(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Make way and open the door for ducklings trying to get into the library   (kiro7.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a librarian, I approve of this story. I'm glad the ducklings were rescued❤❤❤
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They said I needed to learn filing. Flying?! Dammit!"
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of us benefit when we educate wildlife
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just duckin around
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duck
Duck
Goose
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: They're just duckin around


Or just Peking.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how after the first time the ducklings were rescued from the hole, the mother tried to corral them up, but the second time she just went "eh, screw it. I have enough."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markus5: Duck
Duck
Goose


Grey duck.
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

trialpha: I like how after the first time the ducklings were rescued from the hole, the mother tried to corral them up, but the second time she just went "eh, screw it. I have enough."


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Oblig
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They're really trying my patience.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
'Just put these on my bill'

'Sir, this is a library. You don't have to pay'

'In that case, let me go grab some more'
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

trialpha: I like how after the first time the ducklings were rescued from the hole, the mother tried to corral them up, but the second time she just went "eh, screw it. I have enough."


Makes me think of all the pics of bear cubs people post in the spring.  When I see a mama bear with 4 cubs, I just know one of those cubs is going to become The Example.  "Oh, you want to play in the road.  Doug liked to play in the road.  Remember Doug?"
 
