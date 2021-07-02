 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   This man's weapon of choice? A large metal desk   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, large metal desk, Kiss, Carbon, Mount Union man, PSP, Man  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He must have been very strong.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he hadn't bathed in a week
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Challenge accepted.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Like Christopher Walken, my weapon of choice is dance.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone must have took his stapler.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This man is what internet tough guys aspire to be.
 
special20
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

(never read the article)
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think he watches too much wrestling.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fatboy Slim ft. Bootsy Collins - Weapon Of Choice [Official 4k Video]
Youtube wCDIYvFmgW8
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

It's definitely impressive to be Walken around with a giant metal desk.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Captain America must've been having a rough day.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA: Ortiz is being lodged in the Huntingdon County Prison and his bail was set at $75,000.

That's a very interesting way of saying held by authorities. So polite and non-judgmental. He's not incarcerated, they're just putting him up for the weekend.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unless the threw him in jail so hard he got stuck in the wall, of course.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

This is why you gotta train your obliques.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

After I posted I became curious about how much dancing Walken did in that video. Turns out quite a bit. He was trained a dance studio for a time and has a love of tap dancing. This article covers it pretty well. There are some obvious parts where its not him (i.e jumping off the table) but a most of the dancing was him, including the wire work.
 
