(KTLA Los Angeles)   Investigative report on the 2018 Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting finds the likely motive to be a " hatred for 'college-civilians'". If you've never heard of the civilian-military divide in America, this would be a good time to look it up   (ktla.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll bet he just loved officers.

What is it with people hating on folks who try to get smarter?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't most military get financial assistance to go to college when their enlistment is up?

/wasting a resource dude
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah, but is a butter bar really in the army?
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some idiot college kids said some mean things to him, and he decided to kill them all? Methinks he was just looking for someone to vent his rage on.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This offsets the college-kids-vs-townies squabble.   Face it, nobody likes college kids.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As someone who used to bartend in a town near a military base, I can attest to this divide. There is a small but vocal minority of military members who believe they are above the law, better than everyone else, and doing us a goddam favor by protecting our freedoms.

Combine those douchebags with the liberal college crowd in town on a Saturday night and things got really stupid after 1am.

/almost got my ass kicked one night for making fun of a group of army guys ordering Red Bull and Hennessy
 
The Brains
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: Some idiot college kids said some mean things to him, and he decided to kill them all? Methinks he was just looking for someone to vent his rage on.


Surprised?

The military needs killing machines. Pretty much every person I knew came back from service all Fd in the head.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: I'll bet he just loved officers.

What is it with people hating on folks who try to get smarter?


Ask Pol Pot and his Army.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So some girl he liked farked a townie. Killing a bunch of people seemed like a totally rational response.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA: "The investigators' report said Long had attended California State University, Northridge, where a group of students learned of his military service and made disrespectful comments to him. Friends and associates of Long told detectives that some students expressed the opinion that people who join the military deserved to be shot and killed."

Methinks that the shooter was making this up in his head and then telling his friends that "liberal college students" all think this. Or was getting fed this kinda of stuff from the RW internet.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Funny how none of these shooters seem to target Boomers.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good thing he didn't get his hands on a black market ma-deuce.
 
Abox
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Friends and associates of Long told detectives that some students expressed the opinion that people who join the military deserved to be shot and killed.

Hmm maybe he misunderstood who was supposed to be shot and killed.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: FTA: "The investigators' report said Long had attended California State University, Northridge, where a group of students learned of his military service and made disrespectful comments to him. Friends and associates of Long told detectives that some students expressed the opinion that people who join the military deserved to be shot and killed."

Methinks that the shooter was making this up in his head and then telling his friends that "liberal college students" all think this. Or was getting fed this kinda of stuff from the RW internet.


Yeah, this is complete BS. This is the kind of nonsense that right-wingers would say if they were left-wingers. But they aren't, and left-wingers aren't like them.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: As someone who used to bartend in a town near a military base, I can attest to this divide. There is a small but vocal minority of military members who believe they are above the law, better than everyone else, and doing us a goddam favor by protecting our freedoms.

Combine those douchebags with the liberal college crowd in town on a Saturday night and things got really stupid after 1am.

/almost got my ass kicked one night for making fun of a group of army guys ordering Red Bull and Hennessy


Jeez, if they hated people and wanted an excuse to kill them, why didn't they just become cops?
 
Luse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: I'll bet he just loved officers.

What is it with people hating on folks who try to get smarter?


To be fair, the "smarter" folks should probably not say things like "you deserved to get shot". If you say that ignorant shiat, you're not very smart.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"They don't show me the respect I think I deserve, so I am going to kill them."  What is it with the right-wing obsession of killing people for anything and everything?  Shooting churches, synagogues, mosques, schools, workplaces, bars, Walmarts, or just sending death threats, they always think murder is the best and Weeners.
 
neongoats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hatred for college-civilians.

shiat, I think I know his fark right wing reprobate handle from that thread yesterday.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: "They don't show me the respect I think I deserve, so I am going to kill them."  What is it with the right-wing obsession of killing people for anything and everything?  Shooting churches, synagogues, mosques, schools, workplaces, bars, Walmarts, or just sending death threats, they always think murder is the best and Weeners.


But it's not guns that are the problem. Despite this only being a problem in this country.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can't find my notes on this mass shooting, they must be buried under all these others.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

austerity101: NM Volunteer: "They don't show me the respect I think I deserve, so I am going to kill them."  What is it with the right-wing obsession of killing people for anything and everything?  Shooting churches, synagogues, mosques, schools, workplaces, bars, Walmarts, or just sending death threats, they always think murder is the best and Weeners.

