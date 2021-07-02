 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   A white woman who identifies as Black defends a white man who now identifies as Korean. In my mind I now identify as Margot Robbie's lover   (yahoo.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
London this week showed off surgically-enhanced "Korean" eyes

Uh...

Fark user imageView Full Size


..."enhanced."  He looks like he got punched, but only in his right eye.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The whole identity thing is getting quite entertaining.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And she identifies you as "guy with a restraining order".
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: London this week showed off surgically-enhanced "Korean" eyes

Uh...

[Fark user image 298x373]

..."enhanced."  He looks like he got punched, but only in his right eye.


s2.yimg.comView Full Size

"I muscht be dreaming"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How's that non-existent slippery slope working out for you?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Korean is not a race, it's refers to people from Korea.  Although not the case here, I imagine that if a white man has citizenship and is born in Korea, he could be Korean.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I identify with the Korean community. Maybe they will accept me more now because I have the look," London said in the video on June 29.

I have some terrible news
 
dave0821
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm a little confused on this one....
I can't have dreadlocks because that's cultural appropriation but this guy can go get surgery on his eyes?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
[thatsanameihaventheard.jpg]

The google tells me old Rachel got indicted on welfare fraud recently.   There is probably a "welfare queen" joke in there somewhere, but it would have to be in really poor taste.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
commons.mtholyoke.eduView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dave0821: I'm a little confused on this one....
I can't have dreadlocks because that's cultural appropriation but this guy can go get surgery on his eyes?


What is stopping you from wearing dreadlocks?

You can do whatever you want to do.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: [Fark user image image 500x211]


Ha. I literally selected "other" and wrote "meat popsicle" under gender identity on a form recently.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wow. Seek help. Eesh.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: London this week showed off surgically-enhanced "Korean" eyes

Uh...

[Fark user image 298x373]

..."enhanced."  He looks like he got punched, but only in his right eye.


He's mentally ill.  We used to treat these people or just ignore them.  Now we use them to drive clicks for advertisers and to make us feel better about ourselves.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I AM SPARTACUS!
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: The whole identity thing is getting quite entertaining.


It is turning into every day being Halloween, "What do I want to be today?"
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: dave0821: I'm a little confused on this one....
I can't have dreadlocks because that's cultural appropriation but this guy can go get surgery on his eyes?

What is stopping you from wearing dreadlocks?

You can do whatever you want to do.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yup, you do you, sir!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
