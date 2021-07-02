 Skip to content
 
(WHNT Huntsville)   'Man who blew off fingers in fireworks mishap shares advice he wishes he'd taken a year ago'   (whnt.com) divider line
21
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is he even vaccinated?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Is he even vaccinated?


Bet he doesn't even wash his hands
 
Abox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lay on ground, light fuse, get away
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someone send him a Fleshlight.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guess he doesn't have to worry about trimming his nails on the missing fingers anymore.

/looking at the bright side?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x425]


He still has 2/3rds of his thumb.

Still funny
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Goofus advises to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when doing explosives.

Gallant advises "don't listen to that moron"
 
ifky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
stellers.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's times like this I wish I'd listened to what my mother told me.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Happy Terrified Pets Weekend, everyone. Also, Happy Hand Surgeons Get to Pay Off Their Boat Loans Weekend, everyone.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Happy Terrified Pets Weekend, everyone. Also, Happy Hand Surgeons Get to Pay Off Their Boat Loans Weekend, everyone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ZMugg: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x425]

He still has 2/3rds of his thumb.

Still funny


True.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you do blow off your fingers, make sure to grab the dog before it eats one. Just some advice given to me from a friend with a table saw.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The best advice I ever received was from an old farmer who lost parts of most fingers in a blasting cap incident. I was 11 and running a combine in soybeans full of weeds. The auger was jamming so I would have stop every so often to clear it. I would shut down the auger and cutter head to do so. He saw what I was doing so he came out and told me I shouldn't shut it down because it might break and proceeded to reach into the running auger with his mangled hand. After he left I continued as before shutting it down for jams.

I learned to ignore authority that day and keep my fingers.

Yes I was 11 running dangerous farm equipment. Apparently child labor laws didn't exist but I got paid 3.50 an hour.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MWShannon: I guess he doesn't have to worry about trimming his nails on the missing fingers anymore.

/looking at the bright side?


Without any fingers on one hand, he's not trimming the nails on his other fingers anymore either.
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abox: Lay on ground, light fuse, get away


How do I get away if I'm laying on the ground?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't hold lit fireworks?
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rnatalie: It's times like this I wish I'd listened to what my mother told me.


Why, what did she say?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My grandpa, Staley Cobb, was a crazy motherfarker: a rum runner, moonshiner, tobacco farmer, tobacco thief, stock car racer, well digger, and a lot more he probably never talked about.  And he could kick your ass in poker or chess.  He was living proof that uneducated does not mean stupid.

But one thing he swears he never messed with, and advised us boys all never to mess with, was explosives.

"Blastin' rattles your brain and makes you stupid.  You boys leave that shiat to folks who already ain't got no sense."

/he had other advice too
//for other threads...
 
NoGods
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I got shot by one of those mortar type fireworks a few years ago. The tube got knocked over after some guy lit it and I was about 20 yards away. The shell hit me on the shoulder then bounced up and detonated somewhere behind me. It burned a hole in my t-shirt and gave me a 2nd degree burn. Then I needed another beer.
 