But it's not guns that are the problem. Despite this only being a problem in this country.


Guns, fundamentalist/evangelical religion, and violent right-wing rhetoric.
 
germ78
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had a friend in college (ca 2000-03) who had served in the first Gulf War. He didn't see any active combat and was a pretty chill dude. We had political arguments but they were always pretty tame. Fast-forward several years and he reenlisted and went back to Iraq. The person who came back was completely changed. Angry and resentful, would call me a commie on facebook for posting mildly liberal news articles, would post extremist bs on FB, hardcore Trumper.

Before I left central Illinois and as the second Iraq war was just ramping up, he told me that he would die in Iraq. In a way, he was right.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm sure he was a model of proffesionalism and restraint while he served.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: FTA: "The investigators' report said Long had attended California State University, Northridge, where a group of students learned of his military service and made disrespectful comments to him. Friends and associates of Long told detectives that some students expressed the opinion that people who join the military deserved to be shot and killed."

Methinks that the shooter was making this up in his head and then telling his friends that "liberal college students" all think this. Or was getting fed this kinda of stuff from the RW internet.


The translation to reality is more likely "He attended UC Northridge, where a group of students learned of his military service. He then learned that telling people he was in the military wasn't the panty-dropper his recruiter told him it would be.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: What is it with people hating on folks who try to get smarter?


Trying to get smarter is such a communist thing to do.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There are a few things here.

The guy was a veteran who could have gone to college himself on the GI Bill.

Did he have magic ESP to determine people were "college civilians", whatever that means?

The guy fired 61 shots from a handgun. That means he would have had to reload several times. This was not a crime of passion. He intended mass murder.
 
Snort
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yet they never go after Jody.
 
Luse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: austerity101: NM Volunteer: "They don't show me the respect I think I deserve, so I am going to kill them."  What is it with the right-wing obsession of killing people for anything and everything?  Shooting churches, synagogues, mosques, schools, workplaces, bars, Walmarts, or just sending death threats, they always think murder is the best and Weeners.

But it's not guns that are the problem. Despite this only being a problem in this country.

Guns, fundamentalist/evangelical religion, and violent right-wing rhetoric.


Yes, fundamentalists and right wing religion. Tell me, which of those groups do these homicides belong to?
That's for just one city. I'm sure if you look up New York, LA, Houston, etc. you'll get similar numbers.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: I'll bet he just loved officers.

What is it with people hating on folks who try to get smarter?


Impotent people like this shooter feel, well more impotent and generally jealous as they have not accomplished as much as someone who went to college/became an expert in a field like a doctor/scientist/analyst etc. This is also where the appeal of tribalism like racism, sexism, religious bigotry, and even location bigotry, "you city folk are stupid hahaha' comes from. By creating an artificial divide, the losers of society feel better about themselves with out having to actually accomplished anything or change anything about themselves. This is why all of the 'supremacy' movements are based on things that are either inherent (unearned) or based on what someone grew up around (I live in the rural areas, I am christian).
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I can't find my notes on this mass shooting, they must be buried under all these others.


My first thought too. I went "which one was that?"

This guy sounds disturbed and probably should have been in some therapy when he got back from his tour. Of course, we don't do that here in 'Murica

Doesn't excuse what he did
 
GodComplex
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: I'll bet he just loved officers.

What is it with people hating on folks who try to get smarter?


It's a self esteem thing. Someone else was able to accomplish something you weren't and rather than try to improve oneself you tear someone else down instead.
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Snort: Yet they never go after Jody.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A thorough offboarding/civilian-izing program for military personnel reentering civilian life would not be a waste of resources.

/"Would you like to know more?"
 
Luse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: edmo: I'll bet he just loved officers.

What is it with people hating on folks who try to get smarter?

Impotent people like this shooter feel, well more impotent and generally jealous as they have not accomplished as much as someone who went to college/became an expert in a field like a doctor/scientist/analyst etc. This is also where the appeal of tribalism like racism, sexism, religious bigotry, and even location bigotry, "you city folk are stupid hahaha' comes from. By creating an artificial divide, the losers of society feel better about themselves with out having to actually accomplished anything or change anything about themselves. This is why all of the 'supremacy' movements are based on things that are either inherent (unearned) or based on what someone grew up around (I live in the rural areas, I am christian).


