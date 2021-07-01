 Skip to content
 
(Toronto Star)   Hippies are heat resistant   (thestar.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought they just had a high weed tolerance. Good to know.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not hippies.  The Indigenous people who used to own the land before Anglos stole it.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably because they are usually in the water.

Oh, wait. Hippies. Never mind.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There would be an almost palpable irony in a wildfire burning the entire forest you're trying to save...
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Not hippies.  The Indigenous people who used to own the land before Anglos stole it.


I'd be indignant too if someone stole my shiat
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not sure what the point of your protest is if you die in a fire unrelated to your protest.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Not hippies.  The Indigenous people who used to own the land before Anglos stole it.


Merciless Indian savages. It's right there in the Declaration of Independence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Not hippies.  The Indigenous people who used to own the land before Anglos stole it.


You should try reading the articles sometimes.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: NM Volunteer: Not hippies.  The Indigenous people who used to own the land before Anglos stole it.

Merciless Indian savages. It's right there in the Declaration of Independence.

[Fark user image image 460x342]


Cool story, Truman. What does that have to do with Canada?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, but can you imagine the smell?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: NM Volunteer: Not hippies.  The Indigenous people who used to own the land before Anglos stole it.

You should try reading the articles sometimes.


c.tenor.com
RTFA.
 
