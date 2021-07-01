 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kansas City)   Missouri to Biden : please help us vaccinate our stupid population or something   (kansascity.com) divider line
78
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

1194 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Jul 2021 at 9:37 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can lead a horse to water but you can't make it drink.
You have a stupid horse.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At this point, let them die. Hopefully, it will give others incentive to vaccinate.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"What people need to know, this virus is still here," Gov. Parson told reporters on Wednesday. "And it's going to be here, it's just not going to go away."
Parson continued, "But we Missourians value our personal freedoms, so if you don't want to wear a mask and don't want to avoid crowds, then just don't! Live it up! For as long as you can..."
Read more here: https://www.kansascity.com/news/corona​virus/article252503893.html?utm_source​=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=l​ink&ICID=ref_fark#storylink=cpy
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: "What people need to know, this virus is still here," Gov. Parson told reporters on Wednesday. "And it's going to be here, it's just not going to go away."
Parson continued, "But we Missourians value our personal freedoms, so if you don't want to wear a mask and don't want to avoid crowds, then just don't! Live it up! For as long as you can..."
Read more here: https://www.kansascity.com/news/corona​virus/article252503893.html?utm_source​=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=l​ink&ICID=ref_fark#storylink=cpy



What the hell did Fark do here? Squished format and it added the link? Sigh...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey Missourians!  Wear a mask, get your vaccine... and stay out of Kansas please!
 
jst3p
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
jst3p to Missouri,

You can't fix stupid.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Misery.
 
ceruleanPhotography
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meh
 
king of vegas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Trumpers: I would do anything for my country!

Government: Get vaccinated.

Trumpers: I would do anything for my country, except that!
 
neongoats
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Del-ta dawn ... .hmm hmm hmmm hmm hmmmmmmmmm

choke on your own lung gooooooooooo

die
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nope, fark you. You've had plenty of time.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Trumpers: I would do anything for my country!

Government: Get vaccinated.

Trumpers: I would do anything for my country, except that!


Meat Loaf is a Trumper
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

PreMortem: At this point, let them die. Hopefully, it will give others incentive to vaccinate.


Just make sure we ban them from leaving the state first and using other's resources. Don't want them infecting people whom have a real medical reason to not be vaccinated or are still too young.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

blender61: You can lead a horse to water but you can't make it drink.
You have a stupid horse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: Misery.


Let's take it from the top, she's got a body like an hourglass it's tickin like a clock

And it's a matter of time before we all run out
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Summoner101: king of vegas: Trumpers: I would do anything for my country!

Government: Get vaccinated.

Trumpers: I would do anything for my country, except that!

Meat Loaf is a Trumper


That's just f*ckin sad
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Didn't one of their senators try to overthrow democracy six months ago?
 
king of vegas
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

limeyfellow: PreMortem: At this point, let them die. Hopefully, it will give others incentive to vaccinate.

Just make sure we ban them from leaving the state first and using other's resources. Don't want them infecting people whom have a real medical reason to not be vaccinated or are still too young.


Let's build a wall around Missouri
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Missouri, the show me how to die drowning in my own bodily fluids state.  Sadly it won't fit on a license plate.
 
jst3p
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Trumpers: I would do anything for my country!

Government: Get vaccinated.

Trumpers: I would do anything for my country, except that!


Someone needs to update this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTA: The CDC is working "closely" with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to identify their specific needs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Taketombo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Trumpers: I would do anything for my country!

Government: Get vaccinated.

Trumpers: I would do anything for my country, but I won't do that!


FIFY
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't feel bad for perfectly capable people who refuse to vaccinate.

If you want to be a dumb f*ck, ignore the science and be a real tough 'Murican, have at it. Don't be surprised when you end up on a vent
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I seriously don't see this shiat getting better unless we restart Reconstruction. Federal occupation and governance of all these red states until all the shiat Republican "governance" left behind is washed away.

Of course, that's extremely unlikely to happen, and a complete collapse of the United States as a single entity is more likely, but that's what happens when you let fascists undermine the foundations for too long.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Make the aid dependent on Missouri expanding Medicaid.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Missouri loves company.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: Misery.


I figure this must be the reason locals refer to their state as "Miz-or-ah".
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
assets.vogue.comView Full Size

This is their senator.  They can fark off and die for all I care.
 
quatchi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The state is again reporting more than 1,000 cases a day for the first time since February..."

Oh, FFS, Missouri.
 
Birnone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Biden should send the teams there in black helicopters, with personnel all in black, and have the vaccines placed in syringes which have a special coating on them to make them look like they are glowing in a greenish color when the vaccine is injected.
 
bthom37
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Make the aid dependent on Missouri expanding Medicaid.


