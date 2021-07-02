 Skip to content
 
(CNN) A new Covid wave is nigh
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin nods, approvingly
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there had been a safe and readily available way to stop something like this happening
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoax redux!
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Is nigh"? Who talks like that?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whelp. Don't know what to say. If you're above a certain age you've had a ton of opportunities to get vaccinated.  I'm very sorry for those who legitimately can't get vaccinated. Otherwise, you made your choice. Live with the consequences.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JUST WAIT TWO WEEKS!
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fear mongering headline should instead say "Local officials sound the alarm over another possible wave of Covid-19 infections among unvaccinated"
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ewhabrandcommunication.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"More than 90% of active virus cases are people who have not been vaccinated, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during the briefing."

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The state saw 988 Covid-19 deaths since late January, and 99.6% of those deaths were people who were not vaccinated, Hutchinson added. In the same time period, more than 98% of those hospitalized with Covid-19 were not vaccinated.

Republican takeaway from this: 0.4% of COVID-19 deaths and 2% of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were from people who had been vaccinated. What more proof do you libs need? The vaccinations clearly do not work.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "Is nigh"? Who talks like that?


leadingauthorities.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in a high vaccination state (MA) and while infections haven't budged, hospitalizations are way up. Not anywhere close to where they were in April, but increasing every day for the past 10 days or so. It can't be a coincidence.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it is.  I'll tell you what's going to be a lot of fun...  When the new variant becomes a worse pandemic than the original, and we have to shut everything down again.

Of course that isn't going to happen.  Many people would rather die first.  And many of them will.

But, look, there is one particularly disturbing thing about this whole trend...  An entire subset of the US population, let's say 1/3, ignored, mocked, and flaunted all rules and regulations, and all basic safety precautions.  That is what led to the spread the first time.  But it wasn't THEM that got sick.

We saw superspreader events in various parts of the country.  It created new hotspots.  But not among the people that were at those events.

Part of the reason that those people think they are justified (or correct), is that THEY don't seem to be the ones that catch the virus.  They just spread it around.

If the universe were just and fair, the first people to get sick and die, would be that careless 1/3 of the population.  But it's not.  They live.  Because the universe is not only unfair, it is absolutely malevolent and cruel.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*yawn*

Get vaccinated.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart people: "Yah, we know.  We told you this was gonna happen."
Republicans:  "Oh bullshiat, COVID is over, and it was never a big deal anyway, and the Chinese started it, and it's all the liberals fault, and I ain't wearin' no mask again."
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"When the new variant becomes a worse pandemic than the original"

That won't happen. More than half the adult population and the overwhelming majority of the elderly in the US are immune.
 
styckx [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow time is flying

My first shot was 12/30/20
Second shot 1/20/21

Can't believe it's been 7 months already.

Amazing. I'm an EMT, and since COVID started have been around 100s of COVID positive pts, a lot on their death bed and still haven't caught COVID. On top of that I get better phone reception also..  How is the vaccine bad again?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are all the people who've been insisting that the infections died down and covid is definitely seasonal like the flu?
smh
 
Headso
you sound old
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome article.  I miss the days when we got daily "informative" articles about officials warning of possible terrorist attacks.  These types of articles fill that void.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the deniers and flippant aholes step in and say its their personal choice or they're glad unvaccinated people will suffer....

Unvaccinated people are NOT the only ones at risk.  We need herd immunity from vaccinations to protect both children who can't get vaccinated yet and the MILLIONS of Americans whose immune system is compromised.

I'll repost this from the other day:

Her name is Robyn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net


If you don't recognize the pillows, the hospital gives them to patients after open heart surgery.  She is 33 and has 3 pillows already because of her auto immune disease.  Tuesday she is going back to the Mayo Clinic to investigate new symptoms.

Please wear a mask for people like her.

For children under 12 who can't get vaccinated

To be a good example for the people around you who might also not think about masking anymore.

There are millions of people like Robyn.  Millions of children at risk.

Be a hero. Get vaccinated. Wear a mask when out amongst people or if you work in an office or around others inside.

