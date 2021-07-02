 Skip to content
 
(Daily Express)   Husband-to-be gets cold feet, body at altar as bride walks up the aisle (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad, but they'd been together for two decades and had several children together.  She'd even apparently legally changed her last name to his well before this.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Together 21 years
Bride is 38
Groom is 57

By those numbers, bride was 17 years old, groom was 36.  Bride was pregnant with their first kid by 17 or 18.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kate Bush - The Wedding List (1979 Xmas Special)
Youtube 0ymxgS4XHRA


/ Got nothing
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size


RIP Bill Murray
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LewDux: [cdn.images.express.co.uk image 590x350]

RIP Bill Murray


Oof. The English.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Together 21 years
Bride is 38
Groom is 57

By those numbers, bride was 17 years old, groom was 36.  Bride was pregnant with their first kid by 17 or 18.


If I'd just seen the pictures I'd say he'd dodged a bullet.
 
Pinner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: Driedsponge: Together 21 years
Bride is 38
Groom is 57

By those numbers, bride was 17 years old, groom was 36.  Bride was pregnant with their first kid by 17 or 18.

If I'd just seen the pictures I'd say he'd dodged a bullet.


Hey now... they've already spent  more time together than most people ever will.
Sad day.
I'd usually snark about this too, but I'm giving this one a pass.
I feel for the kids. They will carry this one for the rest of their Ives.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: Driedsponge: Together 21 years
Bride is 38
Groom is 57

By those numbers, bride was 17 years old, groom was 36.  Bride was pregnant with their first kid by 17 or 18.

If I'd just seen the pictures I'd say he'd dodged a bullet.


Was thinking that as well.  She's gonna look like Sherman Klump in 15 years.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LewDux: [cdn.images.express.co.uk image 590x350]

RIP Bill Murray


Nah, that's Bull from Night Court:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBj​uJb​vqm_Y
Bat For Lashes performs In God's House in the 6 Music Live Room.
Youtube baK0oM2nBZM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0Q​TaU​LDRXI
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Together 21 years
Bride is 38
Groom is 57

By those numbers, bride was 17 years old, groom was 36.  Bride was pregnant with their first kid by 17 or 18.


They met in a Jehovah's Witness group, so that makes it okay, right?
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: Driedsponge: Together 21 years
Bride is 38
Groom is 57

By those numbers, bride was 17 years old, groom was 36.  Bride was pregnant with their first kid by 17 or 18.

They met in a Jehovah's Witness group, so that makes it okay, right?


So there were witnesses? Kinky.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Am I the first?

Ok.

F*ck cancer.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"....'Til death do us part..."
"Wait, that's option?!"

/it's the Express, so I take this story with a large pinch of salt
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: Driedsponge: Together 21 years
Bride is 38
Groom is 57

By those numbers, bride was 17 years old, groom was 36.  Bride was pregnant with their first kid by 17 or 18.

If I'd just seen the pictures I'd say he'd dodged a bullet.


Ha! My thought process as I read the article:

1. *looks at pic* wow, he dodged a bullet
2. 5 kids together! Wow
3. Together 21 years, oh ok he didn't dodge any bullets
4. Told he had cancer and died 8 days later? He knew something was wrong.
5. 6 other kids! 11 kids! My man was busy!
6. Oh he's Scottish that explains everything.
 
huntercr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
On the upside, now she doesn't have to inherit his medical debt. Oh wait it's the UK... is medical debt a thing?
 
