(NPR)   Turns out that FEMA denied 95 percent of all aid applicants during California's last fall wildfire season. Guess they weren't keeping their forests properly raked   (npr.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA goes on to say that a large percentage of the claims do, in fact, appear to be fraudulent. I think in one zip code there were 9 homes burned and 635 claims. They cite claims made in areas where there was no fire at all.

FEMA should be a resource for victims actually, acutely affected by disasters.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

beezeltown: TFA goes on to say that a large percentage of the claims do, in fact, appear to be fraudulent. I think in one zip code there were 9 homes burned and 635 claims. They cite claims made in areas where there was no fire at all.

FEMA should be a resource for victims actually, acutely affected by disasters.


QFT, the amount of fraud is sickening.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

asciibaron: beezeltown: TFA goes on to say that a large percentage of the claims do, in fact, appear to be fraudulent. I think in one zip code there were 9 homes burned and 635 claims. They cite claims made in areas where there was no fire at all.

FEMA should be a resource for victims actually, acutely affected by disasters.

QFT, the amount of fraud is sickening.


Not sure why we can't find these assholes and just drop them in the ocean a hundred miles out. These people serve no purpose other than to hold back the rest of humanity.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

beezeltown: TFA goes on to say that a large percentage of the claims do, in fact, appear to be fraudulent. I think in one zip code there were 9 homes burned and 635 claims. They cite claims made in areas where there was no fire at all.

FEMA should be a resource for victims actually, acutely affected by disasters.


Have people who fraudulently file claims have the thing they filed for actually happen to them.  But not paid for, of course.

In this case have the home owners locked into their homes and have the government burn down the home.

After one or two fraudulent claims, I bet the fraud drops off by quite a bit.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: beezeltown: TFA goes on to say that a large percentage of the claims do, in fact, appear to be fraudulent. I think in one zip code there were 9 homes burned and 635 claims. They cite claims made in areas where there was no fire at all.

FEMA should be a resource for victims actually, acutely affected by disasters.

Have people who fraudulently file claims have the thing they filed for actually happen to them.  But not paid for, of course.

In this case have the home owners locked into their homes and have the government burn down the home.

After one or two fraudulent claims, I bet the fraud drops off by quite a bit.


Part of the claim is consent to be fined if claim deemed fraudulent.

Pretty easy if the county had no fire but you filed for fire.

Use that money to help fund fema
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

asciibaron: beezeltown: TFA goes on to say that a large percentage of the claims do, in fact, appear to be fraudulent. I think in one zip code there were 9 homes burned and 635 claims. They cite claims made in areas where there was no fire at all.

FEMA should be a resource for victims actually, acutely affected by disasters.

QFT, the amount of fraud is sickening.


Well, when the worst that can happen is your claim being denied, it's not entirely surprising.

Years ago, the the Mrs. Tom-Servo had some friends over and were taking about a hurricane that recently came through their general area and said they previously had some roof damage and water leaking and such, and needed a nee roof, but after the hurricane came through they just submitted a claim with the federal government (I guess it was FEMA) and TADA! New free roof.  It took me a few minutes to process what they were telling me they actually did.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I want to see that graphed against income level.  I bet it is exactly opposite of what it should be.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ok, so why don't we prosecute some of these people? If their claims really are fraud and not just applying for things that don't qualify, why are they not in farking jail? Did they not put their contact information on the application?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

asciibaron: beezeltown: TFA goes on to say that a large percentage of the claims do, in fact, appear to be fraudulent. I think in one zip code there were 9 homes burned and 635 claims. They cite claims made in areas where there was no fire at all.

FEMA should be a resource for victims actually, acutely affected by disasters.

QFT, the amount of fraud is sickening.