Please.  I'm farking begging all of you.  Take care of yourself in order to take care of others.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There are still plenty of places that can easily overwhelm their hospital systems. This is so farked up for medical professionals.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to fly to Floriduh to rescue/move my elderly feeble dad, and fly him back north.  So, I spent a week with my "It's a hoax" sister, and learned a bit about how these farkers think.

It's the classic, "I know what I know, and that makes my ignorance just as good as your carefully researched science."  All the debunked Trump talking points are gospel:
- You know, the hospitals make more free money from the government if they list the cause of death as Covid.
- The excess deaths thing?  I hate math, always have, don't understand it, don't want to learn it.
- Kids don't get Covid!
- It's like the flu
- It only affects the weak
- I work damned hard, and have a good work ethic, and no one ever gave me a hand up!  Ergo, Covid is false!  It's just logic!
- Who cares if the weak die, they have to die of something!
- Masks don't work
- Vaccines don't work, I won't get an unproven vaccine.
- You got the vaccine, what are you worried about?!  You can't catch it now.
- Shouty noises!

Let's just say the 14 hour travel day with a missed connection was the least annoying part of my week.
 
styckx [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Awesome article.  I miss the days when we got daily "informative" articles about officials warning of possible terrorist attacks.  These types of articles fill that void.


It's pretty funny, not counting FoxNews well. Because FoxNews.. All the other news channels stopped using Trump/Politics for ratings and have nearly went full tilt back to well. Reporting news again.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How I feel about antivaxxers facing this new wave:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jdlenke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Arkansas that coming.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: fear mongering headline should instead say "Local officials sound the alarm over another possible wave of Covid-19 infections among unvaccinated"


SARS-CoV-2 vaccines engendered humoral antibodies are subject to attrition.  They're neutralizing antibodies--as opposed to say, neutralizing enzymes--and are consumed during the neutralization process.  The more SARS-CoV-2 a vaccinated individual is exposed to, the greater the chance of failure.  Like any other nice thing, your vaccine engendered humoral immunity must be treated with care or it will break. <--For real.

We can not rely on Generation Zero vaccines to carry the burden of containment and mitigation alone.  Masking, social distancing, surveillance--these are all tools that must be used to the best of our ability to put downward pressure on the rate of transmission.  You can't half ass public health during a pandemic.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is it time to get out the Cardboard Hospital/ Coffens again??
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's still nearly 10% that are getting it that probably wouldn't be if it wasn't for the dumbasses.

Unfortunately, the idiots not getting vaccinated aren't the only ones affected by their decision.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You mean "at greatly reduced risk".

Elderly aren't known for their robust immune systems, for example.  Millions of people have autoimmune diseases or are otherwise immuno-compromised.

Both masks and vaccines do not eliminate risk, they reduce it.  COVIDiots running around dramatically alters the math about this, not least of which that a large enough pool of them runs the risk of yet another variant that the vaccine doesn't do well against.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "Is nigh"? Who talks like that?


You will r... ahem.
Thy statement... whoops.

*shakes fist Sith-i-ly*
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I love the co-morbidity argument because 80% of American adults qualify as overweight/obese so there is a fantastic chance anyone making that argument is "weak".
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can whomever funnied my very sincere and earnest post with my wife as an example of a person at risk from the careless and unvaccinated please out themselves and provide an address because you very much deserve a good XXXXX in the XXXX
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The state saw 988 Covid-19 deaths since late January, and 99.6% of those deaths were people who were not vaccinated, Hutchinson added. In the same time period, more than 98% of those hospitalized with Covid-19 were not vaccinated.

I don't see the problem. Party on my vaccinated, dudes. Only way you are going to the ER is you blew your hand off this July 4th.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Really?  Here's a fun fact...  It was exactly that level of apathy and self assurance that got the pandemic to spread to start with.

We do not know how effective our immunity is against this variant.  The fact that it is spreading around the farking world right now tells us that we may not be so immune.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Where are all the people who've been insisting that the infections died down and covid is definitely seasonal like the flu?
smh


The sad part is, we still don't know if it's seasonal or not.

