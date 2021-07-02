 Skip to content
(Fox News)   84 years ago today, Helen Keller was captured by the Germans who would then go on to bomb Pearl Harbor   (foxnews.com) divider line
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, there are some real gems in the comments there:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BKITU: Man, there are some real gems in the comments there:

[Fark user image image 790x454]


They bring the alternative meaning of "can't argue with that" to the forefront.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BKITU: Man, there are some real gems in the comments there:

[Fark user image 790x454]


DeepThinkingBrian needs to be kicked in the cock.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: BKITU: Man, there are some real gems in the comments there:

[Fark user image 790x454]

DeepThinkingBrian needs to be kicked in the cock.


Repeated for truth
 
aug3
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Harriet Tubmen doesn't get enough credit for hiding her in Amelia Earhart's train
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And Garfield shot Hemingway.

/I thought Hemingway liked cats
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BKITU: Man, there are some real gems in the comments there:

[Fark user image 790x454]



It's comment like these that make me want to take the Internet out of the Willis Tower and smash it on the ground.  I'd have to fight the Elders of the Internet but if I show them these comments, they might just stand aside and teleport me directly to the Internet
 
nytmare
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BKITU: Man, there are some real gems in the comments there:

[Fark user image 790x454]


Lol conservatives trying to take credit for the Civil Rights Act, while in the same thread complaining that minorities have equal rights. Brought to you by the same party that takes credit for Lincoln while flying the Confederate flag. They just cannot keep their arguments straight.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A tragic thing to happen to a chick who was both deaf and blind.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"937: Aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappear over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Love how the link submission thingy has shut out the left wing sites but Drew is still happy to take Murdoch's money
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Love how the link submission thingy has shut out the left wing sites but Drew is still happy to take Murdoch's money


Yeah, it's nothing but right-wing rags like CNN.
 
