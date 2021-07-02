 Skip to content
 
(Tampa Bay Times)   Hon, should we pull this weed out of our kitchen floor? Nah -- it won't amount to anything
58
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like it. Then again, I'm weird.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kinda makes the kitchen hard to use in that corner.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an attention-grabber until the tree dies. And then it's a hole in your roof with a termite superhighway running through your kitchen.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: I like it. Then again, I'm weird.


I'd love a house with a tree growing in it.  But, not in the damn kitchen.  Maybe dead center in the living room.
 
miscreant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: a particular individual: I like it. Then again, I'm weird.

I'd love a house with a tree growing in it.  But, not in the damn kitchen.  Maybe dead center in the living room.


That's what I was thinking. It's kinda cool, but not in a kitchen where it's just in the way all the time. The novelty would wear off real fast
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That tree would be better in the bedroom."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ceiling fan is going to have to move in a couple years.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect for the kitchen!  NOT!  Ants, termites, and whatever else comes out of the tree.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a house in the Brookhaven area of Atlanta that was built around a tree like that. It is pretty cool, but I would worry whether the root system would fail.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We bought our house with a tree growing through the deck.  A 50yo ash tree by the rings.  It was lovely and shaded most of the deck.  I really liked it.  The first problem was that it keeps growing and the openings do not.  So every few years, the hole around it had to be cut larger, which the previous home owner had not been doing properly.  The tree started tearing apart the deck joists as it grew larger.

The second problem was the disease that started hitting all the ash trees in the area 2-3 years back.  Last summer only half the tree was living, and this summer none of the tree was living, so the entire thing had to be taken down, the deck fixed, and now it's waiting to be re-stained.

Trees are wonderful and great and putting it into the house seems like a fun idea, but definitely not recommended.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the kind of weed I was looking for.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: a particular individual: I like it. Then again, I'm weird.

I'd love a house with a tree growing in it.  But, not in the damn kitchen.  Maybe dead center in the living room.


Since the house must have been built around the tree, you have to wonder why they didn't put the living room there.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Perfect for the kitchen!  NOT!  Ants, termites, and whatever else comes out of the tree.

[Fark user image 500x332]


Cicadas...
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, when it rains, they just have water pouring into the house?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: a particular individual: I like it. Then again, I'm weird.

I'd love a house with a tree growing in it.  But, not in the damn kitchen.  Maybe dead center in the living room.


What you said. It's dumb. And hugely in the way. And a highway for bugs.
Be great if it was growing through the back deck though.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, at least it's not in the way or anything.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: So, when it rains, they just have water pouring into the house?


I just hope they have a lightning rod in that tree. Because without one, cooking during a storm could be lethal.
 
HeartBurnKid [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I like it a lot.

On the other, that thing's going to destroy the house as it grows.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Do you want Groots?  Because this is how you get Groots.
 
Gramma
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here's the listing
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/51​2​2-31st-Ave-S-Gulfport-FL-33707/4726092​4_zpid/
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do they have to keep watering it?


A Tree Grows Through It.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Loucifer: "That tree would be better in the bedroom."

[Fark user image 424x500]


there is already plenty of hardwood in the bedroom
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: It's an attention-grabber until the tree dies. And then it's a hole in your roof with a termite superhighway running through your kitchen.


Then the roots rot out and you have unsupported voids under the foundation slab on top of that.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

xanadian: a particular individual: I like it. Then again, I'm weird.

I'd love a house with a tree growing in it.  But, not in the damn kitchen.  Maybe dead center in the living room.


The only picture in the article is the one in the headline, showing the ceiling drywall placed right against the trunk. This likely means they did the roof the same way, which means every time it rains water will leak in. Plus, every time the wind blows that trunk is going to sway and damage the framing. Between the water and the wind, the kitchen ceiling won't last a year and the roof around the trunk won't last 2. In 5 years, the roof and all the walls attached to it will be warping and rotting, and there will be mold and insects all over the house.
It would have been better to frame the roof and ceiling away from the trunk and just let the water in. Of course, then you're also letting the wildlife in. The best thing to do if you want a live tree growing in your home is to pitch a tent in the forest.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Trainspotr: So, when it rains, they just have water pouring into the house?

I just hope they have a lightning rod in that tree. Because without one, cooking during a storm could be lethal.


How is the tree not a lightning rod itself? Why would you need something extra called "a lightning rod"?
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's with that Zillow photo of the pool area with the overturned furniture, plant debris, and generally crappy look? I presume it's from a listing and if so, they aren't making much of an effort to gussy it up to sell it.
 
whidbey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Seems like you'd have a bunch of bugs running around your kitchen.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: On the one hand, I like it a lot.

On the other, that thing's going to destroy the house as it grows.


Houses get old and have to be torn down eventually anyway. Unless it's a very well-maintained house, in which case a tree growing in the center of the family room is of no concern.

I've always wanted to build another tree house for myself. It would be awesome to have it in the master suite.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: So, when it rains, they just have water pouring into the house?


The ceiling is right against the trunk, so before water could pour into the house it would have to destroy the ceiling...so, right after the first storm, yes, there would be water pouring into the house.
 
IDisME
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Frank Lloyd Wright would say "Why didn't I think of that?"
 
kevljo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There is a bar/restaurant in southern Michigan that has a tree in the middle of the dining area (on purpose).  Its been that way since I was a teenager (and longer, not sure when it was built), so at least 40 years.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: It's an attention-grabber until the tree dies. And then it's a hole in your roof with a termite superhighway running through your kitchen.


