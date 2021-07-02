 Skip to content
 
(Forbes)   Why "flyover country" may not be the big diss it used to be   (forbes.com) divider line
Geotpf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's still where most of the GQP hicks live, though.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nah
 
Bukharin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The great outdoors has a lot of appeal during a global pandemic when many international borders are closed. Film at 11.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Almost every picture in that article has a lake, which is just a poor facsimile of an ocean.  And I live around some very nice lakes.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Aren't they struggling with vaccination rates, though?
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Weird how people with children who can't be vaccinated yet or people who learned they can't trust about a third of the country want to go to less popular tourist destinations to avoid crowds.

So THIS is why so many flyover states refuse to vaccinate, to create a booming tourist industry, study it out biatch!
 
Brainsick
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My MIL is trying to convince the wife and I to spend our 15yr anniversary in Oklahoma. Lol
Bahamas...or Oklahoma City...decisions decisions
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Call it social distancing for stupid people.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
twin cities here.
i'm guessing this metro and other upper midwestern towns will blow up in the coming decades as the west/south experience more hazardous weather and drought.
grrrrr
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
Geotpf: It's still where most of the GQP hicks live, though.


Yeah!!! Bigotry ftw!
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Aren't they struggling with vaccination rates, though?


I'm not sure "struggling" is the right word for something that self-inflicted.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It was never a "big diss" unless you're one of those who's only ever walked on pavement.
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Forbes publishing an article written by an ad agency while everyone is off for the holiday weekend.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nice try.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
pretty sure flyover country never had to do with where to vacation. It has to do with where to live, and where decisions get made/business is done.
you can think a mountain is pretty, but that doesn't mean your company headquarters is located there.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The writer of this probably has never visited Trumplandia and is likely vacationing in Mallorca right now. I drove a thousand miles thru Trumplandia last month and no way in Hello would I vacation there. Yeeesh!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It never should have been a dis - there are some absolutely beautiful places there...
 
Oysterman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Geotpf: It's still where most of the GQP hicks live, though.


It's more of a warning than a diss now.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
some of the people on the other hand....
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Aren't they struggling with vaccination rates, though?


They aren't struggling at all.  The God-King told them it was all a liberal hoax and now they are quite happily providing real-time data to the CDC on their White Paper;

"What happens to viral transmissibility rates when low intellectual capacity populations and cults challenge scientific facts".
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Brainsick: My MIL is trying to convince the wife and I to spend our 15yr anniversary in Oklahoma. Lol
Bahamas...or Oklahoma City...decisions decisions


There is nothing worth seeing in Oklahoma.
Quick, name something you would want to see in Oklahoma?
There's nothing.
Guess what the #1 tourist attraction is in Oklahoma?
A road to get the f*ck out of Oklahoma.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't know what's snobbier:
-saying "flyover country,"
-Forbes,
-people who read Forbes,
-or a journalist who makes $60k writing for Forbes saying "oh hey check out a place that isn't NYC or LA" to all its suburban millionaire subscribers who already live in flyover country
 
browntimmy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
By what logic is the 3rd biggest city in the U.S. considered flyover country? That's like calling every other city in California besides LA worthless.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I got the feeling from the article that Forbes is pushing some sort of agenda here.

leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I would love to vacation in flyover country. If the locals would please vacate, I'm there.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

browntimmy: By what logic is the 3rd biggest city in the U.S. considered flyover country? That's like calling every other city in California besides LA worthless.


i mean you have some good ones, and then you have like.. Bakersfield and Fresno.
Fresno sucks so damn much that the mayor and state reps lobbied to put a train stop there on the LA to SF high speed rail line. they didn't want it to stop there so people in Fresno could go to LA or SF. they wanted it to stop there so people would be forced to visit Fresno because no one wants to go there.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: There is nothing worth seeing in Oklahoma.
Quick, name something you would want to see in Oklahoma?
There's nothing.
Guess what the #1 tourist attraction is in Oklahoma?
A road to get the f*ck out of Oklahoma.
[Fark user image 528x371]



Years go I heard a similar sentiment: "Oklahoma sucks so much it keeps Texas from falling into the Gulf".
 
patowen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
More tourists there = fewer tourists here.

Good.jpg
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I don't know what's snobbier:
-saying "flyover country,"
-Forbes,
-people who read Forbes,
-or a journalist who makes $60k writing for Forbes saying "oh hey check out a place that isn't NYC or LA" to all its suburban millionaire subscribers who already live in flyover country


Farkers.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Because nobody has used the word "diss" un-ironically since 1997?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
moothemagiccow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: I would love to vacation in flyover country. If the locals would please vacate, I'm there.


it's all fun and games until they decide to host a certain tech festival in your flyover country city. then worse people than the locals move in, drive up property costs, kill everything that made the city interesting, and act all farking snooty about the new people who are moving there.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
the big diss


It's a shortened form of 'disrespect'. Shouldn't it be spelled 'dis'?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Don't visit the U.P. It sucks here.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"rural travel now accounts for more than 20% of nights booked globally on Airbnb"

Come on in folks!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: leeksfromchichis: I would love to vacation in flyover country. If the locals would please vacate, I'm there.

it's all fun and games until they decide to host a certain tech festival in your flyover country city. then worse people than the locals move in, drive up property costs, kill everything that made the city interesting, and act all farking snooty about the new people who are moving there.


I am in a flight corridor. More people fly over me daily than flyover country, at least in any given acre.

