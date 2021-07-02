 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   America edges closer to single-payer healthcare   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
13
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for Medicare-For-All. I'm tired of seeing good people remaining sick, dying, going bankrupt from our current privatized system.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I'm all for Medicare-For-All. I'm tired of seeing good people remaining sick, dying, going bankrupt from our current privatized system.


...in my mirror every day.  :(
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All this edging is driving me nuts.  I wish they'd finish already.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

foo monkey: All this edging is driving me nuts.  I wish they'd finish already.


Argh, yer drivin' me nuts.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Great
Now those of us who don't get benifits but have been working get nothing
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
but, but, socialsim
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you've gotten or have been approved for unemployment benefits during 2021, you qualify to receive free health coverage for the remainder of the year via HealthCare.gov.

Tukkker Carlson tonight:

"Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs to go on unemployment and get free healthcare. Is this what the Biden recovery looks like?"

/Yes, I know you can't get unemployment if you quit. Do you think he would care?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Democrats are experts at spending other people's money.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baka-san: Great
Now those of us who don't get benifits but have been working get nothing


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hissatsu: If you've gotten or have been approved for unemployment benefits during 2021, you qualify to receive free health coverage for the remainder of the year via HealthCare.gov.

Tukkker Carlson tonight:

"Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs to go on unemployment and get free healthcare. Is this what the Biden recovery looks like?"

/Yes, I know you can't get unemployment if you quit. Do you think he would care?


But if you soak your feet in the DQ soft serve machine, you will get fired.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

baka-san: Great
Now those of us who don't get benifits but have been working get nothing


I demand free health care too.
I am happy for my taxes to go up by $1000+ per month to help pay for it.
This will still result in me paying almost half of what I am paying now for a Bronze plan.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA: signed back in March

How is this news?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Democrats are experts at spending other people's money for the benefit of all, instead of funneling it to the 0.001% like the GQP does.


FTFY

/low-hanging fruit
 
