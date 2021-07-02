 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   If you're visiting Britain after July 19, you may want to rethink as social distancing will end that day   (theguardian.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
StillInFayettestan [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Eh, I'm fully vaccinated and don't care.

I'd be more worried about dumbfarks on the plane ride to get there.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ending July 19 at the moment.
 
OldJames
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Depends on the brit, I don't need distance from some
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
People arriving will still need to quarantine unless they're coming from a handful of places where we're not requiring it. It's not like we're throwing the doors open.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Finally!  It's been over a year since some drunken chav smashed a pint glass in my face over my perceived enthusiasm for the wrong soccer team.  I can't wait!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought only nighttime had the authority to end a day.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OldJames: Depends on the brit, I don't need distance from some
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 252x200]


She was 17 when picture was taken.  Have a seat over there.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Condom free by September, but only for Tories.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: OldJames: Depends on the brit, I don't need distance from some
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 252x200]

She was 17 when picture was taken.  Have a seat over there.


Whah?!?!?

(looks up IMDB)

Well I'll be damned... and her character in Love Actually who was 1) getting married to a 26 year old man; 2)  was being stalked by the 26 year old man's 30 year old friend

Yikes
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.