But the difference is people actually want to land here, so even though I'm totally being flown over constantly, people don't pu pu my purview.

Red states could learn a lot from my neighbors.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

browntimmy: By what logic is the 3rd biggest city in the U.S. considered flyover country?


Cause it's true?
 
fat_free
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Re: Oklahoma: Tulsa is actually pretty blue. They just got this: http://bobdylanarchive.com/ , and it was a fairly decent place to visit.

Re: Flyover Country: Head westward from NYC and you've got a pretty nice pocket along the Great Lakes, with added fun parts down in Nashville, Louisville, and St Louis. The Chicagoland region is HUGELY important, and can expand up to the Twin Cities and out to Western Michigan. West of Chicagoland is true flyover country until you hit Denver.

Like, da fuq you gonna do in Nebraska or Wichita?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: browntimmy: By what logic is the 3rd biggest city in the U.S. considered flyover country? That's like calling every other city in California besides LA worthless.

i mean you have some good ones, and then you have like.. Bakersfield and Fresno.
Fresno sucks so damn much that the mayor and state reps lobbied to put a train stop there on the LA to SF high speed rail line. they didn't want it to stop there so people in Fresno could go to LA or SF. they wanted it to stop there so people would be forced to visit Fresno because no one wants to go there.


I nominate Redding for the "Suckiest City in CA" award. They can't even play the banjo.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Only people in The Heartland say Flyover Country.  Only politicians, salesmen, and corporations pandering to saps use the term Heartland.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes. There are lots of beautiful areas in the country that are populated with ugly people. Film at 11.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wait, Telluride is flyover? Okay.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: the big diss


It's a shortened form of 'disrespect'. Shouldn't it be spelled 'dis'?


Came here to use the right spelling. I'd give it a pass as a verb; "dissing".
Also, you'd assume some sort of "dis" to elicit an emotional response. you think people living comfortable lives in much cheaper places care?

/at least until the meth and opioids turn it into a wasteland
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I usually call it 'Mayo Country' (with some apologies to Irish who live in County Mayo). I used to call it 'Vanilla Country', but vanilla can be a good, warm flavor. Mayo - white, fatty, easily spoiled - seems more apt for the people who live in the "Heart"land.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'll spend my money and time in places that aren't actively trying to end the country thanks.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: moothemagiccow: browntimmy: By what logic is the 3rd biggest city in the U.S. considered flyover country? That's like calling every other city in California besides LA worthless.

i mean you have some good ones, and then you have like.. Bakersfield and Fresno.
Fresno sucks so damn much that the mayor and state reps lobbied to put a train stop there on the LA to SF high speed rail line. they didn't want it to stop there so people in Fresno could go to LA or SF. they wanted it to stop there so people would be forced to visit Fresno because no one wants to go there.

I nominate Redding for the "Suckiest City in CA" award. They can't even play the banjo.


Hemet.  At least Redding has Shasta Lake and a number of beautiful state forests. Hemet has wind and sand.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How this place exists in Kansas I don't understand but it's awesome.

https://cosmo.org
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Geotpf: It's still where most of the GQP hicks live, though.


There are more "GQP hicks" in OC than there are people in my state.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: CordycepsInYourBrain: moothemagiccow: browntimmy: By what logic is the 3rd biggest city in the U.S. considered flyover country? That's like calling every other city in California besides LA worthless.

i mean you have some good ones, and then you have like.. Bakersfield and Fresno.
Fresno sucks so damn much that the mayor and state reps lobbied to put a train stop there on the LA to SF high speed rail line. they didn't want it to stop there so people in Fresno could go to LA or SF. they wanted it to stop there so people would be forced to visit Fresno because no one wants to go there.

I nominate Redding for the "Suckiest City in CA" award. They can't even play the banjo.

Hemet.  At least Redding has Shasta Lake and a number of beautiful state forests. Hemet has wind and sand.


And meth.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: Brainsick: My MIL is trying to convince the wife and I to spend our 15yr anniversary in Oklahoma. Lol
Bahamas...or Oklahoma City...decisions decisions

There is nothing worth seeing in Oklahoma.
Quick, name something you would want to see in Oklahoma?
There's nothing.
Guess what the #1 tourist attraction is in Oklahoma?
A road to get the f*ck out of Oklahoma.
[Fark user image 528x371]


That list you found is almost as smart as This Fine Article.

Oklahoma has some pretty spectacular natural attractions, which I'm more drawn to than manufactured.  In the northwest there are the Alabaster Caverns and the Gloss/Glass Mountains.  A good chunk of the east is occupied by national forest.  In the southwest, Talimena Drive is a much cooler cruise than any old chunks of Route 66.  In the mid-north is the Great Salt Plains state park where one can dig for selenite crystals.

With a nod to manufactured attractions, Grand Lake in the northeast provides for all sorts of lake recreation as well as lotsalotsa hydro-electric power.  There are many more cool places to visit before setting foot in a city.

The trouble with "flyover vacations" is most Americans want a manufactured or perhaps "curated experience", to use the modern lingo.  And I totally understand that.  We usually have a limited block of days in which to "relax and see the sights", so naturally we tend to go for the maximum experience - which to me anyway is way less than relaxing.  And all those natural attractions I mentioned in Oklahoma?  Hundreds of miles apart from each other.  Most lifelong Oklahomans haven't even been to all of them.

So people tend to vacation where the most attractions are packed into the smallest area.
 
