"These cats, they don't often want to be with people. They're working cats. They like to be outside. They like to be free. They like the rodents. They think this is fun."
    Caturday, Cat, Cats, Feral Cat Focus  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tina catching a nap. We put a blanket on that chair because she decided it was now HER chair. And it was easier to clean the blanket than the chair.

Happy Cat Day.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hello Caturday!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just thought I'd pop my head in.

Is it sad I've been looking forward to Friday all week because that's when PopTarts are on sale at Aldi?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Combustion: [Fark user image 850x478]

Tina catching a nap. We put a blanket on that chair because she decided it was now HER chair. And it was easier to clean the blanket than the chair.

Happy Cat Day.


Hai Tina!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Combustion: [Fark user image 850x478]

Tina catching a nap. We put a blanket on that chair because she decided it was now HER chair. And it was easier to clean the blanket than the chair.

Happy Cat Day.


Showing off her svelte form!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Combustion: [Fark user image 850x478]

Tina catching a nap. We put a blanket on that chair because she decided it was now HER chair. And it was easier to clean the blanket than the chair.

Happy Cat Day.


In my experience, the cats have always found a way under the blanket

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
How's it hangin'?

Fluffy style.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Canada Day to our Northern Farker friends!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
GAH!
What is it???
Is it dangerous???

Fark user imageView Full Size


Nah, just Finnegan Fluff Feets.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x453]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Salem is on top of my computer chair whinymeowing because I'm not paying him my full attention
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Salem is on top of my computer chair whinymeowing because I'm not paying him my full attention


Well.....what are you waiting for? :)
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Major Mess...of the school "Fark it if I fit. I sits"
Fark user imageView Full Size


She was in, with her butt against the wall...
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Lightning, wind, tornado warning. Scary night at the Jersey Shore.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: Salem is on top of my computer chair whinymeowing because I'm not paying him my full attention

Well.....what are you waiting for? :)


The Fark Twitch livestream to start :D

No worries, though. He hopped down right after I made the comment and is asleep on myour bed. On the plus side, he's steadily getting better about behaving himself at night and is actually curling up next to me and sleeping instead of rampaging around the apartment on most nights. He's pretty much stopped running back and forth across me while I'm sleeping too, so that's a bonus.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So I had to go see what Oskar was doing. He was sleeping, after a hard day of eating, pooping and sleeping. Poor guy, he has it soooo rough.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: Lightning, wind, tornado warning. Scary night at the Jersey Shore.

[Fark user image 403x403]


Tornado?? EEK!!!! You be safe, Honey!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Foster kittens now have names of Kevin and Juju. We've solved the eating issue but now starting meds for the kennel cough. They weren't there long but managed to get it before coming to us.

They are either on or off, high speed or idle, in everything or sleeping. They help me look at Fark while they sleep.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: Salem is on top of my computer chair whinymeowing because I'm not paying him my full attention

Well.....what are you waiting for? :)

The Fark Twitch livestream to start :D

No worries, though. He hopped down right after I made the comment and is asleep on myour bed. On the plus side, he's steadily getting better about behaving himself at night and is actually curling up next to me and sleeping instead of rampaging around the apartment on most nights. He's pretty much stopped running back and forth across me while I'm sleeping too, so that's a bonus.


For sure!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Brindy girl gives Caturday her One-Ear Salute!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: Foster kittens now have names of Kevin and Juju. We've solved the eating issue but now starting meds for the kennel cough. They weren't there long but managed to get it before coming to us.

They are either on or off, high speed or idle, in everything or sleeping. They help me look at Fark while they sleep.

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x319]


Awww...hope they are better soon. :)
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The girls hashing an issue out on the roof, note the angry tail.......
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Let's celebrate the 4th and a long weekend!

Pop Cat VS Vibing Cat
Youtube g2TvVEr1ya4
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: Lightning, wind, tornado warning. Scary night at the Jersey Shore.

[Link][Fark user image image 403x403]


We had a storm pass by us and it was rotating!
Thankfully, no twister.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lazy honorary cats......Trixie got spayed/chipped two days ago.  Hence the Cone of Shame
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: Lightning, wind, tornado warning. Scary night at the Jersey Shore.


Same here. Severe thunderstorm warning, high wind warning, possible flash flood warning. It is rockin' and rolling out there and the rain is monsooning. Stay safe!

Fark user imageView Full Size


I should have ordered that damn ark.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi gang-
Alien is having some scary vet stuff with her  new kitten.  She posted yesterday that he's at the emergency vet.  He's 7 weeks old and in dire life or death situation.

I told her Caturday crew is likely to offer some help, because that's what we brown coats do.

I think she's going to create a GoFundMe, but for now I do know her vet will accept contributions via credit card for his care.

I'll keep you posted.  In the meanwhile,  paws crossed for wee Ulfur
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Djelibeybi: Brindy girl gives Caturday her One-Ear Salute!

[Fark user image image 850x699]


Omg!

THOSE EARS!!!
 
