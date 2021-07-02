 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Arkansas saw new daily record highs of Covid infections for the second day in a row, the worst since the winter   (thehill.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take heart. This is the summer to which stats will compare in just 3 months.
Pro Tip: the Future is coming, but not for all ya all.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit Arkanssouri.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seems like this might just end up resolving itself.
 
Farkage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprised.  These people won't learn until it affects them personally.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. That's where "it's gone viral" comes from.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, if only there was a way of preventing the disease, which you could get free of charge.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way....a southern state run mainly by GQP cultists who never took shiat seriously this whole time is having issues with the new variant.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Biden is too kind hearted though
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not in Arkansas, but my toddler has a fever, so right now I'm kind of hoping that everyone who could get vaccinated and who choose not to drop dead.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the delta variant is much more contagious, but is it much more deadly? This could work out OK.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

At this rate this company won't go outta business any time soon......
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arkansas: Ark ( from the Seminole for lesser) kansas: Kansas
 
Anubislg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay....I ended up being right. 😐
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 220x230]
At this rate this company won't go outta business any time soon......


Fark user imageView Full Size

Better view.....
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool Hand Luke (1967) - The Captain's speech " What we've got here is failure to communicate"
Youtube 452XjnaHr1A

At some point you have to just admit you did your best to try and help them....."that's way he wants it....well, he gets it"

"It" being the Delta variant because you refuse to do anything to stop it because.....freedom!!!

Or something, I guess
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: I know the delta variant is much more contagious, but is it much more deadly? This could work out OK.


Yes.  At least we don't have to keep hearing the "viruses get more contagious but less deadly" canard anymore...
 
jdlenke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Arkansas that coming.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkage: Not surprised.  These people won't learn until it affects them personally.


Even then some don't, according to some ICU personnel.
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkage: Not surprised.  These people won't learn until it affects them personally.


This was my dad,"i wont get it, you cant make me" a friend of his died and he refused to tell anyone he got his shots, I knew because it knocked him on his butt. So I told everyone because I thought it was funny.

/he wasnt happy.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them fight.
 
Unicron74
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anubislg: Yay....I ended up being right. 😐[Fark user image 425x453]


And yeah everything you said is right, but what makes me nervous is that while Delta may take care of a good number of the non-vaxxed idiots out there while leaving the rest of us alone, it may provide the opportunity for an Epsilon or Zeta variant that resists the current crop of vaccines, farking us all over because of some bullshiat they read on FB or heard on Fox.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well subby, what do you expect? This is an unstoppable virus that we can do nothing to prevent. Maybe if there existing an effective vaccine that was freely available, there might be some hope, but sadly we don't live in that world.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how you get more variants.  fark these people, force them. Make it illegal to skip your vax without a REAL excuse. I'm farking done with the stupid.
 
Anubislg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unicron74: Anubislg: Yay....I ended up being right. 😐[Fark user image 425x453]

And yeah everything you said is right, but what makes me nervous is that while Delta may take care of a good number of the non-vaxxed idiots out there while leaving the rest of us alone, it may provide the opportunity for an Epsilon or Zeta variant that resists the current crop of vaccines, farking us all over because of some bullshiat they read on FB or heard on Fox.


Yuuuuuup.
The is train ain't stopping unless all the morons disembark.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkage: Not surprised.  These people won't learn until it affects them personally.


LOL and even that is giving them too much credit
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: Insain2: [Fark user image image 220x230]
At this rate this company won't go outta business any time soon......

[Fark user image 425x230]
Better view.....


Of whatever that is
 
Anubislg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The is train? Thanks autocorrect!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Arkansas, be sure to elect this woman as your governor so she can keep one eye on the pandemic and one eye on your future.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get your stick or suck my dick.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to see the Venn diagram of people who refuse to take the COVID vaccine and people who deny evolution.

/"I don't believe in evolution so that 'selection' thing can't happen to me. Right?   RIGHT?"
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasloi16: Farkage: Not surprised.  These people won't learn until it affects them personally.

This was my dad,"i wont get it, you cant make me" a friend of his died and he refused to tell anyone he got his shots, I knew because it knocked him on his butt. So I told everyone because I thought it was funny.

/he wasnt happy.


It just bewilders me how many people just can't say this simple thing: "I was mistaken about ______."  Takes only a second or two to say, and prevents compounding hassles.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Hey, Arkansas, be sure to elect this woman as your governor so she can keep one eye on the pandemic and one eye on your future.

Photos help...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Farkage: Not surprised.  These people won't learn until it affects them personally.

LOL and even that is giving them too much credit


Preach.  My wife's grandmother passed away from this last June.  Everyone wanted to go out to lunch afterward but she and I knew that would be foolish and bowed out.  A month later and she'd lost an uncle and two cousins.
We really only miss Mawmaw.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: I know the delta variant is much more contagious, but is it much more deadly? This could work out OK.


