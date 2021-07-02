 Skip to content
 
(WTOP)   Building pancake-collapses in an area of the country known for asshattery. This is not a repeat   (wtop.com) divider line
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is this what everyone meant by infrastructure week?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just another incidence of tragic crossover marketing by IHOP to keep you thinking about flapjacks
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
DC got some crazy weather today.  Bad thunderstorm in the afternoon, then a tornado warning at 9PM.  70+MPH winds.
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looking forward to everyone blaming Rick DeSantis.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Here we see the Fark Trollmin on duty, equivocating a construction-site accident with zero fatalities with a negligence-caused preventable disaster out of which family members of 150-odd people will be lucky to bury a scrap of bone.
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yes, the USA is a third world country.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
DC, huh? Does anything good come from out of there?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Construction site fark ups don't count as disasters.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: DC, huh? Does anything good come from out of there?


Catwoman, maybe?
 
Dbearup
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Construction site fark ups don't count as disasters.


Especially when nobody died. That's barely newsworthy.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: DC got some crazy weather today.  Bad thunderstorm in the afternoon, then a tornado warning at 9PM.  70+MPH winds.


The Dodgers/Nationals game got rained out sometime around 9:30pm. They rolled out the tarps before it had started, but it was a torrential downpour within a few minutes.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LittleJoeSF: Yes, the USA is a third world country.



You know how you can keep repeating a word and eventually it starts to sound weird and lose its meaning? Is that how you make a sentence like that work in your head? Or maybe some people just don't know what an actual third world country is like in the first place. Yeah, we have lots of problems, and they sure ain't getting better at the moment. But, I mean, I'm glad I don't live on the Ganges. Or in a tin hut village in Africa.

Okay, okay. You're being hyperbolic. To make a point. That a construction accident means that murica is a terrible terrible place to live. Woe is you. We've back slid a couple inches, maybe even a foot. It sucks so hard to be only be miles ahead of where our ancestors were. It's true that the US has lots of problems that need to be fixed, and discussing them is an important first step, which is why whiny contextually-inappropriate petulance is the fuel that will rocket us all to the future.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

snarfblam: ...angry rant...


Eh, sorry. Naturally it's only after I post that I realize you're (hopefully) ironically addressing the headline. I'm tired and I had that pent up from all the times people said the same exact thing unironically in other threads.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

snarfblam: LittleJoeSF: Yes, the USA is a third world country.



whiny contextually-inappropriate petulance

Nailed it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: DC, huh? Does anything good come from out of there?


It's where Virginians get decent weed.
 
