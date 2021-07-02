 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   One of the least stupid things Trump did in office was to create a rule requiring hospitals to post their prices online. Now that a number have done so, what have we learned? Well, mainly that hospitals don't like posting their prices online   (npr.org) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you get better deals with more negotiating power.

So how about we get one huge insurer, who covers everyone, and gets the best bargaining position?

Also, you don't have to shop around, because you're always in network and the prices are the same.

And what if they covered you even if you switched jobs, or were in between jobs?

That'd be great. If only some concept like that existed.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This rule might literally be the only decent thing Trump ever did as President.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe, but it looks like its designed to where hospitals can obfuscate like crazy.  More like, its an attempt to put a  paper towel draped over a dog turd and saying you did something about cleaning said dog turd up.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Another conservative with an idea that has not worked ...

and has not worked ...
and has not worked ...
and has not worked ... (ad nauseam or ad infinitum, au choix).
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Biden reversed Trump's anti-trans policy for the military extremely quickly.

I'm pretty happy with Biden.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Their prices are different for everyone.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shine on you crazy diamond.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"But some hospitals bury the data deep on their websites or have not included all the categories of prices required"

I assume they're pulling the website equivalent of:

But the plans were on display..."
"On display? I eventually had to go down to the cellar to find them."
"That's the display department."
"With a flashlight."
"Ah, well, the lights had probably gone."
"So had the stairs."
"But look, you found the notice, didn't you?"
"Yes," said Arthur, "yes I did. It was on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying 'Beware of the Leopard.
 
dave0821
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

That is an interesting concept
I think I've seen something like that brought up a few times on a website I go to.
Unfortunately they've managed to prove beyond a doubt that if anything like that ever happened anywhere in the world it would be the total and complete collapse of society.
Don't know if we could risk that
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Your premise is flawed from the get-go.

Dems/progressives don't feel the need to agree 100% with Dear Leader.  If we do disagree we're not disowned and Dear Leader doesn't name us in a tweet so that thousands of people doxx and threaten us and our families

So instead, maybe reconsider why you the GOP must OBEY.  Because it seems rather authoritarian and toxic. If you'd like to learn more, the Germans had a word for it: FurherPrinzip.  Spoilers: it didn't end well for them
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Trump likely had nothing to do with the rule. It was probably pushed by one of his kids or someone thinking they could make a buck off of this somehow. They probably didn't even expect it to last the night.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But they're challenging for consumers and employers to use, giving a boost to a cottage industry that analyzes the data.

Never underestimate the ability for someone to make a buck out of it.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Uh huh. There's really only one response to this, and just about every story on medical care in America, "Fark that, we need a single payer system. NOW."

No one rational is even going to debate it. Like climate change, income inequality, gun laws, voting rights - and so many other things - Americans are held hostage by our system structurally favoring the votes of an arrogant minority. An arrogant minority who continues to force millions to needlessly suffer, die, and be bankrupted because they're arrogant children who'd rather take crowbars to everything than just not be the ones solely in charge.

There's no actual reason we can't have a single payer system other than that. It would reduce our spending on health care while improving care. It would stop bankrupting people, destroying generational wealth transfer among the not-rich and exacerbating and cementing class statuses. Millions of people could receive medical care they cannot otherwise receive.

But no, can't have that, because 30% of us are sadistic assholes who want strangers to suffer and effectively have the power to block the other 70% of society from doing anything about it. And all the while we'll crow and preen and prance around bragging about how our country is a "representative" one.

Ugh. This farkin' country...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah because I'm just cruising around in my windowless ambulance during my farking heart attack, looking at the prices outside of hospitals like they're farking gas station signs.

"$8,999.95 for unleaded cardiac emergency care? Keep driving! I see another hospital 15 miles ahead!"

//people don't comparison shop for health care
//donald trump never had a good idea
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In May, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services sent letters to some of the hospitals that have not complied, giving them 90 days to do so or potentially face penalties, including a $300-a-day fine.

Better penalty: Post accurate prices where people can find them or patients pay nothing.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Why not just make it illegal to charge different prices for the same service?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah.  I ordered the bypass with extra anesthesia and a two day recovery stay with a private room.

