(Fox News)   Rescuers lied to her, but in fairness they couldn't just say "yeah lady, you're so farked"
    More: Sad  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Comforting someone who is dying and you know there's nothing that can be is something you would never understand, subby.

It destroys you inside.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby is an arse.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That poor woman. I'm glad that most of the people in that building collapse would have died before they even had time to wonder what was happening. Instantaneous death is by far the kindest death.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A dumpster, metal bar and a wall of concrete prevented rescuers from reaching the woman

That's GOVERNOR dumpster to you, fella
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That kind of thing will stay with rescuers forever.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Out the submitter.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goddamn. That is gut-wrenching.  😭
It doesnt sound like they've been able to retrieve her body yet.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

you don't have the farking balls
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It doesn't sound to me as if they lied to her at all.  They were desperately trying to get her.

It sounds as if an unexpected fire broke out, driving them back and killing her (smoke or heat or whatever).
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Let me know when you're in Broward County
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Never mind who submitted it.  Who the hell green-lit this headline?

//probably subby greened his own post
//yeah, I know, welcome to Fark
//most of us still think you're a jerk, subby
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The world is Hell.
"Society" is a joke.
"Laws" are only for the poor people to obey.
The less money you have, the less right you have to exist.
No one will help you.
You're on your own.
There is no Heaven.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As someone who does that for a living, subby is a farking asshole.

You will NEVER understand what it is like to try an comfort someone you know is going to die, and thee is nothing you or anyone else can do to prevent it.

A little tiny piece of YOU...dies with them.  Every. Single. Time.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Yeah, even welcome to Fark has it's limits.  Bad green.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I feel like subby brought out a lot, but maybe by irony
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I second the emotion.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unless you've been in that situation, you can't understand why it's not even remotely funny.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Surfside mayor provides updates on building collapse on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

Because when I'm looking for empathy and compassion, Cucker is my go-to man.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thanks subby.  Bringing back memories I'd REALLY like to forget.  Fark you.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No FN click.  Not yours.

Also, I congratulate subster for his continued forthright denial to women of his bodily essences.

A story still haunts me from the Loma Prieta earthquake in which rescuers under the collapsed viaduct chainsawed through a carseat and dead mother's corpse to rescue her still-living child by amputating his leg.

GFY, subtrollmin.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sad thing is that this article is bound to alert living family members of the horrible death their loved ones went through. I know I would prefer to believe my loved ones died fast and as painless as possible. Not slowly suffocating or burning alive. Adding in that she was trapped with her parents narrows it down pretty damned much to a specific person. So

submitter is an asshole and the man being interviewed was a dumbass. He couldve just said a female and that would likely be horrible for someone but they could still deny the long slow suffering death with the idea it was THEIR loved one. This guy narrowed that shiat right down to a specific person likely.

I sat an talked with a man I had known through other friends as we waited for an ambulance to arrive after he wrecked his motorcycle on a group ride. He went from joking and sarcasm to scared to solemn to dead. All in the span of about 15 minutes. Im a combat veteran and have seen a few deaths in my time. That one crosses my mind every single time I come across a wreck. I cant imagine what its like for the rescuers in situation such as this. At least we were able to provide care and comfort until his passing.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I like how he kept trying to 'just ask questions' to force a narrative that it was some kind of terrorist attack and gin up the 9/11 angle while people were still drawing their last breaths and families were weepin
 
king of vegas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

My cousin is an infectious diseases doctor who for a while was dating an oncologist. Between the two of them, they saw a lot of people die. I remember having a conversation about it. She had no trouble telling people they had 6 months to live or whatever it was. I'm guessing it affects different people differently. For me, it would probably be a cathartic experience though.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Indeed it does. Haunts you too.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope the rescuers get the mental health treatment they are going to need.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mock26: I hope the rescuers get the mental health treatment they are going to need.


Me too, or else this event will undoubtedly have more casualties if you bear it out over a long enough timeline.
 
ng2810
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
/fark you subby
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Just asking questions is the only thing in the toolbox. Weve known that for a long time.
 
