(CNN)   Absolutely pathetic   (cnn.com)
33
    Kentucky resident Clayton Mullins, Linda King, false claim, church treasurer, pro-Trump rioters, law enforcement, federal judge  
•       •       •

33 Comments
Summoner101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah. "Helping."

That wouldn't fly if you were a cop too, dude.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was helping the helping the officer.  I hope the jury/judge help you in a similar fashion.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There are always going to be people, be they friends, relatives, neighbours that would defend someone and try to cover for them no matter what.

"Well what about all the orphanages they didn't burn down?"
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Was helping the helping the officer.  I hope the jury/judge help you in a similar fashion.


drunk
 
Skleenar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I would like to assist that brave patriot up onto a platform, and make sure he doesn't hurt himself by triggering the trapdoor to early.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Skleenar: I would like to assist that brave patriot up onto a platform, and make sure he doesn't hurt himself by triggering the trapdoor to early.


I want to go to early
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It must be true. Right wingers love cops.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did they get the friends and family discount on a prison cell?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: It must be true. Right wingers love cops.


As long as they're on their side.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yeah. "Helping."

That wouldn't fly if you were a cop too, dude.


One of the persons claiming he was helping is an Illinois state police sgt ..
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's the ticket
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: mrshowrules: Was helping the helping the officer.  I hope the jury/judge help you in a similar fashion.

drunk


It read fine the first time.

/ also drunk
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Help this terrorist go to Gitmo.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't get it.  Why, when they were dragging a cop away by his feet, didn't the other cops draw and start shooting?  Modern pistols hold a lot of rounds, cops carry more than one clip, and Meal Team Six wasn't going to rush the guns.
 
bdub77
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I have reviewed the video ... from my knowledge and knowing Clayton personally, it appears to me that he is trying to keep the 'MOB' from dragging the officer out of view. I believe if Clayton hadn't held on to the Officer's leg that Officer may not be with us today," wrote Carroll Graham, a friend of Mullins, who is a sergeant for the Illinois State Police and a Marine Corps veteran.

Can we fire this guy too while we're at it?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Why, when they were dragging a cop away by his feet, didn't the other cops draw and start shooting?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
quatchi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A church treasurer and business owner, Mullins was described as a "God-fearing Christian" and a valuable friend who is always willing to help.

Not even gonna say anything.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I don't get it.  Why, when they were dragging a cop away by his feet, didn't the other cops draw and start shooting?


Because the cops showed restraint?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Actually I have no pathy for these guys.

I am without pathy.

A-pathetic, if you will.
 
gaspode
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why would a court wish to hear the opinion of 'friends and relatives' about the events in a video they saw?

That is not a character reference, it is an opinion on evidence. The whole submission should be ignored/struck.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Like Damian Marley said, if you buy the bullshiat, don't lose your receipt.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, as long as his girlfriend's sisters boyfriends uncles cousin saw the video and says he believes the guy was trying to help the officer then we have no choice but to believe it's the truth. Not guilty!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yeah. "Helping."

That wouldn't fly if you were a cop too, dude.


Wasn't there a comedian who a bit about how if you play the Rodney King tape backwards, it shows that the officers actually helped him up, walked him back to his car, and sent him on his way?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mullins was described as a "God-fearing Christian"

That alone is enough to toss the key.

he would NEVER NEVER NEVER NEVER do

Along with ALL CAPS in a letter.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Unsung_Hero: Why, when they were dragging a cop away by his feet, didn't the other cops draw and start shooting?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 611x777]


Yep.

Probably will get 3-5 years. Out in a year. And a couple of thousand in fines.

Freedumb isn't free.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: mrshowrules: mrshowrules: Was helping the helping the officer.  I hope the jury/judge help you in a similar fashion.

drunk

It read fine the first time.

/ also drunk


It is like we have a language twins teach each other.

/lazy twins, lazy drunk twins
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Because the cops showed restraint?


The officer was "dragged into the crowd and viciously beaten".  By a mob storming the capitol, that arguably should have started being shot at when they began their advance.

The other cops had no way of knowing if their fellow officer would survive or not.  They failed him.  They also had no way of knowing if the crowd was going to continue that behavior with each of them in turn, but every rational reason to believe it.

By all rights it should have been a massacre that counted as a scar on American history for generations.  Had the insurrectionists been even slightly more competent, it would have been such a scar in a much different direction.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Have all the people not native or living in the area sent to Gitmo, who were in the area..  For life.

Problem solved
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The pic clearly shows someone ensuring the officer was outfitted in a good fitting shoe
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

quatchi: A church treasurer and business owner, Mullins was described as a "God-fearing Christian" and a valuable friend who is always willing to help.

Not even gonna say anything.


True Christians, people that actually follow the teachings of Christ and feed the hungry and comfort the sick and all that stuff, don't actually have to continually go around telling people that they are Christians.
I believe that there's something along the lines of "by their works shall ye know them" in the Bible.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Republicans seem to lie a lot.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

saturn badger: Mullins was described as a "God-fearing Christian"

That alone is enough to toss the key.

he would NEVER NEVER NEVER NEVER do

Along with ALL CAPS in a letter.


maybe he's asking to have his fear of god re enforced.
 
