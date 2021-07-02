 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   Boston police officer produces a fake arrest report falsely claiming an MTA bus driver had been arrested for assault and battery. Fark: because the bus driver begged him to because he slept in and missed work that day and he was on his last strike   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ACAB.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How I wish this was the worst thing I've read about police misconduct.  In the past hour.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kudayta: How I wish this was the worst thing I've read about police misconduct.  In the past hour.


Far from it, but it is definitely one of the most boneheaded bad ideas I've read about police in a while.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is having horrible decision-making skills a religion at this point in the US.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A police officer in Boston unlawfully created a fake police report as part of a scheme...

I wonder how one lawfully creates a fake police report.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: A police officer in Boston unlawfully created a fake police report as part of a scheme...

I wonder how one lawfully creates a fake police report.


When the rest of the Dept and the DA are in on it?
 
DerAppie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: A police officer in Boston unlawfully created a fake police report as part of a scheme...

I wonder how one lawfully creates a fake police report.


When doing it for training purposes in a training environment.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If one is down to their last strike, maybe one should not be working there any longer. Gone too long, buddy. C-ya!!
 
