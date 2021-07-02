 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   The family that does meth laced with fentanyl together, overdoses and dies in the same night together   (msn.com) divider line
27
    More: Scary, Heroin, Drug addiction, Opioid, Addiction, Morphine, Karissa Foster, drug overdoses, Substance abuse  
•       •       •

1333 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2021 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the 80s Vista was culty evangelicals seasoned with crystal meth. I see they added fentanyl to the menu.

Not the happiest place in San Diego by a long shot, especially after the Christers putsch their way on to the school board. My friends who lived there largely concerned themselves with getting funds to move out ASAP.

Bummer for the daughter. I shudder to think of that woman's childhood.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aw man, and here I thought it would make me like, you know, super medium, like really awesomely medium.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least they didn't die alone
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I willing to bet that an entire family of junkies probably faces decreased life expectancy.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: In the 80s Vista was culty evangelicals seasoned with crystal meth. I see they added fentanyl to the menu.

Not the happiest place in San Diego by a long shot, especially after the Christers putsch their way on to the school board. My friends who lived there largely concerned themselves with getting funds to move out ASAP.

Bummer for the daughter. I shudder to think of that woman's childhood.


Even worse will be trying to raise twins right after that.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats one way to get out of California.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we know which kid was their favorite.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Darwin wins again......!!!!!
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of some of the stories that you hear about Indiana and their heroin problems. You have whole families from the grandmother to the kids all addicted to heroin, and there were stories about finding whole families dead just like this, and also having whole families, once again, from grandparents to the kids, infected with HIV.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now she won't have to split everything 50/50 with her brother.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A woman has described her devastation after her parents and brother were found dead from suspected drug overdoses just weeks before she is due to give birth."

Damn; if her dog dies she's got the makings for the best country song in 20 years...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite her huge loss, Foster said she is trying to hold it together for the sake of her unborn children

Sounds like these kids are going to be better off without the influence of grandma and grampa's drug addictions.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: In the 80s Vista was culty evangelicals seasoned with crystal meth. I see they added fentanyl to the menu.

Not the happiest place in San Diego by a long shot, especially after the Christers putsch their way on to the school board. My friends who lived there largely concerned themselves with getting funds to move out ASAP.


But the Antique Gas and Steam Engine museum is worth checking out, if you're into that sort of thing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Not the happiest place in San Diego by a long shot


Not if you were trying to score meth.
That would be El Cajon.

These observations are based on 1980's drug distribution.
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*enters armchair Columbo detective mode* This seems a little fishy. A simultaneous triple familial OD event? Had they taken out life insurance policies with the pregnant daughter the benefactor? Who's the baby daddy?
/she's probably not involved but still....very odd
 
neongoats
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

berylman: *enters armchair Columbo detective mode* This seems a little fishy. A simultaneous triple familial OD event? Had they taken out life insurance policies with the pregnant daughter the benefactor? Who's the baby daddy?
/she's probably not involved but still....very odd


Why does it seem odd to you? This kind of thing is practically de rigueur over vast swaths of rural 'murca. So common as to hardly be newsworthy.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
neongoats:Why does it seem odd to you? This kind of thing is practically de rigueur over vast swaths of rural 'murca. So common as to hardly be newsworthy.

Eh you're right. It just find it's farked up for an extended multigenerational family to be using the same supply of hard drugs and dying together like that
 
King Something
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Clear the only reasonable way to prevent this from ever happening again is to re-criminalize marijuana and to sentence non-violent offenders to decades-long imprisonment for simple possession.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

berylman: *enters armchair Columbo detective mode* This seems a little fishy. A simultaneous triple familial OD event? Had they taken out life insurance policies with the pregnant daughter the benefactor? Who's the baby daddy?
/she's probably not involved but still....very odd


If the manufacturer hamfistedly mixed fentanyl in with their desired intoxicant, if it was amateur hour at the drug lab, doesn't seem particularly odd. Especially if the family was partaking of the same batch.

The drug lab was probably not a manufacturer which had implemented Six Sigma techniques or had rigorous process controls.
 
delysid25
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can we stop shaming people who die of unintentional fentanyl overdoses and recognize that some of the most benign recreational drugs are now laced with fentanyl. There are literally people dying from smoking weed laced with fentanyl now. Stop blaming the victims.

https://www.wkbw.com/news/local-news/​p​olice-issue-warning-after-fentanyl-lac​ed-marijuana-confiscated-in-upstate-ne​w-york
 
GORDON
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Thats one way to get out of California.


They'll have three fewer drug addicts as role models.

Sad but true.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

berylman:

-------------
neongoats:
Why does it seem odd to you? This kind of thing is practically de rigueur over vast swaths of rural 'murca. So common as to hardly be newsworthy.

-------------
berylman:
Eh you're right. It just find it's farked up for an extended multigenerational family to be using the same supply of hard drugs and dying together like that


I see you haven't met the underclass. I recommend it, not because it's fun, but because it's educational.
 
Birnone
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This story reminds me of those times when someone goes out and harvests wild mushrooms and then takes them home. Someone cooks dinner with the mushrooms and everyone has a nice meal then dies because the mushrooms were poisonous. The moral of the story is obvious. Let the other people eat the mushrooms first. If they don't die, now you can eat. If they do die, use a spoon to scoop the mushrooms out before you eat.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Birnone: This story reminds me of those times when someone goes out and harvests wild mushrooms and then takes them home. Someone cooks dinner with the mushrooms and everyone has a nice meal then dies because the mushrooms were poisonous. The moral of the story is obvious. Let the other people eat the mushrooms first. If they don't die, now you can eat. If they do die, use a spoon to scoop the mushrooms out before you eat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

berylman: neongoats:Why does it seem odd to you? This kind of thing is practically de rigueur over vast swaths of rural 'murca. So common as to hardly be newsworthy.

Eh you're right. It just find it's farked up for an extended multigenerational family to be using the same supply of hard drugs and dying together like that


It is farked up but it happens often. This just barely made the news because they weren't homeless and this woman is speaking about it. If this happened in Detroit, Baltimore, DC, north Jacksonville, etc...if they were homeless and died in the street, I'd be surprised to even see it on the local news.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.