OR

Combat farks people up. This guy's job for a good portion of his life was to quite literally shoot people. Perhaps we should look into better after care for our military members especially since we are generating so many of them? Perhaps those "more intelligent" among us shouldn't poke the dynamite monkey? What this guy did was clearly wrong but to assume the college dude bros he targeted are saints is idiotic. They were at a bar for college night. I'm sure they were all the same Rhodes Scholars fark readily makes fun of unless it's not convenient.
 
The Brains
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: edmo: I'll bet he just loved officers.

What is it with people hating on folks who try to get smarter?

Impotent people like this shooter feel, well more impotent and generally jealous as they have not accomplished as much as someone who went to college/became an expert in a field like a doctor/scientist/analyst etc. This is also where the appeal of tribalism like racism, sexism, religious bigotry, and even location bigotry, "you city folk are stupid hahaha' comes from. By creating an artificial divide, the losers of society feel better about themselves with out having to actually accomplished anything or change anything about themselves. This is why all of the 'supremacy' movements are based on things that are either inherent (unearned) or based on what someone grew up around (I live in the rural areas, I am christian).


Sociologists are the used-car salesmen of academia.

Writing a term paper to explain things through their lens instead of just noting the very common notion of veterans often being dumb, nuts, or both.

The "winners" in a highly capitalized society often arent the good guys, Daria
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ragin' Asian:


The guy fired 61 shots from a handgun. That means he would have had to reload several times. This was not a crime of passion. He intended mass murder.

More importantly, he did it in  California, so he would have needed at least seven magazines, or alternately three clips!
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I made a mild but thoughtless comment to a civilian shop (not mine) supervisor on base on the prettiness of his daughter.  Yeah, that went over well.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Brains: Heliodorus: edmo: I'll bet he just loved officers.

What is it with people hating on folks who try to get smarter?

Impotent people like this shooter feel, well more impotent and generally jealous as they have not accomplished as much as someone who went to college/became an expert in a field like a doctor/scientist/analyst etc. This is also where the appeal of tribalism like racism, sexism, religious bigotry, and even location bigotry, "you city folk are stupid hahaha' comes from. By creating an artificial divide, the losers of society feel better about themselves with out having to actually accomplished anything or change anything about themselves. This is why all of the 'supremacy' movements are based on things that are either inherent (unearned) or based on what someone grew up around (I live in the rural areas, I am christian).

Sociologists are the used-car salesmen of academia.

Writing a term paper to explain things through their lens instead of just noting the very common notion of veterans often being dumb, nuts, or both.

The "winners" in a highly capitalized society often arent the good guys, Daria


Username does not check out.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Luse: NM Volunteer: austerity101: NM Volunteer: "They don't show me the respect I think I deserve, so I am going to kill them."  What is it with the right-wing obsession of killing people for anything and everything?  Shooting churches, synagogues, mosques, schools, workplaces, bars, Walmarts, or just sending death threats, they always think murder is the best and Weeners.

But it's not guns that are the problem. Despite this only being a problem in this country.

Guns, fundamentalist/evangelical religion, and violent right-wing rhetoric.

Yes, fundamentalists and right wing religion. Tell me, which of those groups do these homicides belong to?
That's for just one city. I'm sure if you look up New York, LA, Houston, etc. you'll get similar numbers.


Distraction Trolling.
 
The Brains
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

austerity101: The Brains: Heliodorus: edmo: I'll bet he just loved officers.

What is it with people hating on folks who try to get smarter?

Impotent people like this shooter feel, well more impotent and generally jealous as they have not accomplished as much as someone who went to college/became an expert in a field like a doctor/scientist/analyst etc. This is also where the appeal of tribalism like racism, sexism, religious bigotry, and even location bigotry, "you city folk are stupid hahaha' comes from. By creating an artificial divide, the losers of society feel better about themselves with out having to actually accomplished anything or change anything about themselves. This is why all of the 'supremacy' movements are based on things that are either inherent (unearned) or based on what someone grew up around (I live in the rural areas, I am christian).

Sociologists are the used-car salesmen of academia.

Writing a term paper to explain things through their lens instead of just noting the very common notion of veterans often being dumb, nuts, or both.

The "winners" in a highly capitalized society often arent the good guys, Daria

Username does not check out.


