 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   I would say hygiene, level of nerdiness, and how attractive you are may also have something to do with it   (nypost.com) divider line
33
    More: Strange, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, Human sexuality, mental health, research team, HIV, old women, Vagina  
•       •       •

1064 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2021 at 10:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My genes said I would laid at the age of 14


It lied.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all my genes did was get me an 11 inch pianist
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A high level of Nerdiness is a positive...

Right???
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you lose your virginity may be up to your genes: study

When you lose your virginity may be up to your uncle: reality
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gene Masseth unavailable for comment.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they identified the gene which makes one more likely to take a weekend trip to Nevada?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's important news for farkers, many who are still awaiting the magic day.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it has less to do with genes and more with your jeans and if you stop him/her from getting them off.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: A high level of Nerdiness is a positive...

Right???


Nerdiness is a null point. An extrovert nerd can easily get laid. For example, anime conventions. Lots of people get laid. Lots don't. Has nothing to do with power level.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
has a lot to do with your jeans, too.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on if the brother can outrun the sister in Iowa
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Motive x Opportunity = $€x
Location / Privacy
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think it's a matter of when you're horny enough to overcome your inhibitions.  If you're very horny or not very inhibited, you'll find a partner.

If you think you have to be hot or rich, just look outside at all the ugly people at the park who have kids.  If you're not finding a partner when you want one, you're either not putting in the effort or you have unreasonable standards - this is the part where being an unwashed misogynist basement dweller can come into it... if you're one of those your standards need to be low indeed.
 
gaspode
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nerdiness is no longer a barrier to anything, Nerd Culture is now fully assimiliated and mainstream. People ADOPT the persona as a fashion ffs.
 
valenumr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Skinny genes? What about ironic mustache? My lady has one, and it totally turns me on.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In the US, the average age of first having sexual intercourse was 16.8 for men and 17.2 for women.

So either 16-yr-old boys prefer older partners and 17-yr-old girls like robbing the cradle, or homosexuality and experimentation is more common among 16-yr-old boys than statistics have previously shown.

At least I hope it's just that, and they're not counting "alone time" with anime body pillows as actual sex.
 
DeArmondVI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Who's hands are on his butt?
 
stuartp9
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This also is probably a factor

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DeArmondVI: [Fark user image image 425x343]Who's hands are on his butt?


No one's. It's another Photoshop fail by a kid who tried to fake a picture of himself with his girlfriend, who you wouldn't know because she lives in Canada.

/oh, you live in Canada? Well he meant the other Canada. You wouldn't know it, it's in Europe.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: DeArmondVI: [Fark user image image 425x343]Who's hands are on his butt?

No one's. It's another Photoshop fail by a kid who tried to fake a picture of himself with his girlfriend, who you wouldn't know because she lives in Canada.

/oh, you live in Canada? Well he meant the other Canada. You wouldn't know it, it's in Europe.


a5.picfun.meView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
14 for me, but my bother and cousin firsts were when they were 17. Couldn't tell the homies that we were eating girl tacos till 19.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: In the US, the average age of first having sexual intercourse was 16.8 for men and 17.2 for women.

So either 16-yr-old boys prefer older partners and 17-yr-old girls like robbing the cradle, or homosexuality and experimentation is more common among 16-yr-old boys than statistics have previously shown.

At least I hope it's just that, and they're not counting "alone time" with anime body pillows as actual sex.


One girl can have more than one male partner.  There's always that one with the extra-low self-esteem who does the rounds with the somewhat predatory boys because she exchanges sex for popularity.

That would be my bet for the sex-skewed age difference, since you see girls dating older boys more often than younger.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: In the US, the average age of first having sexual intercourse was 16.8 for men and 17.2 for women.

So either 16-yr-old boys prefer older partners and 17-yr-old girls like robbing the cradle, or homosexuality and experimentation is more common among 16-yr-old boys than statistics have previously shown.

At least I hope it's just that, and they're not counting "alone time" with anime body pillows as actual sex.


I don't think that average statistic is reflective or meaningful

I mean you've only got two or three years below 16 or 17 to lose your virginity

seems like people that lose their virginity in their thirties or forties or never

would skew that statistic a bit

also what boys considered to be sexual intercourse and what girls consider be sexual intercourse are two very different things

check any poll about the average number of sex partners and it's in your face
 
Crankpot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: A high level of Nerdiness is a positive...

Right???


Farking now it is! I would've been a stud
 
englaja
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Today I learned my 7 year old's pheromones, written into my DNA, were irresistible to my abuser. Nice.

/16 by choice with a 16 year old. Who now, 25 years later, is still a close friend and indeed sister in law. Bad thing is it gives her a trump card in any argument with her sister.
//"yeah, well, I farked your husband."
///"I know you did. Fifteen years before we started dating."
////Not such a great trump card after all, so perhaps that's why they call if a Trump.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zepillin: EdgeRunner: In the US, the average age of first having sexual intercourse was 16.8 for men and 17.2 for women.

So either 16-yr-old boys prefer older partners and 17-yr-old girls like robbing the cradle, or homosexuality and experimentation is more common among 16-yr-old boys than statistics have previously shown.

At least I hope it's just that, and they're not counting "alone time" with anime body pillows as actual sex.

I don't think that average statistic is reflective or meaningful

I mean you've only got two or three years below 16 or 17 to lose your virginity

seems like people that lose their virginity in their thirties or forties or never

would skew that statistic a bit

also what boys considered to be sexual intercourse and what girls consider be sexual intercourse are two very different things

check any poll about the average number of sex partners and it's in your face


Pfft. You're no fun.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Have they identified the gene which makes one more likely to take a weekend trip to Nevada?


Bragging about that is like bragging about hitting a home run playing Teeball.
First one, you need to earn it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DeArmondVI: [Fark user image 425x343]Who's hands are on his butt?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Crankpot: Farking now it is! I would've been a stud


Back in the late 1990s during the Tech Bubble, when I told people I was a freelance IT consultant it was like they expected me to leave a trail of money falling out of my pockets everywhere I walked.

There are women who are very impressed by that, and I probably could have been swimming in gold diggers had I so desired.

Today I'm too old to know first hand, but there are enough shiatty IT jobs out there than I'm pretty sure being in the industry isn't as impressive as it used to be... but at least it isn't a red flag anymore.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As god as my witness I thought my penis decided my deflowering day
 
brilett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Archer Vacuum Scene
Youtube oupVIveVt3E
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.