You can just say "don't give Missouri any aid", unless you want to start attaching demands we lynch our lawmakers and courts.  The population of MO voted for Medicaid expansion and got it shot down by the legislature.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Birnone: Biden should send the teams there in black helicopters, with personnel all in black, and have the vaccines placed in syringes which have a special coating on them to make them look like they are glowing in a greenish color when the vaccine is injected.


Qidiots would have a collective stroke if that happened
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But how would that stick it to the libs?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Birnone: Biden should send the teams there in black helicopters, with personnel all in black, and have the vaccines placed in syringes which have a special coating on them to make them look like they are glowing in a greenish color when the vaccine is injected.


And the syringes should prominently bear the logo of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Badmoodman: "What people need to know, this virus is still here," Gov. Parson told reporters on Wednesday. "And it's going to be here, it's just not going to go away."
Parson continued, "But we Missourians value our personal freedoms, so if you don't want to wear a mask and don't want to avoid crowds, then just don't! Live it up! For as long as you can..."
Read more here: https://www.kansascity.com/news/corona​virus/article252503893.html?utm_source​=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=l​ink&ICID=ref_fark#storylink=cpy


What the hell did Fark do here? Squished format and it added the link? Sigh...


sometimes when you copy text from a website, it will insert a link at the end of the copy-pasta
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Government exists to serve the will of the people.  The people have spoken.  The people are clear.  The people of Missouri have chosen to go about their lives and just let the virus happen.  Many will get sick, some will die, that is their choice.  This is letting nature weed out the stupid.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Summoner101: king of vegas: Trumpers: I would do anything for my country!

Government: Get vaccinated.

Trumpers: I would do anything for my country, except that!

Meat Loaf is a Trumper


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

king of vegas: limeyfellow: PreMortem: At this point, let them die. Hopefully, it will give others incentive to vaccinate.

Just make sure we ban them from leaving the state first and using other's resources. Don't want them infecting people whom have a real medical reason to not be vaccinated or are still too young.

Let's build a wall around Missouri


Please give me two weeks advance notice. I wanna get the fark out of here first
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gee, Mike, you're not sending mixed messages or anything are you?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Trumpers: I would do anything for my country!

Government: Get vaccinated.

Trumpers: I would do anything for my country, except that!


Snivelling children: I wOuLd dO aNytHiNg fOr mY cOuNtRY
>> okay wear a mask to stop a deadly, insidious disease
Snivelling children: [indecipherable screeching noises]
>> okay we have an incredible vaccine, get that and the virus is farked
Snivelling children: [indecipherable screeching noises]
>> fine, fark you, go die.
>> but please stay the hell away from people who have a valid medical reason to not be vaccinated
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OldRod: Hey Missourians!  Wear a mask, get your vaccine... and stay out of Kansas please!


You of all people should know that tornados can transport people, in fact entire houses, out of a state.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tough titties.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No government assistance, no emergency care access, no hospital access, no license renewal, no air/train travel, no online hotel reservations for anybody not vaccinated. Automatic inoculation at any jail.

End the pandemic. Save the economy. Stop sucking on government supported health care.
 
Taketombo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: king of vegas: limeyfellow: PreMortem: At this point, let them die. Hopefully, it will give others incentive to vaccinate.

Just make sure we ban them from leaving the state first and using other's resources. Don't want them infecting people whom have a real medical reason to not be vaccinated or are still too young.

Let's build a wall around Missouri

Please give me two weeks advance notice. I wanna get the fark out of here first


I need to evacuate the in-laws. Really good people, so much so they're scared to talk to their neighbors.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Birnone: Biden should send the teams there in black helicopters, with personnel all in black, and have the vaccines placed in syringes which have a special coating on them to make them look like they are glowing in a greenish color when the vaccine is injected.

And the syringes should prominently bear the logo of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.


And this logo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

quatchi: "The state is again reporting more than 1,000 cases a day for the first time since February..."

Oh, FFS, Missouri.


Apparently there was some big shindig down at Branson a couple weeks ago... seems to be the gathering that has sparked this latest outbreak

Farking plague rats, all of 'em
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: OldRod: Hey Missourians!  Wear a mask, get your vaccine... and stay out of Kansas please!

You of all people should know that tornados can transport people, in fact entire houses, out of a state.


Oh, good point :(
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"And you're gonna have to take responsibility, to take the vaccine, if you so choose to. But you know, I think it's important to understand that there's risk involved."

mediacloud.theweek.comView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You can't fix stupid. And Missouri is a whole bunch of stupid.
/who cares
//no federal assistance using MY California earned tax dollars..
///Why do we coddle and subsidize Stupidly in America?
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.