I am thinking if they published virus data like football data, we may reach more people.

like madden stats or someinh

Covid OG -
Passing(air) - 90
Running (surface) - 25
Tackling (Hospitalize)  50
Injury (death) - 5

Covid Delta
Passing - 94
Running - 35
Tackling - 75
Injury  - 9

make some trading cards too?
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hyuk
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: I would love to see the Venn diagram of people who refuse to take the COVID vaccine and people who deny evolution.

/"I don't believe in evolution so that 'selection' thing can't happen to me. Right?   RIGHT?"


The COVID variants are literally evolution in action.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unicron74: Anubislg: Yay....I ended up being right. 😐[Fark user image 425x453]

And yeah everything you said is right, but what makes me nervous is that while Delta may take care of a good number of the non-vaxxed idiots out there while leaving the rest of us alone, it may provide the opportunity for an Epsilon or Zeta variant that resists the current crop of vaccines, farking us all over because of some bullshiat they read on FB or heard on Fox.


Hopefully though, by the time we get to zeta our hillwilliam problem will be solved.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you dig deeper in the article, there is some bad news for many farkers:  No covid deaths were reported in Ark yesterday.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

flypusher713: It just bewilders me how many people just can't say this simple thing: "I was mistaken about ______."  Takes only a second or two to say, and prevents compounding hassles.


game theory environment.

If you are around people that will accept someone saying they made a mistake and move on, then people tend to do that.

Now, imagine a hyper-competitive or macho environment where if you are wrong once, you're out.  You are lesser than, an idiot and everyone will remind you about it.

I agree, the ability for people to say they are wrong or made a mistake seems to be dwindling.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was just looking at new infection rates vs vax rates by state yesterday.  There seems to be this strange inverse correlation between them.   The more people that got their shots, the fewer infections the state had!

But everyone knows you can make statistics say anything, and correlation doesn't mean causation!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I know the delta variant is much more contagious, but is it much more deadly? This could work out OK.


Headline says AR, but I guess Oklahoma could be next.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: If you dig deeper in the article, there is some bad news for many farkers:  No covid deaths were reported in Ark yesterday.


Ohhh man, you've gone against the Fark narrative. Be prepared for a pounding.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Unicron74: Anubislg: Yay....I ended up being right. 😐[Fark user image 425x453]

And yeah everything you said is right, but what makes me nervous is that while Delta may take care of a good number of the non-vaxxed idiots out there while leaving the rest of us alone, it may provide the opportunity for an Epsilon or Zeta variant that resists the current crop of vaccines, farking us all over because of some bullshiat they read on FB or heard on Fox.


Yes, that's the main concern.  The good thing is that there are adults running things now, so we ought to be able to expect the CCD to be aggressively sampling the virus population via sequencing and getting booster shots ready.

I've been hanging out and having fun with vaccinated friends, but I'm going to minimize going indoors with people of unknown status and masking up again when I do.

/this is why we can't have nice things
 
Rent Party
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: I agree, the ability for people to say they are wrong or made a mistake seems to be dwindling.


When I am evaluating new hires or any kind of talent, one of the first things I look for is them saying "I don't know," or words to that effect.   People that refuse to admit they don't know something or are inexpert in some field are almost universally idiots.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

eagles95: No way....a southern state run mainly by GQP cultists who never took shiat seriously this whole time is having issues with the new variant.


[Fark user image 266x189]


Biden is too kind heartedmuch of a pushover though
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Laobaojun: I would love to see the Venn diagram of people who refuse to take the COVID vaccine and people who deny evolution.

/"I don't believe in evolution so that 'selection' thing can't happen to me. Right?   RIGHT?"

The COVID variants are literally evolution in action.


They have moved the goal post from NO EVOLUTION to well, it happens at a cellular level but you never see a cold virus turn into a dog!!!
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

flypusher713: tasloi16: Farkage: Not surprised.  These people won't learn until it affects them personally.

This was my dad,"i wont get it, you cant make me" a friend of his died and he refused to tell anyone he got his shots, I knew because it knocked him on his butt. So I told everyone because I thought it was funny.

/he wasnt happy.

It just bewilders me how many people just can't say this simple thing: "I was mistaken about ______."  Takes only a second or two to say, and prevents compounding hassles.


100% that is the only reason we are in this death trap right now.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: If you dig deeper in the article, there is some bad news for many farkers:  No covid deaths were reported in Ark yesterday.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Arkansas is one of those places that I forget exists until it does something really stupid, like clockwork, and reminds me that, hey! Arkansas exists! And it's still dumb as f#ck.
 
