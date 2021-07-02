 Skip to content
 
(Connecticut Post)   Well, that explains why my lawn was always cut so fast   (ctpost.com) divider line
    Christopher Cruz, state troopers, Superior Court Judge Kevin Doyle  
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Drivin' that mower, high on cocaine
Trouble ahead, a squirrel in red?
Take my advice get off of my lawn
Neighobor's sleeping at 7am, just not cutting it
Gotta weed whack and no rhyming
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Colombian marchingmowing powder
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Two pounds of it but a legit business owner couldn't be bothered to renew his registration?

Don't tell me-- lots of customers paying cash only every couple weeks, right? No traceable names or addresses noted on the receipts?
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"...they spotted a Toyota pickup truck without a front license plate."

Peach_Fuz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jtown: "...they spotted a Toyota pickup truck without a front license plate."

I hate prequels so I thank you for not including them in that image. Yes, I hate those prequels too.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Police said the trooper took Cruz out of the truck after the pickup was found to have an expired registration. When they searched the book bag they found a large brick of cocaine wrapped in cellophane, police said."

Did he allow the cops to search his pickup? Now that the landscaper is in jail unable to work, he has 99 problems but a pitch ain't one.
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When you crime, drive at the speed limit, don't violate any other traffic laws, and don't have expired plates. How hard is that to figure out? Apparently very, for some people
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
kindms
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
DO NOT DRIVE (IN CT) WITH EXPIRED TAGS

even the lazy cops will pull you over when the LPR pings on you. they already have you on the ping and then whatever else they can add. keep your vehicles up to date
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

skinink: "Police said the trooper took Cruz out of the truck after the pickup was found to have an expired registration. When they searched the book bag they found a large brick of cocaine wrapped in cellophane, police said."

Did he allow the cops to search his pickup? Now that the landscaper is in jail unable to work, he has 99 problems but a pitch ain't one.


Yeah, I'm a bit unclear how we went from "Cops noticed he was missing a license plate" to "cops searched his vehicle." Where was the cause? "Man looks at bag in own car" seems ... less than sufficient. Then again, cops gonna cop.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Glad they found it in case they were running low.
 
kindms
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

austerity101: skinink: "Police said the trooper took Cruz out of the truck after the pickup was found to have an expired registration. When they searched the book bag they found a large brick of cocaine wrapped in cellophane, police said."

Did he allow the cops to search his pickup? Now that the landscaper is in jail unable to work, he has 99 problems but a pitch ain't one.

Yeah, I'm a bit unclear how we went from "Cops noticed he was missing a license plate" to "cops searched his vehicle." Where was the cause? "Man looks at bag in own car" seems ... less than sufficient. Then again, cops gonna cop.


"Police said the trooper took Cruz out of the truck after the pickup was found to have an expired registration."

so car being towed the police can "inventory" the contents of the vehicle etc. A lawyer might be able to argue improper search but good luck
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jjorsett: When you crime, drive at the speed limit, don't violate any other traffic laws, and don't have expired plates. How hard is that to figure out? Apparently very, for some people


Not so much, "at the speed limit" but "about as fast as everyone else is going."  Sometimes trying to ultra-stick the traffic laws will indeed make a cop suspicious.
 