An amount of fraud greater than zero is sickening, but it isn't a great argument for not having a system for help.  Every system is gamed, whether is is a program to get millions of dollars of help to people or standing in line at McDonalds.  It's not an argument for trying to weed out fraud, but having non-zero fraud is not a good argument for not helping a huge number of people who are actually being honest.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just to toss this in there - we had a flood in our area (sort of.. little bit of a dispute). FEMA was called and they agreed to provide assistance to the area. They had people going around with cleaning supplies, taking pics, and sending out other people to start initial paperwork for financial claims.

Our basement was wrecked. Had about 3 foot of water. Luckily for us, we didn't have a finished basement. We did have a bathroom down there though, which was ruined. Still in the process of rebuilding it.

Anyways, the flood was in early Fall. The furnace was completely under water, and when we tried testing it, the thing errored out. My insurance didn't cover it (of course, they don't cover a damn thing), and the amount of money we received from FEMA didn't even come close to covering the furnace. We filed a followup claim (whatever the term is) somewhere at the beginning of winter, and our claim was denied. I sent the quote, pics, the whole nine yards.

The quote from the HVAC company clocked in around $6k. I DID manage to get it going on my own by replacing a circuit board... BUT, i'm guessing it's a matter of time before other components rust out and the thing falls apart.

In the end, it felt like the dollars allocated to FEMA went primarily to the people working for fema, and not necessarily the victims of the disaster.

Take that as you will i guess.
 
cefm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Screaming Candle: Ok, so why don't we prosecute some of these people? If their claims really are fraud and not just applying for things that don't qualify, why are they not in farking jail? Did they not put their contact information on the application?


FEMA's job ends at denying the claim. They don't have prosecution authority. Also, given how dumb people are and how confusing eligibility guidance is, they likely start from the assumption that the incorrect application was just a screw up. The DOJ has bigger fish to fry - such as PPP loan fraud or the T**** organization or Russian hackers.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

d23: ..... having non-zero fraud is not a good argument for not helping a huge number of people who are actually being honest.


I don't think anyone is making that argument at all
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I work with this paranoid ass motherfarker who says they were all lit in purpose.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: d23: ..... having non-zero fraud is not a good argument for not helping a huge number of people who are actually being honest.

I don't think anyone is making that argument at all


It's just a rant.  I am not claiming anyone in this thread says that.  However I live in a place where that argument is made constantly.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

d23: johnny_vegas: d23: ..... having non-zero fraud is not a good argument for not helping a huge number of people who are actually being honest.

I don't think anyone is making that argument at all

It's just a rant.  I am not claiming anyone in this thread says that.  However I live in a place where that argument is made constantly.


Yeah that's farked up
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

d23: asciibaron: beezeltown: TFA goes on to say that a large percentage of the claims do, in fact, appear to be fraudulent. I think in one zip code there were 9 homes burned and 635 claims. They cite claims made in areas where there was no fire at all.

FEMA should be a resource for victims actually, acutely affected by disasters.

QFT, the amount of fraud is sickening.

An amount of fraud greater than zero is sickening, but it isn't a great argument for not having a system for help.  Every system is gamed, whether is is a program to get millions of dollars of help to people or standing in line at McDonalds.  It's not an argument for trying to weed out fraud, but having non-zero fraud is not a good argument for not helping a huge number of people who are actually being honest.


There's acceptance of non-zero fraud, then there's "20 fraudulent claims for every legitimate claim" levels of fraud. This kind of noise and volume makes it hard for actual victims to receive help.

If a few slipped through, that would be expected. When the vast majority of claims are false, that's a bigger problem.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If FEMA wants to cut down on fraud they should just put anyone found to have made a fraudulent claim in one of those camps you need a black helicopter to get to that I've heard so much about.

/joking
//obviously?
///The future is FEMA
 
zbtop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: asciibaron: beezeltown: TFA goes on to say that a large percentage of the claims do, in fact, appear to be fraudulent. I think in one zip code there were 9 homes burned and 635 claims. They cite claims made in areas where there was no fire at all.

FEMA should be a resource for victims actually, acutely affected by disasters.

QFT, the amount of fraud is sickening.

Not sure why we can't find these assholes and just drop them in the ocean a hundred miles out. These people serve no purpose other than to hold back the rest of humanity.


