(Realtor.com)   Hey, what's the story with this house in Florida? Oh my   (realtor.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 01 Jul 2021 at 5:31 PM



mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to meet a ghost. Can't hurt me, and should have an interesting tale to tell
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The house design is scariest bit. So asymmetrical that it hurts the eye.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ain't afraid of no ghost.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That sidewalk looks like it was designed to add a few ghosts.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just a haunted house, no big deal.

See? It's lovely, with all these decks and -- a claw-foot tub???? Nope, nope, nope. GET AWAY NOW!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How friendly are we talkin?

Is that Casper friendly, or Oglaf friendly?
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pros: ghost
Cons: not enough wood
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hmm weird I  heard a super rich kid lived there years ago..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kt-atl
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"...the original homeowner, Thomas Finch, who died during an epidemic of influenza in 1908."

A man ahead of his time, refusing the flu vaccine more than 30 years before it was developed.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't know how any ghost could look at the backsplash in the kitchen every day and still be friendly.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There is no situation to be concerned about, other than the danger of magical thinking.
Ghosts are imaginary, and a lot of adults are as fantasy-prone as young children are.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Watch out, Beverly Crusher.
 
