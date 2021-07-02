 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   No, using emojis for your Venmo payment descriptions won't let you avoid their new fees. Probably   (slate.com) divider line
10
    More: Stupid, Sales, Fee, Money, Goods, lot of businesses, payment descriptions, higher fees, small business owners  
•       •       •

467 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jul 2021 at 1:05 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
👉👌🍆🍑,
🕹🃏🎰?

🚔.

🤡, 😖💩😍?

🖕
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just write "money" or "help".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sorry but I don't speak thottish.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thinking Venmo is getting forced to do this because the government isn't getting their cut.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does this new policy also affect ransom payments?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Still no cure for Matt Gaetz
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Venmo sucks. Use cashapp
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Still no cure for Matt Gaetz


😈 🍆 🌮 👉 👌 💦 💳
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Summoner101: Still no cure for Matt Gaetz

😈 🍆 🌮 👉 👌 💦 💳


🤡👮♂🏛⛽🥾🥾🥾🥾🥾
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm PayPal 4 lyfe.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.