(USA Today)   Last October, workers arrived at the Surfside Condos to perform repair work on its concrete foundations but discovered the damage was so extensive that any attempt to repair it would only make it worse. So they left, and nothing else was ever done   (usatoday.com) divider line
17
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prediction: the eventual lawsuit payout just gets bigger. And no one will collect a thing.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Prediction: the eventual lawsuit payout just gets bigger. And no one will collect a thing.


They pretty much can only sue themselves. Even then, half the Condo Board is in the rubble. All this negligence and procrastination will pretty much negate any insurance claims as well.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Condos: not even once.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Prediction: the eventual lawsuit payout just gets bigger. And no one will collect a thing.


Except lawyers.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gonna be someone's ass when all is said and done.  Time to invest in KY futures.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lets just see how far "passing the buck" here gets everyone.

It will probably land on the receptionist's desk and she only makes $6 an hour.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
JORB WELL DONE.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sno man: edmo: Prediction: the eventual lawsuit payout just gets bigger. And no one will collect a thing.

They pretty much can only sue themselves. Even then, half the Condo Board is in the rubble. All this negligence and procrastination will pretty much negate any insurance claims as well.


Insurance claims cover negligence. That's basically all they're good for.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Prediction: the eventual lawsuit payout just gets bigger. And no one will collect a thing.


I think any lawsuit is going to be really tough on any plaintiffs that resided in the building.  There is a long evidence trail that they were resisting doing anything because of how expensive it was going to be.  If it was delayed then the condo owners are at least partially at fault for it.  They'll have to show that the board hid how bad it was and it looks like everyone KNEW how bad it was.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: Prediction: the eventual lawsuit payout just gets bigger. And no one will collect a thing.


Some of this goes back to original construction failure.  It's an even-money bet the construction company doesn't even exist any more, and the people who ok'ed it are all dead.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Somewhere I hope someone is reading this and saying "oh shiat we did something like that recently" and then doing whatever it takes to make sure their building doesn't collapse with people inside.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is this more of that "over regulation" I keep hearing Republicans complain about?

Complying with the building codes is too expensive so we really need to stop inspecting buildings.

It's much cheaper to just let them eventually collapse.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh, something was done, just gravity happened to be the worker.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So Corrosion of Embedded Materials it is?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Some of this goes back to original construction failure.  It's an even-money bet the construction company doesn't even exist any more, and the people who ok'ed it are all dead.


A news livestream I was watching was discussing the disaster and someone there said the original designer died a decade ago.  So there isn't that route, either.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gin Buddy: Is this more of that "over regulation" I keep hearing Republicans complain about?

Complying with the building codes is too expensive so we really need to stop inspecting buildings.

It's much cheaper to just let them eventually collapse.


This is something I want to know.  One of CNN's reporters was going on about "How can this happen when the area has some of the strictest building codes in the nation?"  It's an easy question to answer if the laws were being enforced on a lax way on purpose.

This is NOT Ron Desantis' fault, but it sure is the fault of attitudes like his.  I have heard people say that developers can pretty much get away with anything in the state of Florida right now.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

