(Onion AV Club)   Exit, pursued by a cocaine bear
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's "Exit stage left," submitter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Winter's Tale, Act III, Scene 3
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wonder what thought process the casters went through for this guaranteed Oscar winner.
"Bad news guys, Meryl Streep and Michael Keaton turned down our script. But Keri Russell and Ray Liotta say the'll do it for free...with 'perks'."
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"All my life all I wanted to be was a Bear on Cocaine."
 
mfsst10
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder how many direct to DVD sequels this will spawn?
 
mfsst10
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sign me the fark up.
 
ongbok
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mfsst10: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x328]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Indeed!
 
bthom37
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ray Liotta is playing the bear, I assume?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
catmacros.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A movie about a bear that does Ray Liotta's !
Count me in !
 
FreakFactory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pricipal, caught sayof - AAAAaaaaa A bear!!!  Hey, cocaine!
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
