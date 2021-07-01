 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Repeat after me: Singers, musicians, actors, and similar types should NEVER EVER EVER EVER even think about flying in a light aircraft, even if they're just an aspiring actor/singer/musician   (wfaa.com) divider line
34
    More: Obvious, High school, Johnson County, Texas, online funding campaign, Felipe Lopez, funeral expenses, Airport, 20-year-old man, cross country  
•       •       •

970 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2021 at 6:50 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Country roads, take me home to the place I belong..  🎶
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the highest demographic was doctors?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Politicians should fly on private planes at least 5 times a week.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Light plalnes are a bad idea.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stars don't fall out of the sky, do they?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That'll be the day.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Light plalnes are a bad idea.


Can't argue with that.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Freebird
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: AuralArgument: Light plalnes are a bad idea.

Can't argue with that.


¡Epon
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
More importantly for most Farkers. No one should fly WITH musicians
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
so they should be leaving on a jet plane?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Politicians should fly on private planes at least 5 times a week.


Too soon.

/RIP Paul Wellstone
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My gal and I took a stand-by offer for a free flight on our way back from Jamaica.

While waiting in line for our tickets the next day, a hushed commotion brought our attention to this kinda old, defiantly once good looking lady who seems to have what folks today would call a "posse".

Once it became clear they were going to be on the same flight back to Miami with us I inquired who the "celeb" was.

Turns out it was Charo.

Obviously I lived to tell about it, but is that just sheer luck?

Fate has her scheduled for another time?

Or was I never in any real danger because that's how far removed from "musical artist" she is?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Felipe Lopez

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That sucks
 
Renault
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stevie,
well I'm lookin' out the window,
I'm lookin' at you!
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gopher321: I thought the highest demographic was doctors?


Pretty sure it's pilots.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: My gal and I took a stand-by offer for a free flight on our way back from Jamaica.

While waiting in line for our tickets the next day, a hushed commotion brought our attention to this kinda old, defiantly once good looking lady who seems to have what folks today would call a "posse".

Once it became clear they were going to be on the same flight back to Miami with us I inquired who the "celeb" was.

Turns out it was Charo.

Obviously I lived to tell about it, but is that just sheer luck?

Fate has her scheduled for another time?

Or was I never in any real danger because that's how far removed from "musical artist" she is?


Charo?  Charo is a better guitarist than 99% of the guys labeled "guitarist".  She's damn good

Charro - Classical guitar (J Lewis Telethon)
Youtube BiXHXWgK-A4
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: More importantly for most Farkers. No one should fly WITH musicians


True story: I was on a flight with Stevie Wonder once. LAX to JFK. I kept thinking, "what a waste of a window seat."

/it was to position the bodyguard between him and the rest of us
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kids In The Hall: Buddy Holly
Youtube dffFZom1Mac


(nsfw language)
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When I hear a popular musician has died early, my question is usually "drugs or transportation?"  Of course both is a possibility.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jim Croce nods in the corner.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: My gal and I took a stand-by offer for a free flight on our way back from Jamaica.

While waiting in line for our tickets the next day, a hushed commotion brought our attention to this kinda old, defiantly once good looking lady who seems to have what folks today would call a "posse".

Once it became clear they were going to be on the same flight back to Miami with us I inquired who the "celeb" was.

Turns out it was Charo.

Obviously I lived to tell about it, but is that just sheer luck?

Fate has her scheduled for another time?

Or was I never in any real danger because that's how far removed from "musical artist" she is?


1. Charo is an immensely talented musician who figured out how to gain fame with an over-the-top persona that got her onto TV.

2. How did you and your gal enjoy your trip to Hedonism II?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thing is I don't really care.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Years back, some consumer group like National Travelers Group or such, said you should NEVER get in plane with fewer than 16 seats.  The little ones crash.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
NEVER EVER EVER EVER even think about flying in a light aircraft

Hobbyist pilots suck.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Politicians should fly on private planes at least 5 times a week.


Only if they're LSAs, they have a higher accident and fatality rate.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: My gal and I took a stand-by offer for a free flight on our way back from Jamaica.

While waiting in line for our tickets the next day, a hushed commotion brought our attention to this kinda old, defiantly once good looking lady who seems to have what folks today would call a "posse".

Once it became clear they were going to be on the same flight back to Miami with us I inquired who the "celeb" was.

Turns out it was Charo.

Obviously I lived to tell about it, but is that just sheer luck?

Fate has her scheduled for another time?

Or was I never in any real danger because that's how far removed from "musical artist" she is?


that's an obscure brush with fame. aside from shaking it and maybe something ukulele i have no idea why she is famous. not even a TV commercial. no clue.
 
King Something
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: [cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net image 850x477]


Counter-point: That ain't exactly a "light" aircraft behind Bruce.
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Double chance of death if it's a V-tail.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BlazeTrailer: More importantly for most Farkers. No one should fly WITH musicians


No one should fly with musicians. Or drummers.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.