I'd be more worried about the eventual foundation issues when the tree roots burst up the kitchen floor.

That shiat has a LOT more strength and pressure than you'd think. Not as cool when the 2nd floor comes down.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just think of the financial obligation (and risk) you're buying into when you buy that house.  How much will it cost when that farker gets diseased, struck by lightning, starts to rot?  Arborists are going to be extra expensive because of the hassle of working right over the house.  When the thing is finally removed, how much does it cost to fix the floor and the ceiling and the roof?  Dumb.

But it's kind of cool.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I lived in Florida I had several live oaks with trunks that size and ever time a hurricane blew through the area the tree trunks would sway back and forth like they were made from rubber. It was amazing. I hope they have enough room around this thing to allow a foot of swaying motion.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If that was a maple, the floors in every room would be mini-skateparks by now.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Well, at first we just put a nice bench around it, and then one thing led to another...."
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: EnzoTheCoder: It's an attention-grabber until the tree dies. And then it's a hole in your roof with a termite superhighway running through your kitchen.

Then the roots rot out and you have unsupported voids under the foundation slab on top of that.


That's what Great Stuff is for.

/Not a paid product placement
//Accepting offers though
///I like money
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Kinda makes the kitchen hard to use in that corner.


Not to mention impossible to insure.
 
phedex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah. bugs getting in, its florida. rot. everything else.

Turn it into a table.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You could take the trunk of a dead tree and mount it in your kitchen for the same aesthetic without - you know - the deleterious effects of having a live damn tree growing through your damn house!
 
huntercr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I met a family once that had this issue. They were definitely in denial about eventually having to remove it. They also had a very large diverse insect population in the house. Surprisingly not really pests per se... I imagine they had enough spiders to keep it in check, but they would take pictures of stick bugs, praying mantis, rolly polly, lady bugs etc.

There was enough of a gap in the ceiling that it was a huge additional cost for them in the winter. ( this was in the midwest )  Not as much as you'd think in the summer. ( I'm guessing because of the canopy of the tree and heat rising etc.
They has a special flange put up on the roof so that rarely did any rain get inside.

It all worked, but it was a weird time bomb that will eventually destroy the resale value of their house.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess the kitchen is a no go area during a thunderstorm.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't like it, no sirree. What happens when the tree grows into your electrical line?

I have pictures of houses where the tree was part of the frame. A few where a big stump is part of the furniture. Those are OK.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Private_Citizen: Trainspotr: So, when it rains, they just have water pouring into the house?

I just hope they have a lightning rod in that tree. Because without one, cooking during a storm could be lethal.

How is the tree not a lightning rod itself? Why would you need something extra called "a lightning rod"?


I'm not sure you know how a lighting rod works. It doesn't "safely direct energy to the ground". It's sharp spike prevents the charge from building up in the first place. An object with a properly installed lighting rod Won't get struck by lighting.

Trees, on the other hand, naturally build up charges, and are Often struck. People are killed when they shelter under them during storms, and forest fires are started that way.

That tree, if not protected by a lightning rod, is a very dangerous thing in a storm.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

houstondragon: EnzoTheCoder: It's an attention-grabber until the tree dies. And then it's a hole in your roof with a termite superhighway running through your kitchen.

I'd be more worried about the eventual foundation issues when the tree roots burst up the kitchen floor.

That shiat has a LOT more strength and pressure than you'd think. Not as cool when the 2nd floor comes down.


Yeah. For that matter, does that mean that there is no crawl space or basement under the kitchen so that the plumbing is going to be hard to get to? The floor is just set on dirt?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You can't waterproof a roof with a tree coming through it. Trees have channels in their trunks and they constantly change as the tree grows. If you look at where the tree goes through the roof you can see that it is a different material than the surrounding roof. I'm betting that's plastic sloping slightly towards the tree to allow the rain to continue down the trunk into the rocks at the base.

Neat idea but absolutely not worth the hassle.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

xanadian: a particular individual: I like it. Then again, I'm weird.

I'd love a house with a tree growing in it.  But, not in the damn kitchen.  Maybe dead center in the living room.


and then you an have all sorts of new "pets" as well.  Just wait for the momnet when the roots crack the foundation, then "real fun" begins.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dbearup: xanadian: a particular individual: I like it. Then again, I'm weird.

I'd love a house with a tree growing in it.  But, not in the damn kitchen.  Maybe dead center in the living room.

The only picture in the article is the one in the headline, showing the ceiling drywall placed right against the trunk. This likely means they did the roof the same way, which means every time it rains water will leak in. Plus, every time the wind blows that trunk is going to sway and damage the framing. Between the water and the wind, the kitchen ceiling won't last a year and the roof around the trunk won't last 2. In 5 years, the roof and all the walls attached to it will be warping and rotting, and there will be mold and insects all over the house.
It would have been better to frame the roof and ceiling away from the trunk and just let the water in. Of course, then you're also letting the wildlife in. The best thing to do if you want a live tree growing in your home is to pitch a tent in the forest.


...bu-b-bu-but the "grumps" at the insurance company dont like it!

yeah, there's a whole host of reasons.  and you dont need to be a lumberjack, architect, or even birdwatcher to see them coming from miles away
 
