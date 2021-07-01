 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Today we celebrate our Independence Day   (youtube.com)
25
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

805 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 01 Jul 2021 at 6:24 PM (1 hour ago)



25 Comments     (+0 »)
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lonestar saddens me today
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's right America.  Weed is legal in Virginia today.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Budweiser ad? No thanks.

/grandfather worked for Miller for decades
//go Milwaukee Brewers, not St. Louis Clydesdale-urine makers
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That video gave me a patriotic boner.

screenanarchy.comView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A crummy commercial?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pfighting Polish: A Budweiser ad? No thanks.

/grandfather worked for Miller for decades
//go Milwaukee Brewers, not St. Louis Clydesdale-urine makers


Not even owned by Americans anymore. We all know who's the oldest American brewery is btw. And true to form it's owned by an asshole.

USA USA USA!
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You do have to hand it to Anheuser-Busch.  Terrible beer.  Great commercials.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: A crummy commercial?


I thought it was a pretty good commercial. Depressing as it is to say, Budweiser probably has more influence than a lot of political leaders these days. Good for them for making a positive statement.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

foo monkey: That's right America.  Weed is legal in Virginia today.


to grow and posses.  But you'll need to be a unicorn to buy plants or seeds to actually grow.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

rudemix: A crummy commercial?


You'll put your eye out, kid.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I like the seal on his jacket.  "The Seal of the Fake President Of The Great Nation"

Imma shoot some fireworks off now.  fark yeah, Murica!
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

foo monkey: That's right America.  Weed is legal in Virginia today.


Sure, but they haven't started selling it yet.  All these states it's legalized, but their state legislatures are dragging their feet as much as possible.

And unless a doctor has signed off on a prescription, there's no way to buy it legally in VA.
 
tasteme
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mouser: You do have to hand it to Anheuser-Busch.  Terrible beer.  Great commercials.


At least it's not an overhopped IPA that's sat in an un-airconditioned, hot liquor store since May.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Budweiser has a place.  In my kitchen braising brats, making coating for deep fried fish, and adding flavor to turkey gravy.  That's about it.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: foo monkey: That's right America.  Weed is legal in Virginia today.

Sure, but they haven't started selling it yet.  All these states it's legalized, but their state legislatures are dragging their feet as much as possible.

And unless a doctor has signed off on a prescription, there's no way to buy it legally in VA.


and it still needs re-enacted in one more session for the sales to start...sooooo color me skeptical we get more than this weird possession but no sales law passed,
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A corporate shill representing foreign owners attempting to convince the serfs its for their own good.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Brewed
Under
Six
Clydesdale
Horses

/drinks Busch
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That was an excellent commercial. Any naysayers can head immediately to the politics tab.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ok, I don't get you people who say this commercial is good. It's pretty awful. I had to stop it after about 15 seconds, and I'd like my 15 seconds of my life back.

/yes, I know it's my own fault for clicking on an American-style lager beer commercial, so don't bother pointing that out.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tasteme: [i.imgur.com image 610x406]


"My best friend just got killed by an alien and I'm cracking jokes to myself".
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tasteme: [i.imgur.com image 610x406]


cdn.masto.hostView Full Size
 
NightSteel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oof... I mean it was worth a few chuckles, but needed more fire in his voice to be a good parody.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This commercial is sorely missing Russell T. Casse!

cdn.mcstatic.comView Full Size
 
catmander
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A pretty good parody of the greatest documentary ever made.
 
