(NYPost)   Forget about weeds in the kitchen hon; what are we gonna do about the leak in the basement? Maybe a sump pump? Nah, lets just swim in it   (nypost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah! there's a leak in the boat! Cloudy And The Chance Of Meatballs 2
Youtube jbNvPoumEVU
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the Keys, which is the premier diving capital of the world, to be able to have something right on your property to practice snorkeling and keep fish right on your property is a truly desirable thing," Kelley told The Post.

Yeah I don't see it that way, it seems more like having your own private golf course when you live in an area saturated with golf courses.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that Tony Stark's house? I know he had to do some reno-work at some point and that seems a very Tony thing to do.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry. No house in the entire state of Florida is worth the move.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This $5.49 million mansion in the Florida Keys, south of Florida,


I never knew the Florida Keys weren't part of Florida.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: In the Keys, which is the premier diving capital of the world, to be able to have something right on your property to practice snorkeling and keep fish right on your property is a truly desirable thing," Kelley told The Post.

Yeah I don't see it that way, it seems more like having your own private golf course when you live in an area saturated with golf courses.


yeah. these people have multiple boats and can just walk out the door, hop on one, and snorkel wherever.

nope, THIS is about being rich enough to have a keys house with its own separate guest house, roof bar, tiki bar, inside wet bar, 6-n-a-half-baths, pool, boat dock, sand tanning area, and near-wrap-around ocean views.

and then getting a little bored with all that, and deciding what you really need is a 25,000g sea tank because you want really cute puffer fish as pets. to feed and talk to without even getting wet. as one does.

-i'd LOVE to stay at that house for a week or 4.....in the dry season. if someone else paid.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looks trashy and gaudy with poor detailing

*squints to see where it's located*

yep
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't swim and I'm clumsy. I'd fall in that and drown.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I can't swim and I'm clumsy. I'd fall in that and drown.


it's a hell of a thing to whang your shin on in the morning, that's for sure
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

It's been done
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently my brother and I tried to do this when we were little. We had just moved into a house where the basement would get A LOT of water when it rained. Fortunately there was a drain in the middle that did a great job of keeping it damp rather full of puddles. My mom was upstairs and we had been playing in the basement for a few hours. My mom remembers thinking, "Thank god the boys are finally playing quietly and not fighting for once." Then I guess she got the mother's intuition, basically, "It's too quiet." When she came down into the basement we had plugged the drain with a ball and were happily playing in the biggest puddle we had ever seen, about 2-3 inches deep at that point.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size


This is the house that Coke built, y'all!  Remember this house.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Snorkeling in the same aquarium over and over, year after year?  Where are all the polyquariumsnorkelers? Has to be a fetish group for that.

That must get boring after a while, unless your houseperson Kato occasionally throws in the random barracuda, candiru, or stingray.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: This $5.49 million mansion in the Florida Keys, south of Florida,


I never knew the Florida Keys weren't part of Florida.


We spent the night in Ft. Lauderdale and were eating at a nice restaurant.  The waitress was very sweet and helpful.  She asked what our plans and we said we were going to drive down to Kew West ("Oh, there it is, the spot where they blew up the bridge in "True Lies'! "  Yes, we are simple people.)

Anyway, she got a concerned look on her face and said "They aren't like the rest of us (Floridians)" in a kind of warning voice.   After she left, we both looked at each other and said "Thank god".
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Mr. Fuzzypaws: This $5.49 million mansion in the Florida Keys, south of Florida,


I never knew the Florida Keys weren't part of Florida.

We spent the night in Ft. Lauderdale and were eating at a nice restaurant.  The waitress was very sweet and helpful.  She asked what our plans and we said we were going to drive down to Kew West ("Oh, there it is, the spot where they blew up the bridge in "True Lies'! "  Yes, we are simple people.)

Anyway, she got a concerned look on her face and said "They aren't like the rest of us (Floridians)" in a kind of warning voice.   After she left, we both looked at each other and said "Thank god".


Key West.  Jeez Dewey.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As a fish keeper with over 200 gallons worth of aquariums I would absolutely love this.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
so was this Troy McClure or Kanye West's house
 
robodog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: This $5.49 million mansion in the Florida Keys, south of Florida,


I never knew the Florida Keys weren't part of Florida.


Never heard of the Conch Republic?

The Keys are culturally their own thing, quite distinct from the rest of mainland Florida.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Investing in property in the Florida Keys which will absolutely still be there and very much habitable in 20 years is a super great idea.
 
sleze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Forget about leaks in the basement, let's ban A-hole subbies that post NYP articles! Oh and also the people who up vote them!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: I can't swim and I'm clumsy. I'd fall in that and drown.


I can swim (quite well, in fact) but I also drink so it's a hard pass for me too.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just a few miles from the No Name Pub, 40 minutes to Key West Airport (or Marathon if you're a private jet kind of person). I like it.
 
Headso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Forget-about-weeds in the kitchen
Beans don't burn on the grill
Took a whole lotta tryin'
Just to get up that hill
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

luna1580: because you want really cute puffer fish as pets. to feed and talk to without even getting wet. as one does.


Yes, yes I do. Or cute loaches or cute gar or cute sunfish or cute comet goldfish, I'm really not picky, but I would absolutely love to have a fish habitat in my house that's big enough that the fish might occasionally think they're in the wild.

Unfortunately I don't have the money or taste for absurdly disproportionate cosumerism required to keep a museum-grade aquarium in my basement, so my clown loaches have to content themselves with 90 gallons for quite a while longer and I periodically get to wrestle with the ethics of keeping pets that are 100% dependent on my intervention for their survival.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I don't think I know of any other properties in the Keys like this," Kelley said. "You don't see anything like that down here."

Yeah, homes like this are usually found in Oklahoma and places like Detroit, right?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm not going to lie, it's kind of a cool concept.  Though I would probably try to include a bunch of small, colorful, local varieties of fish and corals, specifically species that were not exactly endangered, but maybe could use a little place that was breeding and releasing them into the wild.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If I was a billionaire I'd definitely have something like this. And I pay a staff to maintain it. A job that would come with full benefits and a good paycheck to some hardworking marine biologist.

And the would be nothing compared to the people working the cat wing of my mansion.
 
