(Vice)   Norway bans the posting of edited photos on social media without labeling. Of course, the home of statuesque and comely people can get away with it, but have they seen what the rest of us are working with?   (i-d.vice.com) divider line
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice one, Subs... nice one
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll let Norway try to figure out whether or not this is 'shopped:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't worry, subs, it's only if you're hawking wellness beauty aids and crap like that.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No Filter
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size



There's no difference.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Isn't it good?
 
IDisME
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What was really fascinating on that page was the article below about TikTok automatic beauty filters.

https://i-d.vice.com/en_uk/article/z3​x​39a/tiktok-beauty-filter-bug?utm_sourc​e=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=​link&ICID=ref_fark
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: [Fark user image 341x191]


[Fark user image 197x247]


There's no difference.


Image prior to digital retouching:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Will Norwegian MySpace girls be required to properly tag and label their deucebombs?
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sandra feat. Kleen Cut Og Whimsical - I Morgen (HD)
Youtube cNY0AcjZEeE


Even non-Norwegians will likely recognize that song.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does that include actual marketing?  'cause that'll screw them.

/Not that I'm complaining
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That makes me think of r/Instagramreality/ for some reason...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark off Norway. you telling me I can't be a 95 year old hot granny anymore, even though I'm a 43 year old male?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd have gotten away with it too if it wasn't for those damn reflective surfaces!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