The resources required to track down, prosecute, and carry out sentences on all those people would exceed the cost of just denying them by several orders of magnitude. Those resources are just more effectively spent elsewhere.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The amount of fraud is amazing. Yet when it comes to voting, people are all saints and would never do something fradulent.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: AmbassadorBooze: beezeltown: TFA goes on to say that a large percentage of the claims do, in fact, appear to be fraudulent. I think in one zip code there were 9 homes burned and 635 claims. They cite claims made in areas where there was no fire at all.

FEMA should be a resource for victims actually, acutely affected by disasters.

Have people who fraudulently file claims have the thing they filed for actually happen to them.  But not paid for, of course.

In this case have the home owners locked into their homes and have the government burn down the home.

After one or two fraudulent claims, I bet the fraud drops off by quite a bit.

Part of the claim is consent to be fined if claim deemed fraudulent.

Pretty easy if the county had no fire but you filed for fire.

Use that money to help fund fema


Wonder if that would work in the redneck parts of red country where jobs are plentiful, but 'disability' and 'welfare' are rampant.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Very publicly send a few to prison for a long time, that should encourage the fraudsters to stop or try and get elected.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I work with this paranoid ass motherfarker who says they were all lit in purpose.


By Jewish Space Lasers?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, here on the Oregon coast, we had this nasty orange/brown ash dust that infiltrated every freaking corner of my house (I'm still finding it) and I need to scrub some walls)   We are around 30 miles from the nearest fire (which did burn out. 300 structures, a lot of people were/are homeless).

While I'll confess to not being the best at dusting, I would never consider it damage.   Sounds like a whole lot of people thought it was.
 
Andulamb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of those who apply for aid fraudulently are conservatives who like to biatch about how poor people just want government handouts.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: The amount of fraud is amazing. Yet when it comes to voting, people are all saints and would never do something fradulent.


Okay, I'll bite...

In the former case, hundreds of thousands of dollars in "free money" is on the line with a very low chance of criminal prosecution.

In the latter case, one fraudulent vote is changing the outcome of the tally by 0.2-0.000028%. It takes a lot more coordination with a lot more people to make an impact.

Combine that with the laziness factor, and it's pretty obvious why one is true and the other is false.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You're telling me it's all grift?

/Always was *headshot*
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A better story about why claims are being denied in Oregon:

https://www.opb.org/article/2021/07/0​2​/fema-denying-people-who-ask-for-help-​after-fires/

The techniques FEMA uses to weed out ineligible or fraudulent applicants can end up denying aid to disaster survivors whose cases may be legitimate but who can't provide the documents FEMA needs to verify a claim - people who in some cases just lost their entire home and belongings.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
while i do not doubt there was some cases of fraud as there always is some, I do find it hard to believe that such a large percentage of applicants were denied due to fraud.   Honestly even after you account for mistakes and ineligibility issues i can't help but wonder if orders came from on high to screw over California as the state had pissed off the trump.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zbtop: Nick Nostril: asciibaron: beezeltown: TFA goes on to say that a large percentage of the claims do, in fact, appear to be fraudulent. I think in one zip code there were 9 homes burned and 635 claims. They cite claims made in areas where there was no fire at all.

FEMA should be a resource for victims actually, acutely affected by disasters.

QFT, the amount of fraud is sickening.

Not sure why we can't find these assholes and just drop them in the ocean a hundred miles out. These people serve no purpose other than to hold back the rest of humanity.

The resources required to track down, prosecute, and carry out sentences on all those people would exceed the cost of just denying them by several orders of magnitude. Those resources are just more effectively spent elsewhere.


This is why we need fear and terror.  Have FEMA burn down the homes that were fraud cases.  With the fraudsters in them.  Fear and terror will go a long way to ending fraud.  Make it a lottery for the known fraud cases.  Just burn a few fraud homes.  So resources aren't wasted.  A few public burnings and fraud will go way down.
 
