(Twitter)   New Hampshire Supreme Court strikes down restrictive voter registration law that targeted college students   (twitter.com) divider line
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Now they'll do something crazy like legalize weed.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess this means it's off to SCOTUS.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see that the plaintiffs claimed that the new voter registration law required signing or initialing an "incomprehensible" form. I looked at what the form said and I agree. I really don't need anything else to agree with the decision. I'm not sure about the claim that it "targets college students" though. It looks like it targets anyone who moves to another place.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone posted something about New Hampshire planning on legalizing weed?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well who didn't see that coming? Republicans claim to hate wasting taxpayer money. Except on stupid shiat like this and they'll waist more appealing this.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Blurb from Democracy Docket:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today the New Hampshire Supreme Court struck down the state's proof of domicile law Senate Bill 3. The opinion affirmed the lower court's decision that the law violated the state constitution by imposing "unreasonable burdens on the right to vote." The decision is a win particularly for young, low-income and minority voters or those who have recently moved in the state - groups that are less likely to have adequate documentation for strict residency requirements.

S.B. 3, enacted in 2017, amended New Hampshire's voter registration laws to require proof of residency - a requirement that did not previously exist. Specifically, the law required all individuals registering to vote to submit eligible evidence of a "verifiable act of domicile,"eliminated the option to submit an affidavit establishing domicile and imposed criminal penalties on those who register within 30 days of an election without proof of domicile if they fail to later present valid documentation. The New Hampshire Supreme Court's ruling invalidates the entire law.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't worry, SCOTUS will say it's fine.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, they not only want to suppress minority votes, but they are also going after the educated? I wonder what they are really afraid of, since actual voter fraud is so rare, and almost always by voters on their side?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I guess this means it's off to SCOTUS.


6-3. Kids can't vote.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So ... it's not just the derpy southern states doing this shiat. The derp is everywhere.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: So ... it's not just the derpy southern states doing this shiat. The derp is everywhere.


New Hampshire is the Northeast's secret psycho white flight club.
The first rule of Flight Club is you always talk about Flight Club.
 
