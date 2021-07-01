 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   The federal government is telling people to cover their windows with aluminum foil. We're through the looking glass here, people   (wusa9.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Heat, extreme heat, Local emergency management agencies, Department of Energy page, Energy, Sun, aluminum foil, Thermal radiation  
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's just to avoid interfering with the brainwave scanners included in every smart device. Everyone knows you should wrap TIN foil (NOT aluminum) directly over your head to avoid those scanners.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thats to enhance the 5G signal from the covid vaccine duh
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's obvious, but who didn't know this?  we have schools ffs
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was thinking hurricane prep, but yeah this makes sense too.
 
docgrog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As a child in Mississippi, we had no air conditioning in our school and our teachers did this to keep us from melting in the summer heat that started typically in March
 
eKonk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: That's just to avoid interfering with the brainwave scanners included in every smart device. Everyone knows you should wrap TIN foil (NOT aluminum) directly over your head to avoid those scanners.


Yes, and shiny-side must go out, otherwise you might reflect the internal 5G waves* and keep them from escaping.

*Applies to anyone vaccinated, as the whole point of the "plandemic" and vaccinations was to inject 5G into people

/Study it out!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd laugh but this is SoCal way the hell south - reflective window coverings (albeit transparent ones) are popular shiat, with good reason.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anything to keep the oil executives sucking at the teat of the American taxpayer, right?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: It's obvious, but who didn't know this?  we have schools ffs


Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The house I grew up in had workable shutters that we would close in the summer to keep the sunlight out yet let the air circulate.
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's like wrapping a potato in foil, so it'll cook slower.
 
neongoats
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: That's just to avoid interfering with the brainwave scanners included in every smart device. Everyone knows you should wrap TIN foil (NOT aluminum) directly over your head to avoid those scanners.


good luck. you're looking at a 1923 product here.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now how will I tell which homeowners are from Hong Kong and which ones are just climate refugees?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: leeksfromchichis: It's obvious, but who didn't know this?  we have schools ffs

Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.


Star Wars is fantasy.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: themindiswatching: That's just to avoid interfering with the brainwave scanners included in every smart device. Everyone knows you should wrap TIN foil (NOT aluminum) directly over your head to avoid those scanners.

good luck. you're looking at a 1923 product here.


Ever the tipmeister
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Anything to keep the oil executives sucking at the teat of the American taxpayer, right?


Cant wait for the medias solution for mass fires from global warming : just build your house underground like a bunker. Every real american has one.

Or from the crop failures : dont be poor and go eat your neighbor! Its better than to starve to death!

American medias and government : we'll give you shiatty solution for end of the world events and you gonna like it because we aint never gonna do anything to stop these events from happening in the first place because billions of $ in profits for a few thousands old farks and the destruction of humanity is better than doing something real about those problems.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Screw my windows!  Gotta save mah brains!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No Weird Al? No LOCAL58TV?

Y'all slipping.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i've been insulating my windows with mud on the exterior and toilet paper i harvested from abandoned BLM zones on the interior and i've also painted my roof with several layers of white latex paint.
i like to save the foil for smoking meats and scrapbooking.


/why are rooves still dark, heat absorbing, non reflective finishes?
 
Exception Collection
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I just put reflective film over most of my windows.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Metallized mylar is a better solution, but don't go with emergency blankets, they're too flimsy. You can get a 4x100' roll of 2mil mylar for about $30.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Isitoveryet: i've been insulating my windows with mud on the exterior and toilet paper i harvested from abandoned BLM zones on the interior and i've also painted my roof with several layers of white latex paint.
i like to save the foil for smoking meats and scrapbooking.


/why are rooves still dark, heat absorbing, non reflective finishes?


I live in the desert, there is no way in HELL anyone would have a dark roof.  Unless they really really really hated themselves.  Or had some obscene amount of money to burn on AC.  White, reflective roofs, swamp coolers, and tin foil on the windows during hte summer.   its a lot like a cave, but at least its a COOL cave
 
