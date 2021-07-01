 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   No soup for you   (nypost.com) divider line
    Middle East, Iraqi chef, Death, Cook, Issa Ismail, Culinary art  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"chef tragically died last week after falling into a vat of soup"

I guess...his goose was cooked


YEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHH
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
a mammoth pot of soup was simmering, sitting on a floor level burner. he slipped, fell in, immediately flopped out to the floor, was rushed to hospital, died 5 days later of horrific burns to 70% of his body.

.....and the wedding hall still served that entire vat of soup, you just know they did........
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So committed to his craft he became dinner.
 
jaggspb
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
only the most delicious soup is cooked in vats
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They were certainly brewing up trouble.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He died doing what he loved.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was rude of the EMTs to crumble those crackers.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pass the saltines.
 
LesterB
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you can't stand the heat...

/don't fall into the soup?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: He died doing what he loved.


Screaming in agony?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark that's horrifying.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What kind of soup?
Chef's special.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gazpacho soup... it's safer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
An Iraqi chef tragically horrifically died last week after falling into a vat of soup, which left him severely scalded across large swathes of his body.

That poor bastard.  I hope he was quickly put into a chemically induced coma until the end.

/thermodynamics are not your friend
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Beerfest
Youtube 2o3wfl05G3I
 