Would you like to upgrade the bypass to include better sutures?  How a minty fresh anesthesia?  Just $5 extra.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I know of one who is more than happy to.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Taking away the ability for insurers to bargain down prices will just make prices higher.
 
btraz70
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark that sounds complicated.  On the surface it sounds like it could benefit me in some fashion but in reality when I go to my primary and he tells me I need a colonoscopy I'm just going to wherever he tells me to go with my insurance card in hand.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: This rule might literally be the only decent thing Trump ever did as President.


I can only name one more: The Great American Outdoors Act. People roasted him for mispronouncing "Yosemite" but at least he signed the bill.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

No you just threaten to doxx political donors... oh wait...
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Because then you can't take into account differences in locality costs, specialization, or any other of the myriad things that might reasonably and realistically cause differences in prices between hospitals.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There is a GOP toady who posts in my NextDoor neighborhood and when pressed on positive things the GOP has done in the last 40 years,  this was the ONLY good thing the GOP has done that he could come up.

He was promptly pelted with the text equivalent of rotten vegetables.
 
Hammer_Not_The_Nail
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've always thought that medical care was so expensive because nobody really knows how much it costs. What activity do you know where you don't have to consider the price. That activity is going to the doctor or to a hospital.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: I know of one who is more than happy to.


I find the oddly specific pricing disconcerting, for some reason.

If your surgery is 4160, you couldn't have just made it 4200 bucks? Or 4100 bucks?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Except that healthcare costs less everywhere that has single payer.
 
fustanella
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A $300-per-day fine? That's like one aspirin.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Why not just make it illegal to charge different prices for the same service?


Have you literally never seen a hospital bill? It's not a receipt from farking McDonald's. They don't just write "broken leg" on there. Setting prices is the easiest thing to get around.

And who's going to enforce the prices, HHS? They lose billions in fraud every year, you think they can police providers and insurers' contracts?

There seems to be a fundamental misunderstanding here. Health care is not an ordinary product that you buy, like an orange or a pound of meat. It's a complex public necessity. It's not easy to regulate or oversee. It doesn't respond to ordinary economic trends, like "people sure are getting more Klonopin this Christmas" or "everyone's excited about the new knee surgery procedure that's coming out." Treating it like an ordinary business is absurd.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hospitals can set their own prices. What they can't do is charge an insurance company $20 bucks for an x-ray and some poor schmuck $2000 for the same x-ray.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Actually they can.
And do.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I should have said "should" not "can". My point being they shouldn't be allowed to do that.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Are you pretending to care about other people now?  I thought you liked the pandemic:

Besides we've been living with an artificially inflated population for decades. People that'd be dead if not for modern medicine and whom still rely on it. With what overpopulation is doing to our planet... mother nature might just be doing us a favor. tfresh -2020-06-26 11:35:05 AM
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The biggest problem with posted prices is that, as with hotel rooms, airfares, and college tuition, almost no one pays the posted "rack rate".  Insurers usually negotiate substantial discounts with medical providers.  No two people pay the same amount.
 
phedex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't have tattoos, but i've thought about tattooing my hospitals name & insurer on my arm and indicating, only take here, otherwise die.  if I switch jobs i can always have it marked with an X & a new one noted.

I work at a hospital, the benefits are great and the care is cheap.  but if I went anywhere else, I would get raked across the coals. And its a county safety net hospital, not a megacorp.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Hospitals can set their own prices. What they can't do is charge an insurance company $20 bucks for an x-ray and some poor schmuck $2000 for the same x-ray.


So they charge the uninsured person for a variety of services that they don't charge the insured person. Or just one service.

Do you know how many regulated industries flout consumer protection laws on a daily basis? Do you think consumers will just call up the hospital and say "hey that's illegal" and the bill goes away?

The thing I full-on don't understand is that this is your hypothetical ideal solution and it's completely pie-in-the-sky. Insurance companies wouldn't let this thing through the gates and would spend years litigating against it if it magically got past their cronies i the legislature. Then a government agency would actually have to enforce it, and be budgeted and motivated to enforce it,. If there was a private right of action, consumers would have to know it exists in the first place, and then have the funds to litigate it. So the only place this is going to get heard is in bankruptcy court.

If you want a creative imaginary solution, can't you pick one that's actually ideal?
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why do I get the feeling that he only signed this law because he couldn't believe the surcharge for a half bottle of ketchup for every chargrilled steak he ate during his covid infection.
 
