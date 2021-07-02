 Skip to content
 
China is going ballistic with missile silos
10
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems a poor stratgery to concentrate them like that.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Seems a poor stratgery to concentrate them like that.


3km intervals - that is a very large area.

It seems extremely smart as they are both far enough apart that a single warhead from any western nuke would only destroy 1 silo, but close enough together to allow a concentration of anti-missile weaponry to be as effective as possible.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: dionysusaur: Seems a poor stratgery to concentrate them like that.

3km intervals - that is a very large area.

It seems extremely smart as they are both far enough apart that a single warhead from any western nuke would only destroy 1 silo, but close enough together to allow a concentration of anti-missile weaponry to be as effective as possible.


Makes one wonder how effective an EMP would be though.

/yes, TEMPEST, but even that has a maximum flux it can withstand.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is fine
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
dionysusaur:

On a silo?  aren't they basically natural faraday cages because of the concrete?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can MIRVs be targeted to carpet that general area, or do they need to fall farther apart by design?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If there is anything the world needs, it's more nukes.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's a fun detail about bombing ICBM silos with other ICBM weapons.

The silos themselves are usually well hardened against bombing, at least if the doors are still closed.  The first ground burst is mostly going to create an enormous dust cloud around the silos.  Early warning radar can give enough on-the-ground awareness to keep their doors closed if there are warheads inbound, so they stay fairly safe.

Here's the wrinkle: Once that nuclear dust cloud has been put up, it creates a kind of particulate shield around the silo.  Every subsequent warhead that comes screaming in is doing several times the speed of sound, a suborbital trajectory for ICBMs and SLBMs would tend to do.  Plunging through that dust has a good chance of destroying the incoming warhead and actually protecting the defending silos from further harm.

And, since that particulate cloud only impacts objects at high-speeds, the silos are safe to launch as ascending weapons are accelerating up through the cloud and not starting out at Mach whatever.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jeez. Too bad we're going to have to give a pharma company $400 billion for an unproven alzheimer's drug soon.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Jeez. Too bad we're going to have to give a pharma company $400 billion for an unproven alzheimer's drug soon.


It is not unproven, it is proven to not work.
 
