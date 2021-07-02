 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   Driving school student navigates the drive thru window -- while parking   (nj.com) divider line
10
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, he's parked, right?
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they flipped off other drivers while doing it. It's the Jersey way.

\ Jersey driver
\\ use your damn turn signals, shoobies!
\ always three
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we know who that student was:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: the driver had no connection to the school.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: FTA: the driver had no connection to the school.


He does NOW.
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Navigation generally is accepted to be not becoming part of the landscape.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Any parking you can walk away from...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How in the do you go from a failed attempt at parallel parking to careening straight through a building? That it was a driver's ed. school is just superb.
/the farmer's market is so jealous right now
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not only straight thru the building, but in reverse! And the rear wheels cleared about a 12 inch brick wall -- must have floored it.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This state is patently ridiculous.

/NJ native
 
