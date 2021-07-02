 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   Staten Island communities have the highest COVID positivity rates in NYC. Sure it's probably just a coincidence that it's heavily Republican there, but still   (abc7ny.com) divider line
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark 'em; they talk about how Staten Island always brings up the rear when it comes to City Hall paying attention to them but they avoid paying taxes.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicanism is a deadly disease.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's a target-rich environment.  "COVID has a chance in Great Kills because younger people here are not getting vaccinated, and many of the infections are from the dangerous, nimble and surging delta variant. "
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not seeing the problem here.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I blame Pete Davidson.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe these guys can take care of the issue

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 minute ago  

leeto2: Not seeing the problem here.


I have sympathy for anyone in Staten Island (or other Republican strongholds) who wants to get vaccinated but can't, e.g. children under 12 and people with weakened immune systems.

I have no sympathy for the others.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: It's a target-rich environment.  "COVID has a chance in Great Kills because younger people here are not getting vaccinated, and many of the infections are from the dangerous, nimble and surging delta variant. "


Look at fancypants here actually reading the article. We came here to read the headline and circlejerk about Republicans, dammit!
 
scruffythecat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There seems to be an awful lot of NYPD and FDNY people living there. They bring COVID to work with them so it's not staying on that god forsaken trash heap.
 
