(CNN)   Don Cheadle went and got himself married during the pandemic. What did you accomplish?   (cnn.com) divider line
    Don Cheadle, Wanda Sykes, Ellen DeGeneres, guest host Wanda Sykes, Ellen DeGeneres Show  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ugh, talk about long-haul symptoms...

/thoughts and prayers for Don
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did that too. Today is our anniversary.
 
Quasar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same. My anniversary is coming up soon.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
28 years together before tying the knot.

I can respect that trial period.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I got married AND bought a house during the pandemic. What now, Don?

/Yes, really.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Getting married is not an accomplishment; staying married, maybe, in certain situations.
 
RainDawg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I learned how to play bass, keyboards and have just started on the viola. I bet I'll be happier with my accomplishments far longer than the latest hollywood couple.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I was supposed to get married, but my fiancé left me at the altar and married Don Cheadle instead"

- Terrence Howard
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Getting married is not an accomplishment; staying married, maybe, in certain situations.


An ex of mine used to say that the wedding celebration should only happen five years into the marriage, because being married five years was way more impressive and worth celebrating than deciding to get married. She was very smart. That might be why she's an ex.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I got a nice raise it was pretty cool.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I tested my sobriety in ways I would never have imagined.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I got laid.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hmmm. I got the house. She got the truck.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: I tested my sobriety in ways I would never have imagined.


Up the butt?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We bought a house.  Missus got a green card.  We were pretty busy.
 
LL316
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stayed married.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So does this count as a War Machine story?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Keyser_Soze_Death: I tested my sobriety in ways I would never have imagined.

Up the butt?


Nirbo: Keyser_Soze_Death: I tested my sobriety in ways I would never have imagined.

Up the butt?


bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I gained weight. Oh hang on, that's bad.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I accomplished nothing because I am a loser. Why does subby have to rub it in?
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I mean, I got divorced.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I accomplished nothing because I am a loser. Why does subby have to rub it in?


Hello, me!
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: "I was supposed to get married, but my fiancé left me at the altar and married Don Cheadle instead"

- Terrence Howard


I can not Smart or LOL this enough. Bravo!
 
Headso
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She looks like Rachel Dolezal
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
J'ai appris le francais.
 
jadeblue
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't Feel Bad if You Didn't Achieve Much During the Pandemic  - https://youtu.be/nZGszcfVH-4
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Headso: She looks like Rachel Dolezal


Are we still mocking her? I get confused sometimes.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So the pandemic is over?
 
a_nation_of_laws
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I finished law school and passed two bar exams.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don Cheadle is a heck of a good actor.

I dropped 50lbs during the pandemic, and resurfaced my deck.   Also got the wife and youngest relocated.   I'll be joining them once I sell the house.

Anyone want to buy a house?
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Got married, got my BS, and got a job.
 
arjayct
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Found a source for free online college courses, plus a couple low cost options.  Ended up turning six very old credits into an AAS and a BSLA.

Still can't quite believe it.
 
Photoshop This [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don Cheadle is awesome, but subby's headline is a pile of shiate. If you made it through the collective trauma of Covid without being one of millions dead worldwide, or millions more with no roof over their head or suffering from any other long-term bodily or financial damage, then you're doing okay. This constant need to accomplish things is horseshiat.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I got my PHD . Piled higher and deeper in cookies.
 
