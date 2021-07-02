 Skip to content
 
(Axios)   Summer 2020: Man, that was a hellscape. Summer 2021: HOLD MAH BEER   (axios.com) divider line
    More: PSA, British Columbia, Columbia River, Climate change, Deadly heat waves, Pacific Northwest, Weather, Canada, Meteorology  
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess we'd better rake the forests!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I predict a pretty strong hurricane season too.

Calling it now, hurricane gets way up to NYC, again.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Been saying it since March.  We're heading into a hot, bloody summer.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dbaggins: I predict a pretty strong hurricane season too.

Calling it now, hurricane gets way up to NYC, again.


Get it warm enough and we'll start having them form in the great lakes.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: dbaggins: I predict a pretty strong hurricane season too.

Calling it now, hurricane gets way up to NYC, again.

Get it warm enough and we'll start having them form in the great lakes.


We cant have that.  Don't want to give the next Gordon Lightfoot any ideas for material.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: dbaggins: I predict a pretty strong hurricane season too.

Calling it now, hurricane gets way up to NYC, again.

Get it warm enough and we'll start having them form in the great lakes.


maybe not form over the lakes, but winter storms are usually intensified after passing over the lakes.  We could see a form of that in the future where storms from the south weaken over upstate NY, then get boosted over Lake Ontario.
 
majestic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I suspect this headline will be repeated annually for the foreseeable future.
 
