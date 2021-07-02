 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   DC was ravaged by a tornado last night   (usatoday.com) divider line
32
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure subby understands the words "ravaged" or "tornado."

We had a storm that took down a bunch of trees, with the expected loss of power that brings.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always said that if they name a hurricane with my name, I hope it passes harmlessly out to sea or else hits Wasingthon, DC as a "Six". Right straight through Foggy Bottom on on to Baltimore and Philadelphia.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The natural question is how common tornados are in DC and how much more common will they be by the time I die?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This answer will have to do:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​tornadoes_in_Washington,_D.C.

Like something out of The Simpsons, there are no reliable records of tornadoes in DC before 1950 because the Hall of Weather Records mysteriously blew away that year. (I am speculating.)
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care, as long as Marvel is OK.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad it didn't suck the Kentucky Turtle to Oz, or drop a house on him.
 
Izunbacol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a maple limb about 6" in diameter crash down while we were sheltering from the tornado warning.  Luckily, it hit between our house and the neighbors and just did some minor damage to a fence.  Limbs down all over the neighborhood, but no loss of power.  The second tornado warning in the evening got cancelled quickly.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The derecho that hit in 2014(?) was worse... that one blew down my fence!
Yard furniture is all over the place and the pool doesn't need more water for a while, but ravaged might be an overreach.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: I'm not sure subby understands the words "ravaged" or "tornado."


Would you rather be ravished by a tornado?  Or perhaps radished?

I live in Bowie, Md.  The power was out for awhile and there are many tree branches down.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: This answer will have to do:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​tornadoes_in_Washington,_D.C.

Like something out of The Simpsons, there are no reliable records of tornadoes in DC before 1950 because the Hall of Weather Records mysteriously blew away that year. (I am speculating.)


There was one prior record of a tornado in DC: https://constitutioncenter.org/bl​og/th​e-tornado-that-stopped-the-burning-of-​washington/
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now for the 10 days of darkness.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone in drought country is like, "Damn, that rain looks good."
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: nmrsnr: I'm not sure subby understands the words "ravaged" or "tornado."

Would you rather be ravished by a tornado?  Or perhaps radished?

I live in Bowie, Md.  The power was out for awhile and there are many tree branches down.


That's standard for a severe thunderstorm. "Ravaged" is when roofs get torn off, awnings collapse, etc.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BuT ToRnAdOs NeVeR HiT CiTiEs!
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growing up in Indiana, tornadoes were a lot more common, but we get the occasional one here in NoVA/DC/MD. I shot this right as the storm came through. 
Storm 7/1/21
Youtube QStDCPpGfXs
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Everyone in drought country is like, "Damn, that rain looks good."


Chicago was on the verge of a severe drought, north of here was very much in one.

Until last week.

\ Can we not get all the rain at once, thank you?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ajax White Tornado commercial
Youtube o7EjiqXQGfc

Someone was housecleaning last night.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D. C. Tornado was my "acting" name.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, that was just the Dodgers.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncut: Cameras capture tornado at Revere auto body shop
Youtube G7fydKFLFvg
Revere MA, 2014, so I'm getting a kick...
 
asciibaron
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
every few years a big ripper blows thru.  large tornadoes are uncommon but not impossible.  the EF5 that ripped thru LaPlata in 2002 was no joke.  the funnel crisscrossed MD 488 sparing houses and then leveling a half dozen.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh yes, we were totally ravaged last night, but never fear.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ 🙄
// Your mom was totally ravaged last night
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Publicity stunt for the upcoming Thor movie?
 
p51d007
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be enough to clean out that sewer! (R&D's).  It will take a direct nuke or asteroid to clean
that mess up!
 
Aquapope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Don't care, as long as Marvel is OK.


I thought the headline was about some new weather-controlling character on one of those DC WB shows.  Don't they have like 5 weather-control people?
 
Pick13
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't get my hopes up subby..
 
Ktonos
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

asciibaron: every few years a big ripper blows thru.  large tornadoes are uncommon but not impossible.  the EF5 that ripped thru LaPlata in 2002 was no joke.  the funnel crisscrossed MD 488 sparing houses and then leveling a half dozen.


Exactly. The La Plata tornado killed several people and it wasn't even the first time a big one has hit La Plata (there was an earlier one in the 1920s, also deadly). If you drive through La Plata, you can tell where the tornado went through: there's a stretch of the center of town that's all new construction flanked by old houses and buildings.

Tornadoes aren't exactly rare in Northern Virginia; when Hurricane Ivan rolled through in 2004, there were several, including one that went through Dulles. I saw one of them on Rt. 7 outside Purcellville when I was heading home.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

the_celt: Don't get my hopes up subby..


This
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Forecasters were still trying to determine if the wind damage that occurred in Virginia, the district and Maryland was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.

Seems to be a little too late for forecasting
 
