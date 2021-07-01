 Skip to content
 
Man discovers concrete steps filled with old bowling balls
26
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good fill material - those don't degrade or collapse.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's Go Bowling: Let's Go Bowling
Youtube 22iDnyN8GVI
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Camper Van Beethoven "Take The Skinheads Bowling" Director's
Youtube gKfMlQ7KWFE


That's a cool find. I wonder how old they are.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They found Jimmy Hoffa's bowling balls!
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not mine.  All of mine are over in the gutter.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Good fill material - those don't degrade or collapse.


That and it sounds like someone worked at the bowling ball plant.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's inside the balls?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: What's inside the balls?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In Albion, NY there's a statue of a cannon and the "cannonballs" are actually bowling balls.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've heard the expression "That house has great bones," but this...
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Keep looking. You'll find Jesus.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When I was about 12 or 13, I helped my friend and his dad pour concrete to make a new deck. The dad had us fill coffee cans with things like coins, newspaper, photos, and other time capsule kinda stuff. We sealed the cans with their original lids and poured the concrete. I still hope someone gets a fun surprise.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Geoff and Craig: 'Balls, Balls, Balls'
Youtube yWbE-zIbFG0
 
mrlewish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The builder had to do it because of all of the cement masons were on strike.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What is he going to "upcycle" them into?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is kind of like the mythical Elephant's Graveyard but for bowling balls. These spheres of urethane resin go to secret places to die when they know it's time
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: What's inside the balls?


Username checks out, after wiping off.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I know someone who did this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Those murder weapons should be seized as evidence from the Bowling Green Massacre.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: What's inside the balls?


The bones of Carmine The Bowler, his daughter is a big deal now, avenging his mysterious death.

writeups.orgView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Balls
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: What's inside the balls?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
dammit
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
