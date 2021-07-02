 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Zombies, 144,000 survivors taken up to Heaven. Seems like pretty straight forward Christian Eschatlogy by the way of the Book of Revelation and the Left Behind series   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so messed up.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to the kids??
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gross.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't let anyone tell you people with mental health issues are more likely to be the victims of crime rather than committing it.
Every single violet offender in prison is on a drug for their mental health.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion. Not even once.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolf892: Don't let anyone tell you people with mental health issues are more likely to be the victims of crime rather than committing it.
Every single violet offender in prison is on a drug for their mental health.


Is the pigmentation a side effect of said drugs or an additional indicator of the need for said drug?  And what about fuchsia offenders?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Don't let anyone tell you people with mental health issues are more likely to be the victims of crime rather than committing it.
Every single violet offender in prison is on a drug for their mental health.


Well, I'm gonna tell you anyway, because you are a damn fool.

Every violent (that's spelled with an "n") offender is not even 1% of all the mentally ill in the country you goddamn moron, even if all of them were crazy, which they're not; and no, not every single violent offender is on "a drug" for their mental health.

You are the kind of person who makes life more difficult for people in general because stupidity isn't a crime and it should be.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If prophecies were actually legitimate couldn't you just take a hands off approach and just let it happen as a bystander instead of trying to fulfill it? It's foretold right
 
talkertopc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTA: It was discovered that Lori and Chad believed that they had extraordinary abilities. Some of these abilities included the power to teleport ...

But they'll choose to stay detained because reasons.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What happened to the kids??


They were murdered.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't stick your dick in cra religious prophets.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What happened to the kids??


Only 143,998 souls left to prepare for heaven.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

John Dillerman: Wolf892: Don't let anyone tell you people with mental health issues are more likely to be the victims of crime rather than committing it.
Every single violet offender in prison is on a drug for their mental health.

Is the pigmentation a side effect of said drugs or an additional indicator of the need for said drug?  And what about fuchsia offenders?


They aren't guilty because when they did it they were in a fuchsia state.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pro-Tip:  If you are given a prophesy by God and He also tells you that you are the one who must fulfill it, then that's not prophesy.  That's instructions.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What happened to the kids??


From the sounds of things, probably somewhere 6' under in the middle of nowhere.  Hope not, but it would be on-brand here.
 
Trik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did we have the tribulation and I missed it?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

alice_600: This is so messed up.


What, Christianity?

Yes.
 
get real
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What happened to the kids??


They killed them
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Trik: Did we have the tribulation and I missed it?


You guys really haven't been paying attention, have you?
 
Trik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: Trik: Did we have the tribulation and I missed it?

You guys really haven't been paying attention, have you?


Well, I haven't seen any demons walking the earth or been warned not to look or go outside for 3 days and nights or I would be lost to heaven.
 
