(NPR)   When Steve Bannon describes a "local news site" that just happened to launch in Georgia a few days after the 2020 election as providing news "you can't get anywhere else," you should probably already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from it
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling legit news outlets "fake news" while setting up actual fake news outlets. Yep, that's trumpy.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh:

re-publicans again...Morons gonna moron, I guess.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Star is what the Chinese government calls their TV channels in Hong Kong.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: ""We're not Conservative, Inc.," [Bannon] said. "It's very populist, it's very nationalist, it's very MAGA, it's very American First."

Not even bothering to be subtle anymore.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least we can count on Y'all Jazeera providing lots of fodder for Fark...
 
gamera1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is BRILLIANT.    Following the lead of these patriots, I am announcing the new GAMERA STAR SPORTS NETWORK.

On this new network, we'll get things right.   No more relying on "mainstream scores" you can expect the Detroit Lions to win a LOT of games.
 
Miss Burns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Failure.  I expect glorious failure.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Steve Bannon says "x", you know what to expect.

There. Generalized that for you.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Remnants of Santa: At least we can count on Y'all Jazeera providing lots of fodder for Fark...


AL JAZZ. AMERICA'S MOST TRUSTED AND TRUST-WORTHY NEWS SOURCE.

The funny about that is I can type it without a trace of irony.

Something good to say about Qatar, I guess. They're not all Kuwait or the UAE.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Register your autopay with credit card link?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gamera1: I think this is BRILLIANT.    Following the lead of these patriots, I am announcing the new GAMERA STAR SPORTS NETWORK.

On this new network, we'll get things right.   No more relying on "mainstream scores" you can expect the Detroit Lions to win a LOT of games.


I knew I was right to bet on the Lions to win the division this year. Finally, a sports team willing to cover the real stories instead of the traditional lame coverage and liberal scoring that awards Green Bay the title
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: *sigh:

re-publicans again...Morons gonna moron, I guess.


They will continue to do so until punished for it.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But the site is more than just a local news outlet, it's part of the Star News Network - an expanding network of pro-Trump sites seeking to influence local politics with conservative opinion by mimicking the look and feel of local newspaper sites.

The good news is that dying stars expand.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I see a lot of joking in this thread. I know most of you get it, but I really can't laugh at something like this.
Stuff like this is what got people mowed down*, what got people attacked, what increases the prejudice of people and acting out on it (including members of the police).
Stuff like this is what created an attack on the capital.
The only safeguard I can foresee when the country starts tearing at the seams is the military. The question is how unbiased do you expect the military to be if crap really hits the fan.

/*I still think protesting in the street should be illegal for all the dangers it possesses for people protesting and for those who might get mob-lynched in the chaos
//an interesting historical tidbit: during the time of Saddam, his tyrannical fist brought an imposed peace to the country to the point that Sunnis and shiites were intermarrying. Go look at them today. Then consider that racial divides are much more apparent.
///check out history to see how much of a powder keg this is becoming. And, oh, in case you are wondering, Saddam was a tyrant as stated above. The best form of government is the benevolent dictator, but who truly is benevolent (Saddam had his ideals, but wasn't truly benevolent), and how do you control who comes after?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: But the site is more than just a local news outlet, it's part of the Star News Network - an expanding network of pro-Trump sites seeking to influence local politics with conservative opinion by mimicking the look and feel of local newspaper sites.

The good news is that dying stars expand.


It's not really "pro-trump". It's pro-havoc through racism.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So it's filled with MAGA and Russian disinformation campaigns?

Seems like you can get that from Tucker Carlson right now, and not really have to search for the website.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: FTA: ""We're not Conservative, Inc.," [Bannon] said. "It's very populist, it's very nationalist, it's very MAGA, it's very American First."

Not even bothering to be subtle anymore.


Well it's the truth. They aren't conservative. They are nationalist.
 
