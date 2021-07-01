 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Old and boring : global warming. New and cool : hundreds of thousands of lightning strikes in a couple hours. The future ain't just hot, it's also very flashy   (twitter.com) divider line
42
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1499 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2021 at 9:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ohhhhhhh shiat.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that ain't good. That ain't good at all. It's nowhere near close to good.

This summer is going to be absolutely devastating
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"bewildering meteorologists" is really not something I like to read, in this context.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe next time they'll remember to rake the forest!
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn. The lightning storm in California last year had 12,000 strikes in a week and we thought that was bad.
Over 700,000 in 15 hours is another level.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there no video or audio of this from the ground? That must have sounded incredible, even though only 112,000 strikes hit the ground and the other 600,000 were in-cloud pulses.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Maybe next time they'll remember to rake the forest!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lightning Strikes
Youtube ivdBhNRVGwU
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What sins has Canada wrought lately, or is this punishment for pineapple on pizza?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Antifa.

/Not really
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you like lightning, blitzortung.org owns it:

blitzortung.org
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. I live in Florida

Lightning hitting within a few hundred feet away is rather common
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biledriver: [YouTube video: Lightning Strikes]


Thin Lizzy - Thunder And Lightning
Youtube PTNzuBh6zTg
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look Canada we all get that Tampa Bay is giving Montreal the business
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AC/DC - Thunderstruck (Official Video)
Youtube v2AC41dglnM
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Megastorms are the new storms. In 30-40 years, when I'd be "retirement" age (haha even if the world wasn't crumbling), I'm betting we'll be looking at a radically different society. Like, somewhere between living like Hobbits and Fallout Vault-dwellers.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy sheet. #ZeusAndHephaestusHateCanada
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those that don't like math, that's 789 lightning strikes per minute.

13 per second.

/fark
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread lacks meteorological images
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Got damn
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Eh. I live in Florida

Lightning hitting within a few hundred feet away is rather common


112,803 cloud to ground strikes is the equivalent of just more than a full month of the average amount of cloud to ground strikes in Florida (~105000 strikes, or 3500 per day).
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard your fire clouds sparked a lot of lightning. I heard your lightning sparked a lot of fire clouds.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, last post. Get out your Faraday Cage suits and rock out kids
The most epic Tesla coil electric guitar Faraday suit song ever
Youtube xqe3OHhL-Y8
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday evening the sky looked like a strobe light for about an hour straight. I couldn't even determine how far away the strikes were because the noise was a constant rumble.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Eh. I live in Florida

Lightning hitting within a few hundred feet away is rather common


Dude I'm in lightning alley. We don't even come CLOSE to that.
 
LesterB
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Timbuk 3 - The Future's So Bright
Youtube 8qrriKcwvlY
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: pastramithemosterotic: Eh. I live in Florida

Lightning hitting within a few hundred feet away is rather common

112,803 cloud to ground strikes is the equivalent of just more than a full month of the average amount of cloud to ground strikes in Florida (~105000 strikes, or 3500 per day).


Also, figured out the rough size of the area at 90,000 square miles (versus 65000 sq. mi. area for Florida), so that's 1.244 strikes per square mile or 0.48 strikes per km^2.  The average number of strikes on Earth in general per square kilometer for an entire year is 2.7 per km^2, so this area used up 17.7%, a little more than 1/6th, of its yearly quota of lightning strikes in 15 hours.
 
dave0821
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: pastramithemosterotic: Eh. I live in Florida

Lightning hitting within a few hundred feet away is rather common

Dude I'm in lightning alley. We don't even come CLOSE to that.


Due to recent events I don't think you can say you're in lighting alley anymore
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hot and flashy and 13 per second?

Just how I like my women pron images.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Eh. I live in Florida

Lightning hitting within a few hundred feet away is rather common


When we took our son to SW Florida over 15 years ago, we went out to eat dinner at the beach. There was a thunderhead that followed us part way there. We expected it to follow us to the beach and so we didn't take an outdoor table, but the cloud just stalled. A huge thunderhead that just crackled all over with lightning. Like one of those glass balls with sparks in it, but this one sort of looked like the projected head of the Wizard of Oz. We'd look out the window and there it would be drenching rain and throwing lightning at a spot around a quarter mile square. Up North, storms move on. They don't just settle in for a few hours. If you were beneath that thunderhead, you saw  well over 100 lightning strikes just during our dinner. [estimated from a 15 year old memory ]
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Also the new popular hairstyle in Western Canada
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So...who passed off Thor?
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh goddammit my phone won't let me swear...

Who PISSED off Thor, damn autocorrect.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dave0821: ToughActinProlactin: pastramithemosterotic: Eh. I live in Florida

Lightning hitting within a few hundred feet away is rather common

Dude I'm in lightning alley. We don't even come CLOSE to that.

Due to recent events I don't think you can say you're in lighting alley anymore


I... well... okay then.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carkiller
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Biledriver: [YouTube video: Lightning Strikes]


See, raise, and call.
LOUDNESS - Lightning Strikes Full Album (1986)
Youtube Joqv-oXwGrk
 
LesterB
‘’ less than a minute ago  

carkiller: Biledriver: [YouTube video: Lightning Strikes]

See, raise, and call.
[YouTube video: LOUDNESS - Lightning Strikes Full Album (1986)]


Or maybe

Live - Lightning Crashes
Youtube xsJ4O-nSveg
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.