Imagine Delta or Delta Plus come winter.  Or whatever mutation comes next

And to those saying 'but the majority of adults are vaccinated' ... maybe in the US.  But to everyone else, they're still going through it.

So look forward to your clothes, produce, electronics, and so many other things that we import to have supply disruptions and price hikes

(I'd fry appealing on the human suffering aspect, but so many people only seem to care when the suffering results in their hiking hundreds of miles to seek asylum here... because they know they can never compete for a job with someone who's willing to go through that sort of misery for a better life, especially as their standards for a better life is rather low, often just 'not dying')
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

For now. That's the problem of allowing a segment of the population to serve as a willing petri dish for variants. They will gradually breed variants that render our immunity less and less effective.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Good lord, everything about that week must have been soul-draining.  I'm so sorry.
 
Headso
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The people the vaccine was tested on seemed to make it through the period of time we had 300k infections per day.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Can whomever funnied my very sincere and earnest post with my wife as an example of a person at risk from the careless and unvaccinated please out themselves and provide an address because you very much deserve a good XXXXX in the XXXX


Since he is polite, let me go with "my chosen act of violence" and "where it will HURT" to replace those X's.
For the record, I spent ages three to twenty in a do-jang with a North Korean Grandmaster who wanted Americans trained well enough to finish the Korean war.

I invite you to consider the acts of violence I am familiar with; I have only increased my studies since I left the do-jang (after the passing of my grandmaster, and the reassigning of my master).

This man cares for his wife, and is asking for honour for her.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Can whomever funnied my very sincere and earnest post with my wife as an example of a person at risk from the careless and unvaccinated please out themselves and provide an address because you very much deserve a good XXXXX in the XXXX


"Respect my sincerity and concern for everyone's well being or I'll kick your ass."

Kind of a mixed message their, Hoss.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
While I do feel really awful for the people who can't get the vaccine for realzies, the rest of the people who refuse can go fark themselves. I'm glad I don't live in middle America, as I'd be really concerned about these idiots taking up bed space in hospitals.

Anyway, just picked up a new t-shirt for one of my favorite bands, ever!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psylence
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image 425x230]
Is it time to get out the Cardboard Hospital/ Coffens again??


don't look much less comfortable than regular hospital beds, tbh.

Hospital beds are farkin atrocious. I will do anything to avoid being in a hospital because those beds just fark my body up in a way that not even morphine can fix.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

What can I say, I'm in a pissy mood about folks who refuse to do the bare minimum to save f*cking lives.

A free shot!  That you can get done IN your car in under 15 minutes!  And the *worst* case scenario is realistically you feel kinda lousy for 24-48 hours.

Everybody likes to think of themselves as a good person.  Or to fantasize about being a superhero.  But given the chance to actually do something good they absolutely refuse.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Can whomever funnied my very sincere and earnest post with my wife as an example of a person at risk from the careless and unvaccinated please out themselves and provide an address because you very much deserve a good XXXXX in the XXXX


Let it go man. I posted a heartfelt story about my struggles caring for a dad dying from dementia and it got like three funnies.  There are some sick farks lurking in the shadows on this site.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Knock it off with the FUD.

It's spreading and taking over as the dominant strain because it's more infectious than the other strands. It's not a solid proof thr vaccines are not effective and recent evidence shows they are. Even if you are  a breakthrough case the vaccine is still taking hospitalization to not even 1% and death near 0% with most deaths already being the very old and very sick.

In other words we are not farked. Only the ones refusing to vaccinate are. So far.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Everybody likes to think of themselves as a good person. Or to fantasize about being a superhero.


Hey.
I am trying to get a working Tesla thrower to work, just because I like the idea of Sith Lightning.
So, you know, careful about labeling people there. ;-)

Portable power is a pain, so is aiming, and I think I need some sort of wireless transmission to keep it going...
and a wooden barn.  Hrm, maybe Telsa is not the best role model in this...
 