Ok fucctard, tell me what awesomely privileged existence he must have had to choose a military career post-2003
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: A thorough offboarding/civilian-izing program for military personnel reentering civilian life would not be a waste of resources.

/"Would you like to know more?"


When I got out in 2019 they had one....that lasted a week and was almost entirely worthless.  It reminded me of most military training schools, IE mostly performative and seen as a way to relax for the period you were there.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GodComplex: edmo: I'll bet he just loved officers.

What is it with people hating on folks who try to get smarter?

It's a self esteem thing. Someone else was able to accomplish something you weren't and rather than try to improve oneself you tear someone else down instead.


People don't try to murder a bar full of people and commit suicide because they are jealous of other people's success.


I don't usually like to stereotype, but are you 15 or are you a Libertatian.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I went to college, it was the Air Force weenies who used to come down from their base to drink on campus and try to get in fights with the college boys.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Brains: austerity101: The Brains: Heliodorus: edmo: I'll bet he just loved officers.

What is it with people hating on folks who try to get smarter?

Impotent people like this shooter feel, well more impotent and generally jealous as they have not accomplished as much as someone who went to college/became an expert in a field like a doctor/scientist/analyst etc. This is also where the appeal of tribalism like racism, sexism, religious bigotry, and even location bigotry, "you city folk are stupid hahaha' comes from. By creating an artificial divide, the losers of society feel better about themselves with out having to actually accomplished anything or change anything about themselves. This is why all of the 'supremacy' movements are based on things that are either inherent (unearned) or based on what someone grew up around (I live in the rural areas, I am christian).

Sociologists are the used-car salesmen of academia.

Writing a term paper to explain things through their lens instead of just noting the very common notion of veterans often being dumb, nuts, or both.

The "winners" in a highly capitalized society often arent the good guys, Daria

Username does not check out.

Ok fucctard, tell me what awesomely privileged existence he must have had to choose a military career post-2003


lol
 
dgf2099
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: As someone who used to bartend in a town near a military base, I can attest to this divide. There is a small but vocal minority of military members who believe they are above the law, better than everyone else, and doing us a goddam favor by protecting our freedoms.

Combine those douchebags with the liberal college crowd in town on a Saturday night and things got really stupid after 1am.

/almost got my ass kicked one night for making fun of a group of army guys ordering Red Bull and Hennessy


A buddy of mine works in HR for a factory.  He told me recently that vets who have seen combat have the highest turn around rate of anyone hired.  Many of them had this same mindset.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
61 rounds from a semiautomatic handgun vs bicycle? Bicycle vs 61 rounds from a semiautomatic handgun?
Decisions....decisions.

But yeah, it all makes sense.
Bicycles need so much maintenance. They can be a real PITA.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: When I went to college, it was the Air Force weenies who used to come down from their base to drink on campus and try to get in fights with the college boys.


Did you live in Biloxi? We were warned of local douchebags who would jump trainees. Reason being is the local girls seemed to like clean cut guys with a job and a little (very little) bit of scratch in their pockets as compared to the local swamp rats who were broke and dirty as fark which was pretty much the rest of Biloxi Mississippi.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

austerity101: Funny how none of these shooters seem to target Boomers.


https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2021/​0​6/30/modesto-home-invasion-shooting-se​lf-defense/
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: As someone who used to bartend in a town near a military base, I can attest to this divide. There is a small but vocal minority of military members who believe they are above the law, better than everyone else, and doing us a goddam favor by protecting our freedoms.

Combine those douchebags with the liberal college crowd in town on a Saturday night and things got really stupid after 1am.

/almost got my ass kicked one night for making fun of a group of army guys ordering Red Bull and Hennessy

Jeez, if they hated people and wanted an excuse to kill them, why didn't they just become cops?


Oh, they probably will. Easier to join the military right out of high school and then get a guaranteed job as a cop once you're a vet. Pretty sure most states have a minimum age of 21 for the police academy*

*requirement may be waived if you can make funny sound effects
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aungen: Yeah, but is a butter bar really in the army?


According to them, they ARE the Army.

The 5 most dangerous phrases in the Army.
5. A Private saying "I learned this in basic..."
4. A Sergeant saying "Trust me, sir..."
3. A Captain saying, "I was just thinking..."
2. A Second Lieutenant saying, "Based upon my experience..."
1. A Warrant Officer saying "Hey, wanna see something cool?  Watch this..."
 
