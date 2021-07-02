 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Going for an evening stroll in Florence could now earn you an $1,185 fine   (cnn.com) divider line
25
    More: Stupid, Florence, Piazza della Signoria, street food stalls, Italy, open courtyard, popular nightlife areas, Restaurant, director of the Uffizi Galleries  
•       •       •

1060 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2021 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
[City built on tourism]: hey, tourists, GTFO the streets!
[Tourists]: but we're here to wander the streets and soak up the ambience--
[City]: you ruin the street! Take your sandwiches with you!
[Tourists go to Siena, Pisa, Cinque Terre instead]
2022
[City] where the fark are all the Tourists? We starve without them!
***

/Perhaps some zoning, enforcement and more trash cans versus "GTFO tourist trash!"
//it's Italy...nothing will work properly, anyway
///pickpocket stole my third slashie
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And necrophilia charges to boot.

But there was a time I would have been happy to tiptoe through her two lips.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The penalty is you're forced to play
play

Calcio Storico Fiorentino : Modern Gladiators
Youtube mNv7y3gX7Xo
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florence is an amazing and beautiful city.....that smells like absolute shiat.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next month's plan: "Just send us your money and stay home. You can watch it all on Rick Steves DVDs."
 
rcf1105 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mama mia!
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like a stupid idea, but Florence is overcrowded as fark with tourists. Venice too. They're popular destinations, but not particularly large cities.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is anyone going to South Carolina?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: [City built on tourism]: hey, tourists, GTFO the streets!
[Tourists]: but we're here to wander the streets and soak up the ambience--
[City]: you ruin the street! Take your sandwiches with you!
[Tourists go to Siena, Pisa, Cinque Terre instead]
2022
[City] where the fark are all the Tourists? We starve without them!
***

/Perhaps some zoning, enforcement and more trash cans versus "GTFO tourist trash!"
//it's Italy...nothing will work properly, anyway
///pickpocket stole my third slashie


Well, to be fair to them, it's more like "tourists not spending any money, GTFO. Tourists spending money, welcome!"

Been there twice and the second time -- 2017 -- the crowds were absolutely insane, especially around the Duomo and the Uffizi but even in some of the back alleys where we went looking for food.

Also, like all touristy European cities, the place has a selfie stick problem; walk around for a while and you'll find yourself ducking, dodging and occasionally limboing under those farking things.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When a whole city relies mainly on tourism for their economy, the enter city from top to bottom tends to adopt to Carnie culture.
but instead of being the fly by night pass through that rips you off, they are in a fixed location and it's you that gets passed through it, as it were.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tourists do leave a mess everywhere.

In Florence, I would start by banning motor scooters. Noisy, and a real pain in the a$$.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: beezeltown: [City built on tourism]: hey, tourists, GTFO the streets!
[Tourists]: but we're here to wander the streets and soak up the ambience--
[City]: you ruin the street! Take your sandwiches with you!
[Tourists go to Siena, Pisa, Cinque Terre instead]
2022
[City] where the fark are all the Tourists? We starve without them!
***

/Perhaps some zoning, enforcement and more trash cans versus "GTFO tourist trash!"
//it's Italy...nothing will work properly, anyway
///pickpocket stole my third slashie

Well, to be fair to them, it's more like "tourists not spending any money, GTFO. Tourists spending money, welcome!"

Been there twice and the second time -- 2017 -- the crowds were absolutely insane, especially around the Duomo and the Uffizi but even in some of the back alleys where we went looking for food.

Also, like all touristy European cities, the place has a selfie stick problem; walk around for a while and you'll find yourself ducking, dodging and occasionally limboing under those farking things.


What's the solution, do you think?

Having a hard time imagining how "our city is so popular and everyone wants to come here and spend money" is ending up as a net negative.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Why is anyone going to South Carolina?


I've played a few gigs in Florence, SC. The sound guy at the venue said, "when you go out for dinner, if you get into trouble, don't call the cops. Call me."

We and the other touring band looked at one another and said, "Nope." and bounced immediately. I will never play there again.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: beezeltown: [City built on tourism]: hey, tourists, GTFO the streets!
[Tourists]: but we're here to wander the streets and soak up the ambience--
[City]: you ruin the street! Take your sandwiches with you!
[Tourists go to Siena, Pisa, Cinque Terre instead]
2022
[City] where the fark are all the Tourists? We starve without them!
***

/Perhaps some zoning, enforcement and more trash cans versus "GTFO tourist trash!"
//it's Italy...nothing will work properly, anyway
///pickpocket stole my third slashie

Well, to be fair to them, it's more like "tourists not spending any money, GTFO. Tourists spending money, welcome!"

Been there twice and the second time -- 2017 -- the crowds were absolutely insane, especially around the Duomo and the Uffizi but even in some of the back alleys where we went looking for food.

