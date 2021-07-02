 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   It's easy to make an Airbus's computer land the plane on a waveless river in the middle of the day. But it takes REAL pilots to land a 40 year old Boeing freighter on the ocean at 1:30 in the morning   (cnn.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More details here: http://avherald.com/h?article=4​e9bbe04​&opt=0

The plane in question:

cdn.jetphotos.comView Full Size


Landing a 200 series 737 on the open ocean in the dark and swimming away -- that's a hell of a feat.  If it was full of cargo all the more so.
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have watched this flight radar replay four times, it is amazing they survived.  From the looks the pilot and co-pilot fought to keep the plane aloft from abut the 3 minute flight mark when they reached 2,000 feet and it was clear it was struggling.  They turned the flight around over a course of 5 minutes while losing altitude all the way, and were at 550 feet and fought more until finally ditching at 11:45 UTC.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean I can forget about getting my shipment of Blue Mountain coffee? This is an outrage!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they lost both engines, not just A engine. A 737 should have been able to return on 1.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The flight-tracking website shows that shortly after it took off, the plane -- referred to by the FAA's statement as Transair flight 810 -- began turning right and then signaled it was diverting to a nearby airport, Kalaeloa Airport.

Well, there's your problem.
NASCAR fans.... probably
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when two Falcon 20 freighters from Grand Air crashed in one day. One in the Mississippi River and one in a graveyard. Both crews survived.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe, maybe not.  Those are tired old engines, we don't know how heavily the freighter was loaded, and we don't know if the failure on the one side was uncontained in a way that caused enough drag to make climbing impossible.

There was a 777 that had an uncontained failure en route to HNL, and they could not maintain altitude on a single engine.  They estimated that if the failure had occurred 40 or 50 miles closer to California, they'd have all ended up swimming.   I'll try and find the interview with the pilot, whose story is chilling in its matter of factness.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ahh... good point
 
cr7pilot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: I'm the manager of the FAA office in Honolulu that oversees this airline. Early morning wakeup for me this Friday. We're very happy the crew is back onshore safely.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oops. One of the crews didn't make it.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That *is* a fun fact.  Is the pilot they airlifted to the hospital going to be OK?  And did the airframe stay intact on landing?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the video I mentioned up-thread, with the interview of the UAL pilot who got his crippled 777 into HNL.  I had no idea this incident was as serious as it was until I watched the video.  Because the plane was able to make it to a gate and the passengers all deplaned normally, it got virtually no press attention.  But they were within moments of potentially having the plane tumble out of control or break up in flight, and after that within miles of going swimming.  It's a long video, but worth the watch for any pilots or airplane nerds who haven't already seen it.

Capt. Behnam UAL#1175 Fan Blade Out Event INTERVIEW
Youtube J7_lzeY23dI
 
cr7pilot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not enough info on the crew to know just yet, but it appears so. The sun's just coming up out in Hawaii, so hopefully the Coast Guard will be getting some good pictures, if able, of the aircraft.

We (the office that manages the certificate) won't do the investigation so that the investigation remains impartial. That gets done by FAA Accident Investigation and, depending on event severity, NTSB. So, I'll probably be down the chain on receiving information from here on out.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My three cases of this are swimming at the bottom of the ocean now!!

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


I demand restitution ASAP!!1
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Chillax, guys. I'm fine"
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm an IA up here in Maine. When I renewed this year, my PMI practically begged me to apply. Seems there's only two left in the local office and they both want to retire.
 
cr7pilot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You should look into it. I've been with the FAA for 14 years and I love it. It's a very dynamic job (more dynamic than I'd like today) and there are a lot of opportunities to do different things and move around. We're always looking for people and we've greater attrition this year than projected already.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pilots deserve every dime they get paid. They earn it on nights like this.
 
hammettman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
1:30am.  So they have half an hour to make last call.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
George Carlin - on airlines and flying
Youtube vdPy5Ikn7dw
 
fsbilly [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hopefully it was the one in the graveyard. Save everyone a bit of trouble.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are you kidding? It's easy to land a plane in the ocean.

Land a plane so everyone doesn't die, not so much,
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Transair 737? Probably landed on the water because it identifies as a DHC Beaver.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steve1673
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Who doesn't like a bit of beaver now and then?
 
trippdogg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The plane "just happened" to be carrying over $3 billion worth of rare Beanie Baby collectables... Dun-Dun-DUN!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did subby pledge allegiance before writing this headline?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As opposed to that 737 crash in Ethiopia that was ENTIRELY the fault of those pilots.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Real pilots?

How about a 767, both engines out, land on an old military airstrip that is now a drag strip, but you are coming in too high...

Can you say sideslip maneuver?

Fark user imageView Full Size



Throw in some cars & kids on the dragstrip/runway just for added challenge.

Gimli Glider - 1983https://www.youtube.com/watch?v​=3ffryZ​Ad4Nw

All these pilots have tungsten balls!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jeezus. The -200s were old when I was refueling them for USAir in the late 80's. The things are museum pieces now.
 
valenumr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

That's the company most people use to ship pets here 😔
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Any landing you could swim away from?
 
wage0048
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Full of cargo and fuel. They'd just departed the airport.

The mass of all that fuel makes it tricky to land on a paved runway, let alone in the ocean..
 
oopsboom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
a 737-200 should be able to fly on 1 engine.  if they were loading it for overseas flights to the point where it wasnt then someone is going to have some hardcore explaining to do to the FAA investigators.

from whats in the article it sounds like they had 1 engine completely out and the second "overheating" and probably pulled way back.  likely enough to give them a controlled decent to save their lives but not enough to get to the airport.  one engine at full throttle should have kept the plane up if they were flying safe.
 
valenumr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The mass of all that fuel makes it tricky to land on a paved runway, let alone in the ocean..


Those are interisland flights. I doubt it had much fuel to fly 80 miles. But still... Yikes!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Blue mountain coffee is from Jamaica

If you are flying your package through Hawaii where do you live Australia?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abbarach [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I had relatives that lived in Gimli.

That incident was a bunch of various factors aligning in the worst possible way, and in the best possible way.

They ran out of fuel; the electronic fuel gauges were out of service, and there was a miscalculation/miscommunication when doing the conversion after they manually dipped the tank, so they were not refueled to the level they should be.

After the second engine died, the flight crew checked the emergency manual for a procedure.  There was no procedure for all-engines-out, because nobody ever thought it would happen.

Thankfully one of the flight crew was a very experienced glider pilot and knew how to maximize their glide slope and range.  The other was a retired RCAF pilot, and remembered the airfield in Gimli.  Together they were able to get the plane down relatively safely.

Gimli is a resort-town on Lake Winnipeg; they have murals on the seawall protecting the harbor.  Including one depicting the Gimli Glider:

traditionaliconoclast.comView Full Size
 
