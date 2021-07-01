 Skip to content
 
(AccuWeather)   Another day, another extreme weather record. Earliest E-named storm in the Atlantic. The second earliest was in 2020... subby is starting to see a pattern he doesn't like   (accuweather.com) divider line
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Has Subby been in an alcohol-induced stupor (or equivalent) for the last 10+ years?  Welcome back.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
NHC doesn't sound very concerned.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thanks to vicejay for keeping this going.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

unixpro: Has Subby been in an alcohol-induced stupor (or equivalent) for the last 10+ years?  Welcome back.


That's pretty ignorant, but subby's on another level. I know because I HAVE been in an alcoholic stupor for years and even I noticed other winos noticing the weather.

Subby might've been on off planet
 