Also, like all touristy European cities, the place has a selfie stick problem; walk around for a while and you'll find yourself ducking, dodging and occasionally limboing under those farking things.


I've been there. It has been a tourist spot for hundreds of years (they were called "pilgrims" in the olden days, quite often). Again, they could take action to push street vendors away from the Uffizi and Duomo, and other fixes.

Threatening fines for evening walks in a place where evening walks are a way of life? That's nuts. Walking around after dinner is totally normal throughout much of the continent. Every plaza/plaka/piazza/platz on the continent has evening walkers. Totally normal. This is a weird approach.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Super Chronic: beezeltown: [City built on tourism]: hey, tourists, GTFO the streets!
[Tourists]: but we're here to wander the streets and soak up the ambience--
[City]: you ruin the street! Take your sandwiches with you!
[Tourists go to Siena, Pisa, Cinque Terre instead]
2022
[City] where the fark are all the Tourists? We starve without them!
***

/Perhaps some zoning, enforcement and more trash cans versus "GTFO tourist trash!"
//it's Italy...nothing will work properly, anyway
///pickpocket stole my third slashie

Well, to be fair to them, it's more like "tourists not spending any money, GTFO. Tourists spending money, welcome!"

Been there twice and the second time -- 2017 -- the crowds were absolutely insane, especially around the Duomo and the Uffizi but even in some of the back alleys where we went looking for food.

Also, like all touristy European cities, the place has a selfie stick problem; walk around for a while and you'll find yourself ducking, dodging and occasionally limboing under those farking things.

What's the solution, do you think?

Having a hard time imagining how "our city is so popular and everyone wants to come here and spend money" is ending up as a net negative.


Everyone wants it all. The money, the culture, etc., but no one wants to share.
 
Watubi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Eh, if they really wanted to control tourists, they would close down all the air b&bs and small-time rentals.  This would lower the number of tourists and allow locals to live in the housing near the city center.  Day trippers will be gone by the late afternoon.  win/win
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
rcf1105:

Mamma mia!

FTFItalian.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I went there in November of 2016. Florence was amazing as was Venice and Rome. But yeah, it was a bit packed. Place I saw the most congestion of food traffic was in front of the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

November was a good time to go. Was there over Thanksgiving.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's why you should only parkour on the rooftops :P

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I went there in November of 2016. Florence was amazing as was Venice and Rome. But yeah, it was a bit packed. Place I saw the most congestion of food traffic was in front of the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

November was a good time to go. Was there over Thanksgiving.


It was crowded when I was there 10 years ago in August.  (._. )
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Super Chronic: beezeltown: [City built on tourism]: hey, tourists, GTFO the streets!
[Tourists]: but we're here to wander the streets and soak up the ambience--
[City]: you ruin the street! Take your sandwiches with you!
[Tourists go to Siena, Pisa, Cinque Terre instead]
2022
[City] where the fark are all the Tourists? We starve without them!
***

/Perhaps some zoning, enforcement and more trash cans versus "GTFO tourist trash!"
//it's Italy...nothing will work properly, anyway
///pickpocket stole my third slashie

Well, to be fair to them, it's more like "tourists not spending any money, GTFO. Tourists spending money, welcome!"

Been there twice and the second time -- 2017 -- the crowds were absolutely insane, especially around the Duomo and the Uffizi but even in some of the back alleys where we went looking for food.

Also, like all touristy European cities, the place has a selfie stick problem; walk around for a while and you'll find yourself ducking, dodging and occasionally limboing under those farking things.

What's the solution, do you think?

Having a hard time imagining how "our city is so popular and everyone wants to come here and spend money" is ending up as a net negative.


A lot of the tourists aren't spending money though. There are buses full of people who turn up, see the sights, leave lots of litter and then leave, back either to a cheap hotel a couple of hours away or even back home. They never buy food, never stay in the hotels, never buy souvenirs but take up the same space as the paying tourists and often make a bigger mess as they bring their food with them and leave the litter behind.

These cities can only take a limited amount of people and every person who doesn't spend money costs the city in maintenance.costs.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Limit tourist visas, charge through the nose for them.  Only rich assholes will go, but it'll be worth the trouble.
 
Koodz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't know much about Florence but I have dreamed of going to Rome since I was a little kid reading Durant.

I've read enough of these kind of articles that I will never go. It's clear that no one is welcome there.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Koodz: I don't know much about Florence but I have dreamed of going to Rome since I was a little kid reading Durant.

I've read enough of these kind of articles that I will never go. It's clear that no one is welcome there.


What on earth......my experience was not unique, they loved Americans and went out of their ways to express gratitude and kindness.

I was in both cities and the small villages.   Never once felt unwelcomed or unwanted.
And I wasn't buying expensive shiat, I was a broke grad student digging up the land for archaeological objects.

Just be respectful.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nobody visits Florence any more. Too many tourists.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.