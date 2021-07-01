 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   On today's "Weird or Cool from Japan": capsule toys that contain a pair hands in odd positions. The cool part shows up after you put them together
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks "Cool" to me, Subby.

Thank you.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I know this one!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird is cool when it comes to Japan. That place rocks!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Next up: Capsules of feet for the foot pervs.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not spending more money on the cool capsule toys in Japan is one of my biggest regrets. They really have just about everything there, and hardly any of it is exported to the US.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in the Creepy Hand section...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Combustion: Weird is cool when it comes to Japan. That place rocks!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Slypork: Combustion: Weird is cool when it comes to Japan. That place rocks!

[Fark user image 500x375]


I must have been gay for too long. I don't understand how the last two work....Is that....one in the pink and three in the stink?
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

peterquince: Slypork: Combustion: Weird is cool when it comes to Japan. That place rocks!

[Fark user image 500x375]

I must have been gay for too long. I don't understand how the last two work....Is that....one in the pink and three in the stink?


Minivan = Two in the front, five in the rear.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What happens when you put them together?

Seriously, none of the pictures will load. What happens?
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know what joy is better.  Getting my submissions greened, or seeing the comments they inspire.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: What happens when you put them together?

Seriously, none of the pictures will load. What happens?


soranews24.comView Full Size

soranews24.comView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

real_headhoncho: Gin Buddy: What happens when you put them together?

Seriously, none of the pictures will load. What happens?

[soranews24.com image 850x637]
[soranews24.com image 850x637]



Thanks. That is pretty cool.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: What happens when you put them together?

Seriously, none of the pictures will load. What happens?


yeah learn how to make shadow figures with your hands
very cool indeed
 
kt-atl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How many White people are going to get who will allow their hands to be chopped off? I just can't see this continuing after they run out of the handless fetishists.
 
SkyPiglet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That is one of the weirder capsule toys I have seen...

...and I want some!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FigPucker: peterquince: Slypork: Combustion: Weird is cool when it comes to Japan. That place rocks!

[Fark user image 500x375]

I must have been gay for too long. I don't understand how the last two work....Is that....one in the pink and three in the stink?

Minivan = Two in the front, five in the rear.


Heh, you said "rear".
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: What happens when you put them together?

Seriously, none of the pictures will load. What happens?


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SkyPiglet: That is one of the weirder capsule toys I have seen...

...and I want some!


I want all five.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I look forward to the article a few months out about some weirdo having surgery to remove a dozen or more of these things
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gin Buddy: What happens when you put them together?

Seriously, none of the pictures will load. What happens?


Had this. Kill the ad block. Ctrl+F5
 
